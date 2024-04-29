Ukrainian Forces Retreat in East as Russian Troops Advance Despite Shortages

Ukrainian troops are being forced into a strategic retreat in key areas of eastern Ukraine as better-equipped Russian forces intensify their onslaught, according to a sobering assessment from Kyiv’s top battlefield commander. The grim update highlights the heavy toll months of attrition warfare has taken, even as Ukraine awaits desperately needed Western weapons and ammunition to repel Moscow’s invasion.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, revealed on Sunday that his outnumbered troops have been compelled to fall back from defensive positions around several villages in the Donetsk region as Russia masses manpower and firepower. The most intense pressure is focused west of the occupied town of Maryinka and northwest of Avdiivka, a strategically vital area captured by Russian troops in February after months of grinding urban combat.

“The situation at the front has worsened,” Syrskyi acknowledged grimly in a stark message on Telegram. “We are retreating from our positions around three villages.”

While playing down fears of any imminent collapse of Kiev’s defensive lines, the general’s rare public admission underscores just how much Russia has managed to tilt the battlefield dynamics in its favor through sheer mass – despite its own mounting losses and logistics woes. Ukraine is increasingly being outmanned and outgunned in key sectors as its forces burn through dwindling stockpiles of Soviet-era ammunition at an unsustainable rate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed the growing desperation for aid in his nightly address, pleading with allies to rush more air defense systems like the Patriot to Ukraine “as soon as possible” before Russia can make deeper territorial gains. He emphasized the urgency of quickly receiving the full scope of military hardware promised in the $61 billion aid package recently approved by the U.S. Congress.

“We are still waiting for the supplies Ukraine was promised,” Zelenskyy stated bluntly. “We are expecting those volumes and scope that can change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine’s interests.”

The comments follow Zelenskyy’s call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, where he said he stressed the critical need for Patriot batteries to fortify Ukraine’s crumbling defenses against Russia’s onslaught of airstrikes, missiles, and Iranian-made drones targeting civilian areas and infrastructure. Despite the clear peril, however, there are no signs yet that these urgently needed systems have begun arriving on the front lines.

For months, Russia has steadily traded costly territorial gains for even heavier casualties, steadily wearing down Ukraine’s ability to defend its remaining holdings in the eastern Donbas region through sheer mass and attrition, if not advanced tactics or skill. Overstretched Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold the line across a 600-mile front, with Russian troops now making incremental but ominous advances westward toward the important Donetsk cities of Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The town of Chasiv Yar in particular has emerged as an increasingly pivotal battleground that could open a deeper Russian push into Ukraine’s remaining urban bastions in the region if Kyiv’s defenses there falter. Syrskyi identified Chasiv Yar as one of the “hottest spots” with Ukrainian troops fiercely engaged in repelling Russian attacks and counter offensives.

North of Donetsk near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian general also reported an alarming influx of additional Russian forces massing. The city of 1.3 million has recently endured a punishing barrage of airstrikes that Syrskyi claimed were a deliberate Russian attempt to make the area “uninhabitable” through unrelenting bombardment.

The ominous military realities on the ground seem to be lining up in Moscow’s favor, at least in the near-term, as Russia continues pouring military resources into capturing the entirety of the industrialized Donbas region that has been the Kremlin’s stated territorial objective since its wider invasion faltered spectacularly last year.

Russia’s mass mobilization and seemingly inexhaustible supply of artillery shells and rockets have enabled its forces to grind ahead meter-by-meter in recent months – even if through tactically rudimentary but overwhelmingly destructive bombardment of towns and cities. However, the losses have been staggeringly one-sided, with Russia estimated to have suffered over 200,000 casualties.

Yet even as it bleeds manpower at an unsustainable rate, Moscow appears willing to trade as many lives as needed to force eventual incremental gains. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s once formidable artillery force is rapidly being depleted of Soviet-standard ammunition as Western-supplied rounds have yet to arrive in sufficient numbers to shift the balance.

According to independent analysis from the Institute for the Study of War, Russia’s recent advances may have placed additional strain on Ukraine’s over-extended defenses, but are unlikely to collapse Kyiv’s frontlines in the near future. However, the think tank warned that personnel and ammunition shortages are clearly hampering Ukraine’s ability to mount effective counter-offensives or even fortify defensive positions.

While remaining hopeful the incoming Western weapons will help stabilize the escalating situation, Syrskyi has already been forced into the unenviable position of rotating fresh brigades into the breach to relieve Ukraine’s most battered units around eastern hotspots like Avdiivka and Maryinka. Though Russia suffered catastrophic losses in taking these towns, it has only intensified its assaults as more Ukrainian reinforcements are shuttled in.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official disclosed to Reuters that Russian warplanes have specifically targeted rail lines used to transport Western military aid across Ukraine in hopes of disrupting the critical resupply lines and adding further chaos to Kyiv’s logistics nightmares.

On the ground in cities like Kharkiv, the human toll continues mounting from Russia’s relentless bombardment. On Sunday alone, at least seven more civilians were wounded as Russian shells slammed into residential areas, including one strike that saw emergency crews pull a 36-year-old woman alive from the rubble of her destroyed home.

In the southern region of Mykolaiv along the Black Sea coast, Kremlin forces unleashed a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones before dawn, setting fire to a hotel Ukraine claims was housing foreign fighters. A pro-Russian militia group instead claimed it had struck a shipyard used to build Ukrainian naval drones, though the claims could not be independently verified.

Farther west, at least three Ukrainian drones were intercepted on approach to an oil depot in Lyudnovo, a Russian town about 150 miles from the border. Moscow’s defense ministry boasted of taking down 17 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions in a reminder that the war’s violence is anything but contained.

For the battered yet unbroken Ukrainian military however, the focus remains on the eastern front – and the desperate need for their allies to rapidly address the yawning technological and firepower imbalances enabling Russia’s grinding advances before it is too late.

As one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War II grinds on into its second year, Ukraine is being forced to make costly retreats and trade territory for lives as it awaits the full weight of Western military assistance to arrive. Whether that aid will be enough to not just halt Russia’s advances but regain the strategic initiative remains the ultimate unanswered question that will determine the eventual outcome of the war.