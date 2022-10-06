Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Confirmed By Epix

Godfather of Harlem is a tv series that revolves around a crime boss in the 1960s setting who finds his city in a ruined state after he returns to it from jail. 11 years away has caused the city to be out of order according to Bumpy Johnson who is played by the very talented Forest Whitaker.

The new season will be reviving its protagonist who will be seen in action, battling for the throne of Harlem. Further in this article, we will get to know more about Godfather of Harlem season 3 release date, plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, and more.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Latest News & Updates

The series revolved around him and his efforts to restore order in his neighborhood. Doing this task is not without obstacles since he is challenged for the throne of Harlem by many other significant leaders of the underworld.

The series has included mob wars and a lot of drama. Johnson is seen taking on the Genovese crime family who was a very famous American-Italian mafia that existed during that time and is also seen taking on various other mafias and criminals, Bumpy Johnson is also seen forming alliances with political leaders and other important personalities of Harlem.

Season 3 of the show is going to be a continuation of Bumpy’s battle for the throne and his various encounters with other criminals.

Series Godfather Of Harlem Genre Crime drama Created by Chris Brancato

Paul Eckstein Original release September 29, 2019 Starring Forest Whitaker

Nigél Thatch

Ilfenesh Hadera

Lucy Fry Country of origin United States Original language English No. of seasons 2 No. of episodes 20 Original network Epix Godfather Of Harlem Season 3

Release Date January 15, 2023

Godfather of Harlem fans are in for a treat since the show has been revived for a third season which is going to be released soon. The announcement of the third season came back in January 2022. Godfather of Harlem streaming is going to be taking on MGM plus which is the new version of Epix, the series’ original network.

About Godfather Of Harlem Season 3

The series titled Godfather of Harlem is created by Chris Brancato, who is also one of the writers and executive producers of the show, and Paul Eckstein. The genre associated with the series is crime drama.

The production companies of the series include Chris Brancato Inc., Significant Productions, and ABC Signature. After 2 successful seasons, the Godfather of Harlem season 3 release date has been officially announced and it is going to be available for the audience to watch on January 15, 2023.

The series is distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and its original network of release is Epix. Godfather of Harlem season 3 spoilers suggest that the bold crime boss Bumpy Johnson will be seen where he was left off, continuing to battle for the throne of Harlem against different enemies.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Expected Release Date

The Godfather of Harlem season 3 release date is fixed for January 15, 2023. The show was originally released in September 2019 and was revived for a second season which was released in April 2021.

The second season was concluded on August 29, 2021, and it was one of the most watched shows on the platform EPIX upon its release. The series has received accolades and has been nominated for various prestigious awards as well.

Godfather of Harlem series is executively produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, John Ridley, and Markuann Smith. Its original network EPIX is turning into MGM Plus which is going to be the new network for the upcoming new season. The show’s protagonist is going to be back in all his glory for the new season.

The Godfather of Harlem season 3 cast is going to revive most of its main characters while there are also going to be some additions of talented and promising actors. The setting of the series takes place in the early 1960s and involves a lot of crime-related drama.

Plot Information By Epix

Godfather of Harlem season 3 plot is going to pick up from where it left off and will revolve around Bumpy Johnson continuing his battle with various aspirants including the Cuban Mafia from the Spanish Harlem, for control of Harlem. Bumpy is going to be seen taking on the Cuban Mafia this upcoming season.

The infamous crime boss doesn’t exactly have a large number of well-wishers since he belongs to the underworld. His new rift with the Cuban Mafia is going to act as an opportunity for his other rivals including the Italians, the Latin assassins who are heartless and ruthless as well as his consistent enemies, the CIA.

His new rivalry will not only make way for his other rivals but will also put his loved ones in a rather vulnerable position. The show is famous for highlighting the time when the criminal underworld as well as the civil rights movement were flourishing in the history of America. The upcoming series is going to bring back the essence of the show.

