Miracle workers season 4 streaming will be done on January 16, 2023 on various online streaming platforms including HBO Max, Spectrum TV, Watch TBS, Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV on your Roku device. The show’s previous seasons are also available to watch on these platforms.

About Miracle Workers

The Miracle Workers is an American television series exploring the genres of anthology and comedy. The show was created by Simon Rich. The executive producers of the show are Lorne Michaels, Simon Rich, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Jorma Taccone. The producers are Dan Mirk and Paul Garnes.

The distributor of the show was 20th Television for seasons one and two, third season onwards Disney Platform Distribution has been appointed as the new distributor of the series.

Miracle Workers Season 4 Release Date

Miracle Workers season 4 release date is January 16, 2023. The online streaming of the ten episodes of season four will be done on different online streaming platforms including HBO Max, Spectrum TV, Watch TBS, Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV on your Roku device.

The show will not be dropping all its episodes in one single go but will be following a weekly release pattern like the series’ previous seasons. Thus, building up the curiosity and interest of the audience.

Miracle Workers Season 4 Plot

Miracle worker’s season 4 plot will feature a post-apocalyptic distant future. The show’s two central characters will be of a wasteland warrior and a warlord who will be seen navigating their way through the horrors of the world.

Together the duo will be seen going through an existential crisis. The show will be back with another amazing anthology plot. The other characters include the couple’s dog and a party freak kill-bot.

Where To Watch Miracle Workers Season 4?

The upcoming season four show “The Miracle Workers” will be available on the online streaming platforms HBO Max, Spectrum TV, Watch TBS, Prime Video, Vudu or Apple TV on your Roku device.

The previously released three seasons having a total of twenty-seven episodes are available to stream on these platforms and fans are advised to watch these seasons before jumping directly to the upcoming fourth season of the series just to get a better understanding and perspective about the show’s existing cast, storyline, and plot.

Miracle Workers Season 4 Cast

Miracle workers season 4 cast includes the series’ main central characters that will be seen reprising their roles for the upcoming season four.

The main cast members include

Daniel Radcliffe (who will be seen playing the role of Craig Bog)

Steve Buscemi (who will be seen playing the role of God)

Geraldine Viswanathan (who will be seen playing the role of Eliza Hunter)

Karan Soni (who will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Prince)

Jon Bass (who will be seen playing the role of Sam)

Sasha Compère (who will be seen playing the role of Laura)

Lolly Adefope (who will be seen playing the role of Rosie)

The other cast members that appeared in the previously released season one of the shows are

John Reynolds (who played the character of Mason)

Angela Kinsey (Who played the character of Gail)

Tim Meadows (Who played the character of Dave Shelby)

Chris Parnell (Who played the character of God’s Dad)

Margaret Cho (Who played the character of God’s Mom)

Tituss Burgess (who played the character of God’s Brother)

Ruby Matenko (who played the character of God’s Sister)

The Talk On Social Media

Fans are readily waiting for an official trailer to be released but according to online sources a proper official will soon be released, a trailer will give better information about the storyline and portrayal of events.

just finished reading the first two episodes of miracle workers season 4…



it’s one of the most insane things i’ve ever read. you’re gonna love it. — Jon Bass (@thejonbass) April 7, 2022

What To Expect From Miracle Workers Season 4?

The upcoming season might witness a few guest stars including Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb. Considering the fact that all the previously released seasons have no connections to each other and the cast keeps rotating for each season except the main characters.

Welcome to the apocalypse. Welcome to suburbia. Welcome to Miracle Workers: End Times. pic.twitter.com/Vt4mynW7rn — Miracle Workers (@miracletbs) October 27, 2022

It is expected that the upcoming season might also witness some new fresh faces from Hollywood. The speculation about the upcoming season states that it might be displaying a storyline that might assemble the different plots of the previous three seasons.

However, the show will be exploring its basic genres of comedy and anthology and given the success of the previous seasons, it is only fair to expect wonderful things from the fourth season too.

Is Miracle Workers Season 4 Episode Guide Out?

The miracle workers season 4 episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be officially released on the online streaming platform HBO Max and many other platforms.

It is expected to be following a similar release pattern to that of its previously released seasons, the show will not be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will be following a weekly release pattern. It is expected that it will have a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about twenty-two minutes to thirty minutes.

The first episode will be released on January 16, 2022, and it is also expected to be the series’ concluding season. Also, the series is primarily made in the English Language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Is Miracle Workers Season 4 Trailer Out?

Miracle workers season 4 trailer has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie. It is expected to soon be released by the end of the year 2022 or the start of the year 2023.

