Gangs of London is a British television series that explores the genres of action, crime, and drama. Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery are the creators of the series, and along with Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens are also the directors of the series.

The executive producers of the series are Thomas Benski Lucas Ochoa, Jane Featherstone, and Gabriel Silver. The production companies that are involved in the making of the series are Pulse Films, Sister, One More One, FendoUK, and Sky Studios, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Pulse Films as the distribution partners. The country of origin is the United Kingdom, with English as the original language.

Will There Be A Gangs Of London Season 2?

The first season of the British series officially premiered on April 23, 2020, on British original network Sky Atlantic. The first season was very well received by the audience and was also critically acclaimed. Soon after the first season aired, the makers announced the second season of the series in June of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world, the makers of the show were not able to start the production of the second season, which delayed the season and the release of its second season was pushed to 2022, which was earlier supposed to air in 2021. The filming of the second season of the series began in May of 2021 and wrapped in February of 2022.

Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date

Th first season of the British series “Gangs of London” aired on October 20, 2022, in the United Kingdom and Germany. The upcoming Gangs of London Season 2 is all set to be released in the United States on November 17, 2022. However, as of now, it is not known yet when the television series will be released in other parts of the world.

Earlier, the second season was first supposed to be released in 2021, but due to the pandemic, the production and filming could not begin until the month of May in 2021, which resulted in the delay of the post-production of the second season. After a long wait, the new season is all ready to be released this year.

What’s Gangs of London About?

The plot of the British series “Gangs of London”, set in London, revolves around the city’s condition turning upside down when the people go through a sudden power vacuum following the assassination of Finn Wallace, the head of the most powerful crime family.

With Sean Wallace taking his father’s place, havoc occurs in the international crime world (consisting of the Albanian Mafia and Pakistani Drug Cartel), with Sean assuming the power.

Where To Watch Gangs of London Season 2?

The second season of the British television series “Gangs of London” will be airing on the original network Sky in the United Kingdom as well as Germany. However, the upcoming season will premiere in the United States on the online streaming platform AMC+.

The makers of the series are yet to announce where the people of Asia will be able to watch the second season of the series. As of now, since the series is relatively new, it is not known on what other online streaming platform the series will be available for the audience to watch. Once the series is released, it may be available on different websites such as fmovies, dailymotion, etc.

Gangs Of London Season 2 Cast: Who’s Returning?

The cast of the British television series “Gangs of London” include

Sean Wallace (played by Joe Cole)

Finn Wallace (played by Colm Meaney)

Ed Dumani (played by Lucian Msamati)

Elliot Finch (played by Sope Dirisu)

Marian Wallace (played by Michelle Fairley)

Billy Wallace (played by Brian Vernel)

Jacqueline Robinson (played by Valene Kane)

Alexander “Alex” Dumani (played by Paapa Esseidu)

Shannon Dumani (played by Pippa Bennett-Warner)

Luan Dushaj (played by Orli Shuka)

Lane (played by Narges Rashidi)

Kinney Edwards (played by Mark Lewis Jones)

Jevan Kapadia (played by Ray Panthaki)

Vicky Chung (played by Jind Lusi)

Asif Afridi (played by Asif Raza Mir)

Koba (played by Waleed Zuaiter)

Saba (played by Jahz Armando)

Faz (played by Fedy Elsayed)

The guest star includes:

Jack O’Doherty (played by Emmett J. Scanlan)

Mal (played by Richard Harrington)

Darren Edwards (played by Aled ap Steffan)

Ioan (played by Darren Evans)

Evie (played by Carolina Lee-Johnson)

The Talk On Social Media

As soon as the first season of the teen drama premiered and the last episode of the first season ended with a cliffhanger, the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the new season and to know more about the plot of the second season.

Since the second season has already been released in the United Kingdom and Germany, fans are really praising the second season and cannot wait to watch the other episodes of the rest of the season, which has made fans in the United States and other countries more excited to watch it.

What To Expect From Gangs Of London Season 2?

The final episode of the first season ends with a cliffhanger, which has made fans even more excited about the upcoming season.

Ever since the first season ended, people have been expecting that the second season will bring more drama and that the people of London will face more drama than they did in the last season. With Wallace, as well as the Dumani family, being completely broken and scattered, Elliot being forced to switch sides to work for the investors, and a new gang leader, Koba, being the new ruling force of London, the second season will be an interesting one to watch out for.

It will be interesting to see to what extent the different gangs will go in order to retain control and win the fight.

Gangs Of London Season 2 Episode Guide Out?

The second season of the British action drama “Gangs of London”, which is all set to be released on November 17, 2022, is expected to have a total of eight episodes. The average running length of each episode was about forty-five to fifty minutes. The original language of the series is English, although the dubbed version of the show might also be available. Thus, the episode guide for the second season of the series “Gangs of London” is as follows:

Season 2, Episode 1: “Episode 1”

Season 2, Episode 2: “Episode 2”

Season 2, Episode 3: “Episode 3”

Season 2, Episode 4: “Episode 4”

Season 2, Episode 5: “Episode 5”

Season 2, Episode 6: “Episode 6”

Season 2, Episode 7: “Episode 7”

Season 2, Episode 8: “Episode 8”

The second season is already available to watch in the United Kingdom and Germany on the original network Sky, however, the audience living in the United States will be able to watch the upcoming season on the online streaming platform AMC+ network from November 17, 2022.

Gangs of London Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the second season was released on September 24, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Rotten Tomatoes TV. The trailer begins with the investors changing their allegiance and teaming up with a new player.

Throughout the trailer, it is clear that a new leader (Koba) has taken control of London, and he is thought to be more dangerous than previous gang leaders who ruled the city.The different gang leaders come out to fight in order to win the battle and regain control over the city.

From the trailer, it is quite clear that the second season will be worth the wait for the audience and will not disappoint the fans.

