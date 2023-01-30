Lisa Loring Died at the Age of 64 Following a Massive Stroke 

Lisa Loring the actor popularly known for the character in Wednesday Addams died following a massive stroke from high blood pressure at the age of 64. Loring had been a life support for some days. Her family decided to remove her from the additional support and later her death was confirmed.

Loring played Wednesday Addams when she was 5 and continued acting from 1964 to 1966. Her role as the daughter of Addams has greatly influenced the character and still stays in the mind of the audience.

As per the reports, Lisa Loring was under medical care in the St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg had said Loring died peacefully with her two daughters holding her hands and with all love and care.

According to her daughter Loring get complete attention from her daughters and her family during her last moments.

Laurie Jacobson one of Loring’s best friends from the literature field has confirmed Loring’s death by saying that Lorring suffered a lot from a massive stroke that occurred as a result of her fatal smoking and high blood pressure through her Facebook page.

And added about Loring’s contributions to the entertainment industry saying, Loring is embedded in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.

Lisa Lorings Early Life

Lisa Ann DeCines was popularly known by her name Lisa Loring. She was born in the Marshall Islands in 1958. Lorings came to Los Angelos with her mother after her parents legally separated. She was very young at that time and began modeling at the age of 3.

Loring came with her stage name Lisa Loring and is popularly known by the new name. Her debut television appearance was through the medical drama Dr. Kildare.

She is also famed for her roles in Dr. Kildare, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E, and The Pruitts of Southampton. Savage Harbor, Iced, and Blood Frenzy are her popular slashers.

Lorings also have an experience as a makeup artist during that time. She worked as a makeup artist for the film Traci’s Big Trick.

Lorings also proved her ability as a makeup artist.

Lorings married four times in her life. She wed her first husband Farrel Foumberg her childhood sweetheart in 1973 at the age of 15. The couple divorced after one year and they shared a daughter Vanessa together.

After seven years Loring married her second husband Dough Stevenson and legally split in 1983 after two years. Her second daughter Marianne was born at that time.

She met her third husband actor, Jerry Butler on the set of Traci’s Big Trick when she was working as a makeup artist for the film.

The duo married and divorced after a few years.

Later she wed Graham Rich and separated from him after 5 years. They legally split in 2014. The reason for her separation from her husband didn’t reveal.

The afterlife of Loring was with her two children. She lived with her daughters Vanessa and Marianne and grandchildren Emiliana, and Charles.

Many of her fellow workers, friends, and relatives showed their grief through social media. They shared several memories and experiences with Lorings.

Butch Patrick who played the role of Eddie Munster in the sitcom The Munsters wrote that very sorry to hear the death news of his dearest friend Lisa Loring they were very close and worked together often. He knows how weak was she because he was in her company just a few weeks ago. And Godspeed her. Patrick concluded his statement by wishing her spirit.

Astin is the only surviving actor in the original cast of the Addams Family after the death of Lorings.

