HomeSeriesIs Power Book...

Is Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Release Date Revealed?

Written by Jane Milano
Estimated reading time: 9 minutes
Power Book II Ghost Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost is an American television series exploring the genres of crime drama. The series is created by Courtney A. Kemp, and it first premiered on September 6, 2020, on the online streaming service Starz. The show is known to be both a sequel and spin-off to the other famous show, Power. Power Book II Ghost Season 3 is expected to release either in later 2022 or early 2023.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3

The series is based on and preceded by Power, which is created by Courtney A. Kemp. The show was renewed for a third season in December of the year 2021. Power Book 2 season 3 streaming will be done on the online streaming service Starz and Hulu.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 official release date has not yet been confirmed. The news of the filming has been finished and has been making the rounds all over the internet, so it is expected to be released very soon if not by the end of the year 2022 then definitely by the early start of 2023.

Power Book II Ghost Season 3 Release Date

The executive producers of the show are Bart Wenrich, Chris Salek, Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Danielle DeJesus, Geoffrey Thorne, Mark Canton, and Shana Stein. The production companies involved are End of Episode, Inc., G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Atmosphere Television, CBS Studios, and Lionsgate Television. Starz is its original distributing network.

The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language. The show’s main lead actors are Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd, Lovell Adams-Gray, Daniel Bellomy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Paige Hurd, Woody McClain, Justin Marcel McManus, Method Man, LaToya Tonodeo, Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton, Paton Ashbrook, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Daniel Sunjata, Larenz Tate, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Monique Curnen, and Moriah Brown.

SeriesPower Book II: Ghost Season 3
CreatorCourtney A. Kemp
StarsMichael Rainey Jr.
Shane Johnson
LaToya Tonodeo
Gianni Paolo
GenresDrama
Crime
Release dateSeptember 6, 2020
Country of originUnited States
Production companiesAtmosphere Entertainment MM
Lionsgate Television
LanguageEnglish
Official siteStarz
Power Book II: Ghost Season 3
Release date		Not Yet Confirmed

Power Book II Ghost Season 3: Release Date Announced?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 release date has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The show is known to be in its post-production phase. It has been confirmed that the cast and the director of the series have wrapped up the filming. So, the official release date is very soon going to be announced by the makers of the show.

Where To Watch Power Book II Ghost Season 3

Power Book II Ghost season 3 will be available to stream on the online streaming service Starz and Hulu when released. The series’ previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu, Starz, and a few other streaming services including Prime Video, VUDU, Spectrum TV, Apple TV, or The Roku Channel on Roku devices.

Power Book II Ghost Season 3 Cast

Power Book II Ghost season 3 main cast character includes:

  • Michael Rainey Jr. (who will be playing the role of Tariq St. Patrick)
  • Gianni Paolo (who will be playing the role of Brayden Weston)
  • Woody McClain (who will be playing the role of Cane Tejada)
  • LaToya Tonodeo (who will be playing the role of Diana Tejada)
  • Lovell Adams-Gray (who will be playing the role of Dru Tejada)
  • Mary J. Blige (who will be playing the role of Monet Stewart Tejada)
  • Clifford “Method Man” Smith Jr. (who will be playing the role of Davis Maclean)
  • Shane Johnson (who will be playing the role of Cooper Saxe)
  • Alix Lapri (who will be playing the role of Effie Morales)
  • Berto Colon (who will be playing the role of Lorenzo Tejada)
  • Paton Ashbrook (who will be playing the role of Jenny Sullivan)
  • Larenz Tate (who will be playing the role of Rashad Tate)
  • Keesha Sharp (who will be playing the role of Harper Bonet)
  • David Walton (who will be playing the role of Lucas Weston)
  • Monique Curnen (who will be playing the role of Blanca Rodriguez)
  • Moriah Brown (who will be playing the role of Kiki Travis).
Power Book II Ghost Season 3 Cast

The series’ other recurring cast characters include Brad Gibson as Everett, Cory Jeacoma as Trace Weston, Luna Lauren Velez as Evelyn Castillo, Petey McGee as Salim Ashe Freeman, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Ron Samuel Jenkins, Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi, Caroline Chikezie as Noma.

The special guest appearances that will be seen in the upcoming season three are Greg Serano as Juan Julio Medina, Redman as Theo Rollins, Michael J. Ferguson as Francis “2-Bit” Johnson, and Matt Cedeno as Diego ”Cristobal” Martinez.

Social Media Talk About Power Book II Ghost Season 3

Fans are readily excited for the upcoming season three. As per the ongoing rumors, season three of the Power Book II: Ghost is going to be the only and the first season not involving Courtney Kemp as the showrunner since it is stated that she decided to step down from her job of being the showrunner.

It is also stated that the filming of season three started on January 29, 2022, and finally ended on 28 July 2022. It is expected that even the upcoming season three will live up to the previously established standards of seasons one and two, it will try and maintain the hype and interest amongst its fans. The show is known for giving the best crime stories of all time.

What To Expect From Power Book II Season 3?

The upcoming season three of Power Book 2: Ghost is also expected to be revolving around the show’s main characters and their dealing with the best crime stories of all time. It will take off from the end of season two.

The many crime mysteries that were left unsolved in the previous seasons might be ready to reveal their truth in the upcoming episodes. Tariq on the other hand will be trying his best to save and protect his family and will be seen maintaining a balance between his gruesome drug operations and him leading a normal life with his family.

Power Book II Ghost Season 3 Episode Guide

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be released on the online streaming platform Starz and Hulu. It is expected that the show will not be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will be following a weekly release pattern.

It is expected that it will have a total of ten episodes with each episode having an average run length of about fifty-six minutes to sixty-eight minutes. Thus, following a similar pattern to that of the show’s previous seasons. Also, the show is primarily made in the English Language whereas it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

