What Is Christina Applegate’s Take on Her Disease? Will She Be Filming the Final ‘Dead to Me’ Season?

The popular actress Christian Applegate has revealed her ailment, which has astounded millions of her fans. She opened up about having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and how finishing the forthcoming show “Dead to Me” was inevitable to her.

What Is Christina Applegate’s Take on Her Disease?

Christian Applegate talked about the Netflix series which is about to premiere soon, in an interview. She reflected on how she managed to continue the shoot after being diagnosed with MS in 2021. It is a disease that affects the autoimmune system and thus the entire shoot was postponed for around five months. During that time, Netflix announced an indefinite break from the show considering her health condition. However, Christina felt that it was her responsibility and that she had some kind of obligation to both Linda Cardellini, her co-star, and creator Liz Feldman.

She stated that the team was ready to pull the leg, thinking they would mix certain parts of whatever they had shot, which Christina denied. She said: “No, we are going to do that, but on my terms.”

Apparently, completing the show was the hardest thing she has ever done, but the entire crew had her back, which she herself has talked about multiple times in several discussions.

Christina even dubbed Cardellini as “my champion”, “my voice”, and “my warrior.”

“It was like having a mama bear,” she said. Cardellini also said she was just trying to bring the best out of the person she loves. She further added her gut feeling which previously said that they were going to support each other no matter what.

“Judy and Jen (their characters) support one another and help each other. Christina and Linda, the same thing,” she added.

There was a time that she recalled, she was too positive about the ailment, telling herself, “Let’s get her (herself) medicines so that she gets better.” But later on, it wasn’t a smooth ride as she said, “Acceptance? No. I was pissed off.”

But there were seemingly times when she felt like she needed proper time to accept the “loss of my life, loss of that part of me.”

The performer also recalled the balance and mobility issues she experienced back in 2019 when they were shooting for the first season of Dead to Me.

“I wish I had paid attention,” she said.

Apart from completing the shoot, it was equally important for Christina to do promotion for the show’s third iteration prior to its release on Nov. 17, 2022.

With unmatched optimism, Christina said that people were about to see her in her original manner as she will appear as her true self, “I can’t walk without a cane,” and “I put on 40 pounds.” However, she is previously opening up about her reality so that people may know that she was “aware of all of that.”

She explained how she was careless about what people would say and how they would judge her. She said she knows that they would anyway say, “Ooh, look at the cripple.”

She is also certain that it would be hard for the public to get past it, but all that she hopes is that they get past it and say goodbye to the two girls Jen and Judy.

Christina first disclosed her MS diagnosis last August, telling her followers and fans that it has been a strange journey.

“I have been supported by many who I know also have the same condition,” she continued, “Unless an asshole tries to block it, the road will keep going, although it is hard.”

Following the shocking revelation, many turned up on Twitter to show their support, including a few of her co-stars and thousands of her fans.

One of them said, “You are such a talented actress. Keep doing movies. We look forward to seeing you more on the silver screen.”

