American country singer Reba McEntire who is often described as the ‘Queen of Country’ announced that she would be postponing her shows that were earlier scheduled to take place this weekend. The announcement regarding the change in the date of her much-anticipated concert named ‘REBA: Live In Concert Tour’ was made through her Twitter account.

The reason Reba McEntire shared for the change in the dates of her concert was her doctor’s advice. According to the post shared by Reba, her doctor has advised her to go on vocal rest, and that forced her to make the difficult reason of rescheduling this weekend’s show.

The country music icon posted the update regarding the show on November 2, 2022, Wednesday. Reba concluded her announcement regarding the reschedule by thanking her beloved fans for understanding the medical emergency that she was in and coping with the sudden change in the program. Reba also made sure to remind the fans who already brought the ticket to not let go of it and that the tickets will be honored at the upcoming one.

According to the previous plans, Reba McEntire was supposed to be performing at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 3. The tour was supposed to go on for two more days, where on November 4, she was scheduled to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Ohio, Columbus, and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, Indianapolis on November 5. According to the newly updated rescheduled dates, the show will take place in December.

An update about this weekend’s shows… pic.twitter.com/8t82lqcttR — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 2, 2022

Rather than following three consecutive days, the Show will take place on December 2, 3, and 16. On the first day, which is December 2, Reba will perform at the fixed venue in Columbus, Ohio, and on the following day, which is December 3, she will perform at Raleigh, North Carolina. The third performance will take place around a week later on December 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reba McEntire is one of the top country artists and had been an amazing performer throughout her career.

The latest tour by Reba McEntire started off with her energetic performance at the Cajundome in Lafayette. The concert took place on October 13, 2022. Reba also did her debut headlining show which took place in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

For her concert REBA: Live In Concert, Reba McEntire has also made associations with some other artists too. Popular Canadian country music singer Terri Lynn Sauson, better known by her stage name Terri Clark is also featured in the performances.

Terri Clark is famous for her hit songs like ‘Just the Same’ and ‘How I Feel.’ Other familiar people who are associated with the concert include the duo Brooks and Dunn, which is an American country music duo with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. Both of them are vocalists and snog-writers. The duo ended the collaboration in 2009 but duo got back together for a reboot tour in 2022.

Vincent Grant Gill, the country songwriter/musician is also a part of Reba’s concert. The latter two will be joining her virtually and not in person. The show is a result of highly sorted out production which includes different visual treats like costume changes and pyro techniques to increase the thrill element.

Along with the shows which were earlier scheduled in the first week of November, Reba McEntire was also to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. The show is dated November 9, 2022, Wednesday.

Now that her shows have been canceled on the grounds of advice from her doctors, questions arise about whether she will be able to make the performance at the Awards. Even though there had been no official announcement regarding any cancellation, it’s believed that she will appear onstage for an exciting performance.

Tickets for my 2023 tour with special guests @TerriClarkMusic and@IsaacsMusic are on sale now! Visit https://t.co/688ggsjiYq for dates and ticket links. pic.twitter.com/uHg6qhSggf — Reba McEntire (@reba) October 7, 2022

There had been confirmation from the part of the country singer that the tour ‘REBA: Live In Concert’ will continue into 2023. The tour will begin on March 9 in 2023. The 2023 tour will also include the debut headlining performance of Reba McEntire at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Reba has openly expressed her gratitude and happiness as they continue the tour into 2023.

According to her, being back on the road and entertaining people is one of the things that she loves the most. Reba also added that headlining places like the iconic Madison Square Garden along with her friends Terri Clark and others were like extra icing which was on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced, and frosted cake.

Just like singing, Reba McEntire is also a renowned actress. She is known for her roles in Big Sky, Young Sheldon, Tremors, Loretta Lynn, and many other movies and series too. It was also announced that Reba will a part o the highly anticipated movie The Hammer which is based on the life of Kim Wanker who was the first rural district female judge in Nevada.

