Tales Of The Jedi is an upcoming animated series exploring the genres of Anthology and science fiction. The upcoming series is a part of the famous Star Wars franchise and is trying to explore the several Jedi characters from the prequel trilogy era.

The show was created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray for the extremely famous online streaming service Disney plus.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Release Date Revealed! Where To Watch?

Lucasfilm Animation is the production house involved in the series with Disney Platform Distribution being its original distributor. The film’s origin is United States and with English language.

The Tales Of The Jedi series has been described as “two paths and two choices” at the Star Wars Panel for the franchise’s upcoming series Tales of the Jedi, which was held in May. Each character will be explored tracing back to the different eras of their life.

Everything You Need To Know About Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Series!

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi series was first officially announced back on April 27, 2022. Later the names of the series’ main cast members were revealed, which were Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Janina Gavankar, Matt Lanter, and Ashley Eckstein.

Tales Of The Jedi streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. It is to be released around the fall of 2022.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Release Date

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi release date is set for 26 October 2022. The show will be released on the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar, but as of now there is no information available on whether the series Tales Of The Jedi will also be available to stream on other streaming platforms as well or not.

Tales Of The Jedi Plot

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi plot will be divided into two parts consisting of six anthology-style episodes. Part one will be focusing on Ahsoka Tano, about her life journey and how she was trained by a Jedi who became Darth Vader. The other part will feature another of the Star Wars characters named Master Dooku and how he fell to the dark side.

The series will also be focusing on several other Star Wars characters while visiting the different eras.

Where To Watch Tales Of The Jedi TV Series?

Tales Of The Jedi will be available to watch on the online streaming service Disney Plus Hotstar. The episode guide of the upcoming series has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show, it is expected that the show will be having a total of six episodes.

Each episode has an average runtime of about fifteen to twenty minutes. As per the rumors, the first episode is titled to be “Life and Death”

Tales Of The Jedi Cast

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi cast members include Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced by Liam Neeson), young Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced by Micheál Richardson), Pav-ti as Ahsoka Tano’s mother (voiced by Janina Gavankar), Anakin Skywalker (Voiced by Matt Lanter), and Ahsoka Tano (Voiced by Ashley Eckstein). These are the confirmed actors that have been cast for the series.

The other characters that will also be appearing in the series are Bail Organa, Mace Windu, Count Dooku, Yaddle, and Ponda Baba. It is not confirmed which all actors will be voice these characters, but it will soon be revealed.

Tales Of The Jedi The Talk On Social Media

Tales Of The Jedi spoilers have stated that Master Windu will also be appearing in the upcoming episodes. A conflict between him and Master Dooku will be witnessed in the upcoming episodes, as Master Dooky will be seen treading closer to the Dark forces. It is also confirmed that the Jedi Master Yaddle will be making her first on-screen appearance since “The Phantom Menace”.

All episodes of STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI will reportedly release on October 26! https://t.co/sNFJ7jXyse pic.twitter.com/UCefDlOu6y — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) September 10, 2022

It was also revealed by the show’s creator Filoni that not a great deal of cast has been taken into consideration for the upcoming series because it is expected that the show will not be requiring many voice actors.

The story will also be featuring the parts of Dooku’s life story that the audience has never gotten to see which was the time of his life when he was a Jedi Master with Qui-Gon Jinn a padawan learner. It has also been confirmed that Liam Neeson will play his old role as the Jedi Qui-Gon. It is also believed that Neeson’s son will also be joining the cast.

What To Expect From Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi?

The upcoming animated series featuring as an extension to the incredibly famous Star Wars franchise will be displaying a total of six episodes. Each episode of the Tales of the Jedi will be aimed at telling a short story of the Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era.

All the six episodes are divided into two distinct paths: the first three episodes will be referring to Ahsoka Tano and exploring the various points in her life and the other three episodes will be displaying a young Count Dooku much before his fall to the dark and dangerous side of the force.

According to the show’s creator Filoni, the style of storytelling that the show will take on is one of the “tone poems” which would aim at telling the story more through the distinct images, scenes, and mood of what would be happening than through the dialogues. The episodes will be silent for most of their parts. The series will be having a similar vibe and a general aesthetic to the Star Wars franchise’s other animated series Star Wars: The Clone wars.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Trailer

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi trailer has been officially released by the makers of the show. However, a short snippet of the series Tales Of The Jedi was revealed at the Star Wars celebration.

The panel saw the clips of the pilot episode titled “Life and Death” at the Tales of the Jedi premiere which featured the birth of Ahsoka and her first adventure with her mother Pav- ti, which will be played by Janina Gavankar.

