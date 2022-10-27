Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date On Apple TV+ Announced!!

The Slow Horses season 2 teaser, which teases a quicker homecoming to Slough House that so many audiences apparently anticipated, was a welcome surprise for those who viewed the entire first season of the show on Apple TV Plus.

Here we’ve taken care of you on everything you need to learn about the upcoming new chapter of the Apple TV Plus original series.

About Slow Horses Season 2

The spy-thriller TV show Slow Horses appears to be based on Mick Herron’s 2010 released book of the same title and on April 1st, 2022, the show had its Apple TV+ debut. Even though the second season of the show is scheduled to premiere in December this year, the third and fourth seasons have already been signed.

Additionally, the show’s plot revolves around a dysfunctional group of MI5 operatives and their annoying boss, the infamous Jackson Lamb, as they negotiate the smoke and mirrors of the intelligence world in order to protect England from evil powers.

Series Slow Horses Genre Drama

Spy thriller Starring Gary Oldman

Jack Lowden

Kristin Scott Thomas Original release 1 April 22 Countries of origin United States Language English Filming locations Stroud, Gloucestershire, England, UK Production companies See-Saw Films

Pretty Pictures Based on Slow Horses

by Mick Herron No. of series 1 No. of episodes 6 Network Apple TV+ Slow Horses Season 2

Release Date 30th December

Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date

Yes, the eagerly awaited sci-fi series Slow Horses’ launch date has officially been announced by the streaming service. Our televisions have been occupied by the thriller featuring Gary Oldman’s compelling narratives.

This series’s first season, which debuted last year and earned positive reviews, will soon return with fresh episodes. Slow Horses season 2 is prepared to appear on our screens at the appropriate time which is the Holidays!

Finally, on December 2nd, the sci-fi thriller series will arrive on our doorstep. The very first two episodes of season 2 will air on December 2 and subsequent episodes will air every Friday through 30th December.

What Will Slow Horses Season 2 Plot Be About?

The suspense thrillers of Mick Herron’s Slough House collection, which centre on a gang of discredited MI5 agents who work together in an improbable way to save the day, are the inspiration for the drama, Slow Horses and the first season was inspired by the book Slow Horses which is the first part of the book collection.

So, it seems natural that the new season of Slow Horses will be based on the second novel in the Herron collection, Dead Lions. And the following is Apple TV’s official released season 2 summary:

“In the upcoming season two, long-forgotten Cold War mysteries come to light and threaten to wreak havoc on London’s streets. Our helpless protagonists must rise above their own flaws and up their spy game in a hurry to avert a disastrous tragedy when a connection with Russian baddies takes a tragic turn.”

Where To Watch Slow Horses Season 2?

Slow Horses is the original released series of Apple TV Plus and can only be viewed by taking a monthly subscription or membership of the platform.

Slow Horses Season 2 Cast

The majority of the cast from Season 1 of Slow Horses is back for its upcoming and new Season 2, notably Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House.

Lamb was initially Slough House who gives a crap leader, but we learned during season 1 that he continues to be a skilled spy. In season 2, he appears more eager to rejoin the fray, but his signature insults are still available.

The other Slow Horses are also present, including:

Dustin Demri-Burns portraying Min Harper

Christopher Chung playing Roddy Ho

Saskia Reeves portraying Catherine Standish

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Rosalind Eleazar portraying Louisa Guy

Kristin Scott Thomas playing Diana Taverner

Jonathan Pryce playing the role of David Cartwright

Freddie Fox portraying Spider Webb

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Whereas Samuel West who previously played in All Creatures Great and Small, Aimee-Ffion Edwards previously seen in Peaky Blinders, and Kadiff Kirwan of This is going to hurt are a few of the new cast members.

And Rade Serbedzija of The Blacklist is rumoured to be cast as the season’s villain, however, Apple TV has so far not acknowledged this.

The Talk On Social Media

Just like some of the Apple TV Plus series like Ted Lasso, Severance, and Pachinko, The Slow Horse was also listed as among the most watched and liked series on the platform. The audiences as well as the critics gave the series very good reviews and ratings with an average rating of 7.7 out of 10, which clearly means the series is worth the watch.

The release of the new season was straight away announced after the climax of the debut season and from that onwards, the viewers are eagerly been waiting for December 2022.

What To Expect From Slow Horses Season 2?

As of now, apart from the official synopsis, there is not enough information regarding the upcoming new season of Slow Horses. But as per the previous season’s record, the makers adapted the story of the debut novel so the new season is most likely to follow the same pattern that is the next part of the novel, Dead Lions.

So, if we assume that the new season is following the storyline of Dead Lions then: Dickie Bow, a former Jackson Lamb low-level snitch, pursues a suspicious person he suspects from his past days where he followed him on a bus and then again on a train. Bow eventually passes away, presumably from natural reasons, but Lamb senses a plot and uses his helpless squad to snoop around like that in Cold War history.

Having long-buried intelligence mysteries, they inevitably don’t remain that way for long, and the modern UK soon faces very real danger.

Slow Horses Season 2 Episode Guide

Previously, season 1 of Slow Horses had 6 episodes in total but according to some sources, we have a piece of good news for our viewers. This upcoming season of Slow Horses will have a total of 10 episodes in total which will start on 2nd December with two episodes every Friday till 30th December, so get ready for a blast!

Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer Out?

Yes, the trailer of Slow Horses does exist! A second trailer for the program was posted publicly in October 2022 after the first trailer was aired exclusively after the conclusion of the first season straight away on the Apple TV Plus platform.