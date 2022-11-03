Why Did ‘Love Is Blind-Season 3’ Raven and Sk Break Up Will They Get Back Together

One of the most anticipated and discussed couples on the Netflix reality show ‘Love is Blind,’ shocked the entire audience when they announced their break up. The defining moment of the breakup came when the groom SK told his bride Raven “I do not” at the alter during their wedding. SK elaborated on his reply, saying that they both knew exactly how he felt about themselves – that he loved her. But SK also mentioned that they both have a unique and complex set of circumstances and that the day for them to be together was not that day.

In an interview with the producers of the show, SK was asked the proper reason behind his reply at the wedding. As an answer to this question, SK responded that one of the major reasons behind the breakup was the cultural difference that existed between him and Raven. SK was originally from Nigeria and the differences that Raven shared with his family could not be ignored. SK also mentioned the unwillingness that Raven expressed while discussing moving locations. SK asked Raven her opinion about moving from Texas to California, where he lived. Raven was reluctant to this idea.

SK repeated that there was no question about the love that he had for Raven but according to him, it would make him feel very guilty and bad to continue in a marriage that had many unanswered questions. SK was very clear in stating that he was aware of the fact that Raven will be lost forever from him for the answer but according to SK’s view, that was far better than having to live with the feeling of shortcomings from her every day after marriage.

As for the response from Raven, she was completely shocked by the response from SK on their wedding day. In her interview after the event, Raven told that she was really planning to say “Yes” to SK. Raven also mentioned the cultural differences that the couple shares. She said that she could never be the perfect Nigerian bride and that they have established that fact so many times before. Raven expressed her doubts about whether she could be the perfect Nigerian bride as that was not who she was.

After their break up, SK spoke in an interview with the Bustle where he revealed that the love story between him and Raven was not completely in the way it was portrayed in the show. He mentioned that the narrative focused more on other subjects and incidents from the show rather than focusing on what it needed to. Raven, in a session, told People that she was utterly ‘shocked’ by SK’s reply.

Must Read NPR Reveals That Drake and 21 Savage’s Tiny Desk Teaser Is Fake

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”: Releases Teaser And Premiere Date

She added that it was really an emotional day and that she was totally unprepared for the events of the day. Being portrayed as bold and strong throughout the entire series, Raven said that most of her fans were shocked to see her as such a crybaby. In an interview, SK also revealed that Raven was open to the possibility of keeping a long-distance relationship, while he lived in California and she lived in Texas. But that was not something that he anticipated from a relationship. “It is easier said than done,” stated SK about the idea.

Today, both reality shows stars are not together. They no longer follow each other on Instagram. According to the updates shared on social networking sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Raven still lives in Dallas, Texas where as SK lives in San Francisco, California.

Are the Couple Back Together After ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

It will be difficult to answer this question with a simple yes or no as both SK and Raven has not given any straight answer to the question of being back together. Even though it is not announced officially, looking at the recent developments that they have had in their relationship, it can be assumed that the couple will eventually get back on track after their break up. In an interview with Bustle, Sk have given a hint about where they are currently in their relationship. To quote his words they are taking their relationship “one day at a time.” Raven also commented in a similar manner, saying that they were “in a good place” during her interview with Bustle. She also added that they have so many stories to share with everyone and that they were excited to share those stories with everyone.

WAIT THE WAY SK AND RAVEN BOTH SAID NO AND WERE TOO GROWN FOR THE BACHLORETTE/BACHELOR PARTY SHENANIGANS 😂😂 they actually are the perfect match I love their energy ❣️💕 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/aOqwIBycMW — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) November 3, 2022

Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ premiered on October 19, 2022. The series premiered on Netflix for th first time in the year 2020 and since its debut, ‘Love is Blind’ is one of Netflix’s most-watched series, crossing over 30 million views within the first two months. The show revolves around and tries to find the answer to the age-old question of whether can love actually be blind.