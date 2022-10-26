The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Release Date Confirmed?

The audience is in for a treat as an upcoming television special of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is going to be released soon. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special release date is officially confirmed now.

The title itself is called The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and it is created by James Gunn. The upcoming film is going to unpredictable and full of special surprises. Further in this article, we will get to know about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date, plot, cast, where it will be streamed, trailer, filming, and more.

About The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy has two volumes that have received a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The films are based on the Marvel Comics superhero team by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning titled Guardians of the Galaxy.

A television special of the film is coming right before the release of its third volume and it is called The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The production company of this special is Marvel Studios and it is going to be distributed by Disney Platform Distribution.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date has been officially confirmed. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on the well-known streaming platform Disney Plus.

Movie The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Creator James Gunn Genres Action

Adventure

Comedy Stars Chris Pratt

Zoe Saldana

Dave Bautista Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Production Company Marvel Studios Official Site Disney Plus Release Date 25 November 2022

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Release Date

As mentioned earlier, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date is confirmed on 25 November 2022 on Disney plus. It is going to act as a prequel for the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 which is set to release in the year 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special filming took place between the months of February and April 2022 and during this time the production of Volume 3 of Guardians of the Galaxy was also simultaneously taking place.

As of now, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date has been officially announced and the television special film is going to be available for the audience to watch in November. The genres associated with this upcoming film are science fiction and superhero. Phase 4 of the MCU is coming to an end and this television special is going to give us a glimpse of what’s next.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Plot

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special plot has not been revealed as of now but the creators have given the audience a few hints as to what the plot will most likely include. The television special is going to follow the events of the Marvel movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder and it will also act as a prequel to the upcoming volume 3 of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It has also been speculated that the special’s plot might include the Marvel Comics character Santa Claus or Adam Warlock whose presence was also teased towards the end of the second volume of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The dysfunctional family of MCU will be back with their quirky sense of humor and amazing choice of music in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special and the audience will get a glimpse of what is coming in the future of MCU as the special concludes phase 4.

Where To Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming is going to take place on the famous streaming platform Disney Plus which is the host of many other Marvel shows and movies. The film is going to be distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and will be released on 25 November 2022.

The executive producers of this television special are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso. The film’s announcement was made back in the year 2020 and it is finally set to be released soon. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers have revealed that Groot might be returning to his home which is Planet X in the upcoming television special and it will also include special mentions and material from other MCU movies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast is going to include a bunch of talented actors that are listed below. Most of the actors from Guardians of the Galaxy will be seen in this upcoming television special.

• Chris Pratt, who will be playing the character of Peter Quill better known as the Star-Lord.

• Zoe Saldana, who will be playing the character of Gamora.

• Dave Bautista, who will be playing the character of Drax the Destroyer.

• Vin Diesel, who will be voicing the character of Groot.

• Bradley Cooper, who will be voicing the character of Rocket.

• Karen Gillan, who will be playing the character of Nebula.

• Pom Klementieff, who will be playing the character of Mantis.

• Sean Gunn, who will be playing the character of Kraglin Obfonteri.

• David Moskowitz will be playing the character of Santa Claus.

Stephen Blakehart is also reported to be a part of the upcoming television special but his character has not been announced yet.

The Talk On Social Media The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has an official page on Instagram with the handle “guardiansofthegalaxy” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@Guardians”. We know that the third volume is coming in the year 2023 and the audience is eagerly anticipating that to top the excitement, the creators have come up with a television special.

The audience speculated that the holiday special is going to act as a cherry on the top for the franchise and they are pleased with the decision. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers have suggested that the upcoming television special is going to be full of entertainment and crazy fun.

What To Expect From The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special?

The Guardians of the Galaxy has two volumes up until now which have been a great success. It is only fair that the audience expects this television special to be just as entertaining if not more. It has already been mentioned that the special is going to act as a prequel to the third volume so we can expect to get a glimpse of what the MCU is going to be up to in its upcoming phase.

The audience can also expect to experience a lot of craziness from the dysfunctional family of the MCU. We can expect to see material references from other MCU movies and it has also been reported that the film is going to follow the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. The creators have hinted at the special being full of fun and adventure and the audience can expect to be captivated and entertained thoroughly.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Released?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is released now.

