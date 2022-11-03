The Best Man: The Final Chapters is an upcoming American television series that explores the genre of family drama and comedy. The first episode of the limited American series “The Best Man: The Final Chapter” is all set to be released on December 22, 2022, in the United States. The audience will be able to watch the series on the online streaming platform Peacock TV.

The Best Man: The Final Chapter

The upcoming American series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is assumed to be a limited series, which is also the continuation of the 1999 movie The Best Man Wedding and the 2013 film The Best Man Holiday.

The makers have revealed that the series will be picked up from where the 2013 film was last left off, which will be solely based on the development of the characters and their stories. The making of the upcoming series has been in the news for quite a long time, which made fans (of the movies) really excited.

The maker of the series, Malcolm D. Lee, in an interview, has revealed that the sole reason the limited series is being made is to conclude the story of the franchise, and hence, as a result, give closure to the fans, after all, that happened in the 2013 film, Best Man Holiday.

Fans will also get to witness their favorite actors reprise their respective roles in the series, leaving them wondering what their lives will look like after nearly a decade. The upcoming limited series is ready, and the makers are all set to release its first episode on December 22, 2022.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Release Date

The first episode of the limited American series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is all set to be released on December 22, 2022, in the United States. The audience will be able to watch the series on the online streaming platform Peacock TV.

However, it is not known on what date the series will be released in other parts of the world. It is to be noted that people living in the United States who wish to watch the upcoming series will be able to watch the series on the online streaming platform Peacock TV only if they are subscribed to the same.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Plot

The plot of the upcoming American series The Best Man: The Final Chapters as revealed by the makers, will be picked up from where it was last left off in the 2013 movie, The Best Man Holiday, and will revolve around the lives of the main leads of the series, as they go through changes and several ups and downs, which will test their relationship with each other, resulting in the evolution of the story.

Not much information has been revealed about the upcoming limited series by the makers, but to know more, make sure to watch the series when it releases on December 22, 2022.

Where To Watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters?

The audience will be able to watch the upcoming limited series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” on the online streaming platform Peacock TV, on December 22, 2022.

As of now, it has not been revealed on what other streaming platforms the series will be available for fans to watch, but it can be expected that after a few months of its release, the series may be made available on online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc.

It might also be available on different websites such as Dailymotion, fmovies, etc.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Cast

The cast members of the series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” include

Janet (played by Jazmin Williams)

Ursula (played by Gail Everett-Smith)

NYPD cop (played by Gabe Bowling)

Coach Minke (played by Gary Galone)

Dr. Wimes (played by Arun Storrs)

Kiesha (played by Jamilah Rosemond)

Jordan (played by Nia Long)

Xiomara Amari (played by Nicole Ari Parker)

Wellington (played by Ron Canada)

Jonath Davis, Jaha (played by Tobius Truvillion)

Will (played by Terrence Terrell)

Stan (Aaron Serotsky)

Demetrius (played by Brandon Victor Dixon)

Faith (Khail Bryant)

Dr. Templ (played by Michael Genet)

UFB Quentin (played by Charles L. Smith ll)

Lolita Foster, Savannah (played by Clarisse Albrecht)

Jasmine (played by Yvonna Pearson)

LJ (played by Eric Scott Ways)

Young Jordan (played by Tai Leshaun)

Bar Patron (played by Paul Robert Kane)

UFB Casey (played by Natasha Walfall)

Jackson (played by William Perry)

MMA fighter (played by Erica Barker)

Mia (played by Blake Aria Hendricks)

stage manager (played by Michelle Hira Kim)

Patrick Moore (played by Doug Chitel)

The Talk On Social Media

Ever since the series was officially announced by the makers, fans of the Best Man franchise have been really excited to watch it. They have expressed their joy and stated that they will finally get answers to the cliffhangers and see Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) get married and live his happily ever after.

Since the series is limited and is solely made to bring the franchise to an end, the audience is anticipating how the lives of the characters have changed since the 2013 film, The Best Man Holiday, and also where each character from the franchise will end up in this limited series.

Fans are also wondering whether or not some characters from the movie will be returning to reprise their roles in the upcoming series, and if they happen to do so, how will the storyline be affected then?

What To Expect From The Best Man: The Franchise?

As previously revealed by the show’s creator, Malcolm D. Lee, the Best Man franchise will be ending with this limited series, so a lot of character development and changes in relationships can be expected in the series.

Starting from where it was left off in the 2013 film, The Best Man Holiday, fans will get to watch their favorite Quentin get married. Harper Steward, whose biography of Lance was a huge success, will be seen excelling in his writing career.

They will also get to witness growth in the relationship of the main couples of the series, Harold-Robyn, and Candace-Julian. In short, fans will be in for some more drama as well as comedy in this limited series, which will make it harder for them to bid goodbye to the franchise as well as their favorite characters.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Episode Guide

The first season of the American family drama “The Best Man: The Final Chapter”, which is all set to be released on December 22, 2022, is expected to have a total of eight episodes.

The average running length of each episode was about forty-five to fifty minutes. The original language of the series is English, although several dubbed versions of the show might also be available. Thus, the episode guide for the first season of the series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is as follows:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Episode 1”

Season 1, Episode 2: “Episode 2”

Season 1, Episode 3: “Episode 3”

Season 1, Episode 4: “Episode 4”

Season 1, Episode 5: “Episode 5”

Season 1, Episode 6: “Episode 6”

Season 1, Episode 7: “Episode 7”

Season 1, Episode 8: “Episode 8”

The show is expected to conclude with its season finale episode in January of 2023.

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser For Limited Series

The trailer for the upcoming series “The Best Man: The Final Chapter” was released on October 30, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Peacock. The trailer starts with the main lead saying, “None of us are the same people we were twenty years ago.”

In the one-minute and twenty-five-second trailer, it can be seen that Harper’s book about Lance, titled “Unfinished Business”, is being turned into a movie, which causes drama among the characters. Not much about the series has been revealed in the released trailer.