Where To Watch Godfather Of Harlem Season 3

Godfather of Harlem season 3 streaming is going to take place on the new version of EPIX which was its original network. Epix is turning into MGM Plus( Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Plus) and the third season is going to be streaming on this new platform on January 15, 2023.

Godfather of Harlem highlights the life of its criminal protagonist Bumpy Johnson who returns after a long period after serving his sentence and his city is not what it used to be. He is back and wants to restore things to what they were and along this journey, he is challenged by many aspirants who want to rule over his city.

He protects his loved ones as well as battles for the throne of Harlem. In the upcoming season, he will be seen facing a new dangerous enemy. The running time of the episodes of the series is around 47 to 60 minutes and it is available in the English language. Godfather of Harlem season 3 streaming will take place on MGM Plus upon its release, but the show might also be available on platforms like Hulu and Netflix later on.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 New Cast

The Godfather of Harlem cast includes the following actors that are listed below.

• Forest Whitaker, who plays the character of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

• Nigél Thatch, who plays the character of Malcolm X.

• Ilfenesh Hadera, who plays the character of Mayme Johnson.

• Lucy Fry, who plays the character of Stella Gigante.

• Kelvin Harrison Jr, who plays the character of Teddy Greene.

• Rafi Gavron, who plays the character of Ernie Nunzie.

• Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who plays the character of Elise Johnson.

• Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the character of Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

• Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays the character of Vincent “The Chin” Gigante.

• Erik LaRay Harvey, who plays the character of Del Chance.

• Demi Singleton, who plays the character of Margaret Johnson.

• Paul Sorvino plays the character of Frank Costello.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 cast is going to include Forest Whitaker, Nigel Thatch, Lucy Fry, Ilfenesh Hadera, Rafi Gavron, and Erik LaRay Harvey. Other actors that are expected to be a part of the show are Ernie Nunzi, Deric Augustine (Cassius), Chazz Palminteri (Joe Bonnano), and more. The cast list will be updated as the show’s release date approaches.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Social Media Buzz

Godfather of Harlem season 3 has created hype since the time of its announcement and the audience has taken to social media to express their feelings toward the show.

The show has an official page on Instagram with the handle “godfatherofharlem” and an official page on Twitter as well which has the handle “@GodfatherHarlem”. These pages and many more fan-made pages keep the viewers updated with news related to the show.

The audience has expressed that it was about time a new season was released because the second season ended in some sort of a cliffhanger and even though the third season took its sweet time, they are extremely hyped about it.

The viewers have appreciated the protagonist and his performance in the show and have encouraged the audience to watch this show if they haven’t. Godfather of Harlem has been described as a show that is worth the time and the audience is highly anticipating it.

They also expect season 3 to answer questions that were raised in the previous seasons and are hoping to see if Bumpy Johnson will go through some sort of redemption or not.

What To Expect From Godfather Of Harlem Season 3?

The first two seasons of the series Godfather of Harlem received a lot of success and positive reviews. The second season was greatly loved by the audience and it is only fair that great things are expected from the upcoming season as well.

As mentioned earlier, the audience will witness crime boss Bumpy Johnson in all his glory, in the new season against another group of criminals who want to take on Harlem. It is also hinted that Bumpy is going to have a few realizations and maybe even a revelation where he finally realizes that he is doing more bad than good and he also might be seen going down the path of redemption.

Godfather Of Harlem Season 3 Episodes Guide

Godfather of Harlem season 3 episodes guide has not been released as of now but we do know that the new season is going to have a total of 10 episodes that will be released on MGM Plus on January 15, 2023. The previous two seasons of this crime drama also had 10 episodes each.

Is The Trailer Out?

The Godfather of Harlem season 3 trailer has not been released as of now. The new season recently got its release date and we know that it will be premiering on MGM Plus which is the new version of Epix.

The trailer of season 3 can be expected to be released closer to the release date of the show or towards the end of this year.

