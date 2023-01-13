Who is C Murder? Will He Be Released From Prison Soon?

Corey Miller (born March 9, 1971), better known by his stage name C-Murder, is a rapper and songwriter from the United States. In the mid-1990s, he rose to prominence as a member of his brother Master P’s label No Limit Records, primarily as a member of the label’s supergroup, TRU. Miller went on to release many solo albums on the label, including the platinum Life or Death in 1998. C-Murder had nine albums out on six different labels, including No Limit Records, TRU Records, Koch Records, Asylum Records, RBC Records, and Venti Uno.

Miller was arrested in 2002 in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas, and on August 14, 2009, he was sentenced to life in prison. Miller is currently incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The controversy surrounding witnesses in Miller’s prosecution erupted in 2018 when two major witnesses recanted their statements, claiming they were coerced into testifying against Miller by authorities. Miller maintains his innocence, and he, his brothers, and his nephew have all repeatedly requested a new trial.

When Was C-Murder Arrested?

C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 after being found guilty of the 2002 shooting and killing of 16-year-old Steven Thomas in a Louisiana nightclub. The case, which was revisited in BET’s new doc-series No Limit Chronicles, proved contentious, with two key witness statements opposing their 2018 testimonies, stating that both police and prosecutors pushed them into naming Miller as the shooter. While Miller has always kept his work, his lawyers have been ineffective in their repeated attempts to have his sentence overturned.

What Has Happened To C Murder?

Corey Miller, commonly known as C-Murder, was found guilty of the accusations leveled against him, but his case was fraught with controversy. There may have been several witnesses accused of lying to the jury while they were on hold, but a juror has finally come out to admit that she was intimidated by the authorities into returning a guilty conviction against her judgment.

In addition, in 2018, a witness recanted his evidence. Regardless, C Murder has always been upheld. The 49-year-old is currently incarcerated in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where he will most likely spend the rest of his natural life if he is unable to prove his innocence, which he still claims.

He also continues to make music while incarcerated, with his most recent song, “Don’t Wanna Trap No More,” due out in January 2021. It’s also worth remembering that Kim Kardashian has been trying to push for C-Murder’s release for quite some time, pointing out that there appears to be no forensic evidence against him.

Will C Murder Be Freed Soon?

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star, was studying to be a lawyer. Kim has been collaborating with criminal justice attorneys. She was dead set on releasing C Murder from prison. He was charged with Steve Thompson’s death as well as instigating a disturbance at another club.

On January 19, 2002, Corey was arrested. Several witnesses testified that C Murder was the one who pulled the trigger. Apparently, inciting disturbances in clubs and pubs is not a new occurrence for C Murder. He was granted home arrest in 2009 and then sentenced to ten years in prison. Following a retrial, C Murder was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole. Thus, it is unknown when he will be freed.

Kim Kardashian And C Murder

New motivations emerged in 2018 when two witnesses from the night of the shooting refused to testify. Kenneth Jordan, the first witness, testified that he was pressured by detectives to designate C-Murder as the murderer. “I know the person I witnessed shoot the gun was not Corey Miller,” Kenneth stated in his statement. Darnell Jordan, who was working security on the night of the shooting, claimed police “tricked” him into identifying C-Murder as the shooter.

He claimed that officials apprehended and detained him as a drug witness until he agreed to testify against the rapper in his original 2003 trial. In a statement, he said, “I am positive that Corey Miller did not shoot Steve Thomas.”

Kardashian West stated that she will collaborate with singer Monica, who was dating Miller at the time of his arrest, as well as Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of the REFORM Alliance. This organization’s goal is to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are wrongfully subject to the criminal justice system.”

