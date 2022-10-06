Black Panther was released in 2018 and it received a lot of success and positive reviews. A second part is going to be released soon that is titled Black Panther Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date has been announced and the film is going to be available for the audience to watch on November 11, 2022.

The movie is going to be without the protagonist of the first part, Chadwick Boseman due to his sad demise, and the new film will definitely miss his exceptional presence. The plot of the upcoming sequel will witness the consequences of T’Challa’s absence and how the rest of the people of Wakanda will try to save their kingdom.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Spoilers

The upcoming film titled Black Panther Wakanda Forever is directed and written by Ryan Coogler. The film is based on the character by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby who is named Black Panther. The upcoming film is going to be the last Marvel film to release in the year 2022.

Movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Writers Ryan Coogler(screenplay by)

Joe Robert Cole(screenplay by) Stars Angela Bassett

Martin Freeman

Tenoch Huerta Genres Action

Adventure

Drama

Sci-Fi

Thriller Country of origin English Also known as Black Panther 2 Filming locations Brunswick, Georgia, USA Production companies Marvel Studios

Precision Aerial Filmworks

Walt Disney Pictures Release date November 11, 2022

The production company of the film is Marvel Studios and its distribution is done by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Black Panther Wakanda Forever plot is going to revolve around the consequences of Tchalla’s death and how the people of Wakanda will try and protect their kingdom.

The Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date has been officially announced and the film is going to be released soon on November 11, 2022. This upcoming Marvel film will reveal who the new Black Panther could be or if there actually will be a new Black Panther or not.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date has been announced and the film is going to be available for the audience to watch on November 11, 2022.

The movie was initially set to be released in the month of May and then in the month of July and was finally set for November.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever filming was concluded in March 2022. The nation of Wakanda is now more vulnerable after the loss of its King. The characters of Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje have the duty to protect their kingdom. World powers are trying to attack the kingdom which will eventually lead to a lot of chaos.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever plot will witness the emergence of a mysterious Mexican Civilization that rises from the depths of the sea. The heroes and leaders of Wakanda must do everything in their power to keep their kingdom safe.

What’s The Plot Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther Wakanda Forever plot is responsible for explaining why T’Challa is missing. According to reports, the new film will show that he died from an illness and his funeral will be wrapped up at the beginning of the film itself.

The film’s main premise is that the leaders of Wakanda will have to protect their nature in the absence of their leader T’Challa better known as Black Panther. The main question that arises for the film’s plot here is who will be the new Black Panther instead of T’Challa?

There are a few contenders who have been considered for this role. The most probable choice for this role is Shuri, T’Challa’s little sister. She can also be seen in the same pose as her brother which has sparked speculations.

It is also rumored that Shuri is going to pass this responsibility to M’Baku and will train him for the same. If that happens M’Baku will become the next King of Wakanda. Other characters that could be up for this role are Killmonger and Nakia.

When Will ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Stream On Disney+?

Black Panther Wakanda Forever streaming is going to take place in the theatres on November 11, 2022. The film will be available to watch in the theatres for a limited period, after which it will mostly be available on other streaming platforms like Disney Hotstar Plus, which has been the host to many other Marvel movies.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is going to be the concluding film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is also the last Marvel film that is going to be released in the year 2022.

The sequel of Black Panther is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore and the running time of the film is 161 minutes and it is going to be available in the English language.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star On Recasting Chadwick Boseman

The original cast of the film is listed below.

• The late Chadwick Boseman played the character of T’Challa better known as Black Panther.

• Michael B. Jordan played the character of N’Jadaka or Erik “Killmonger Stevens.

• Lupita Nyong’o has played the character of Nakia.

• Dania Gurira played the character of Okoye.

• Martin Freeman has played the character of Everett K. Ross.

• Daniel Kaluuya played the character of W’Kabi.

• Letitia Wright played the character of Shuri.

• Winston Duke played the character of M’Baku.

• Angela Bassett played the character of Ramonda.

• Forest Whitaker played the character of Zuri.

• Andy Serkis has played the character of Ulysses Klaue.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever cast is going to include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Dania Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Florence Kasumba ( Ayo), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Michael Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Shiquita James (Dora Milaje) and more.

The Talk On Social Media About Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The second part of Black Panther has the subtitle Wakanda Forever and the film has already managed to grab the attention of a large audience.

The movie has an official page on Instagram with the handle “blackpanther” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@theblackpanther”.

The audience has expressed that they are here because of Chadwick Boseman and how the second part isn’t going to have the same essence as it did when T’Challa was alive.

The second part is not only a tribute but will also carry on the legacy of T’Challa who was wonderfully played by the late actor Boseman.

The audience is impressed with the Black Panther Wakanda Forever spoilers and is eagerly looking forward to seeing the film.

What To Expect From Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is going to be the last film of Phase 4 and it will be an emotional experience as we no longer have Chadwick Boseman who played the character of Black Panther, the king, and protector of Wakanda.

The audience whilst being entertained will feel like something is missing but the Black Panther Wakanda Forever spoilers have suggested that the viewers will get some sort of closure from T’Challa’s death.

ince the first part received a lot of positive reviews, it is only fair that the audience expects good things from the second part as well even though the main character is no more. We can expect the film to be full of action and we will also find out who the new potential Black Panther is.

Latest Action-Packed Trailer Arrives

Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer was released in the form of a small teaser which managed to give the audience the jitters. The trailer begins with clippings of the characters of Wakanda while a version of Bob Marley’s song No Woman No Cry is playing in the background.

The start of the teaser is calm and mellow and as it continues the intensity grows as we see Wakanda in some sort of trouble. Armed men in uniforms with guns are seen while the people are helpless and on their knees.

Queen Ramonda can be heard making a powerful and sad statement. Chaos prevails and we see the characters in action.

