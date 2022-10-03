The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Is Back For Season 2 On Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is an American animated series that explores the genre of comedy. The show streams on the online streaming platform Disney+. The show is a reboot of the 2001 American sitcom The Proud Family, which was created by Bruce W. Smith.

The reboot has been created by Bruce himself, alongside Ralph Farquhar. The producer of the sitcom is Jan Hirota, whereas the executive producers of the sitcom include Bruce W. Smith, Ralph Farquhar, and Calvin Brown, Jr.

The production companies that are involved in the sitcom are Bar Productions and Disney Television Animation, with Disney as the distribution platform. The country of origin is the United States, with English as the original language.

Is The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Happening?

The first season of the reboot of the 2005 animated sitcom ‘The Proud Family’ premiered on February 23, 2022, on the online streaming platform Disney+. People who were big fans of the original show got to relive the memories of their childhood as they watched the reboot.

With changing times, the makers of the show also introduced some new characters that belonged to the LGBT+ community, with the intention of sending a kind message to the audience, be they adults or kids.

The American animated sitcom has now been renewed for its second season, which has made fans excited and they are eager to watch the new season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Proud Expected Release Date

Ever since the American sitcom was renewed for its second season and with the first season having been released just this year, it is expected that The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder Is Back For Season 2 will be available for the audience to watch in February of 2023.

However, the makers of the show, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, are yet to announce the release date on their official pages. It is highly unlikely that the upcoming season will get postponed since the post-production of the sitcom is already over with and is pretty much ready for the audience to stream it.

Where Did The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Leave off?

Although the American sitcom has been renewed for its second season, the official synopsis of the new season has not been released yet. However, the story of the first season revolves around the lives of a sixteen-year-old girl, Penny, and her family, who go through life in the 2020s, where they face a lot of ups and downs throughout the season.

While the characters from the original series ‘The Proud Family’ return to its reboot, two new characters, Maya and KG, who recently moved to the city, are introduced in the reboot of the 2005 American Sitcom.

Where To Watch Louder and Prouder Season 2 Of The Proud Family?

The audience can stream the second season of the sitcom, once released, on the online streaming platform Disney+, just like they streamed its first season. As of now, it is not known on what other online streaming platforms the show will be available for fans to watch.

Because the series is still relatively new, it is possible that viewers can only watch it with a subscription on the online streaming platform Disney+. However, the show may be available to watch on several websites such as movies, Dailymotion, etc.

Who Will Join The Cast?

The cast members of the sitcom include:

Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt)

Dijonay Jones (voiced by Karen Malina White)

BeBe (voiced by Aiden Dodson)

Puff the Dog (vocals by Carlos Alazraqui)

Charlette Towne-Proud (voiced by Jo Marie Payton)

Trudy Proud (voiced by Paula Jai Parker)

Oscar Proud (voiced by Tommy Davidson)

Zoey Howzer (voiced by Soleil Moon Frye)

LaCienega Boulevardez (voiced by Alisa Reyes)

The supporting cast includes:

The Gross Sisters (voiced by Raquel Lee Boulleau)

Barry and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins (voiced by Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter)

Michael Collins (voiced by EJ Johnson)

Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (voiced by Keke Palmer)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brown (voiced by Asante Blackk)

Bobby Proud (voiced by Cedric the Entertainer)

Mr. Chips (voiced by Carlos Alazraqui)

Wizard Kelly (voiced by Aries Spears)

Felix Boulevardez (voiced by Carlos Mencia)

Sunset Boulevardez (voiced by Maria Canals-Barrera), and others.

Discussion On Social Media The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2

Since the time it was announced that the original sitcom ‘The Proud Family’ would be returning, the fans who have grown up watching the series got really excited and watched the first season as soon as it came out.

Since the reboot is set up in the 2020s, people have been anticipating what the characters would look like as grown-ups and how their lives would have changed since the last time they were seen onscreen in 2005.

People are excited to see whether the makers of the show will introduce some new characters and how the lives of the already existing characters will be affected now that they are in their teenage days and experimenting through life.

What To Expect From The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2?

With the teaser of the new season of the American animated sitcom having already been released, it can be that the characters of the sitcom will be a part of a protest where they will be taking action against police brutality.

Sometimes, life is like a rodeo 🐂 Mark your calendars — the new season of The Proud Family: #LouderAndProuder premieres February 2023, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1SWQI8lbdf — ProudFamily (@theproudfamily) September 11, 2022

The entire Proud family along with Penny’s friends Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey, and Maya, will further battle some circumstances that may even test their friendship and may play a vital role in the development of their characters that will further shape the rest of the story of the entire second season.

Will The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Louder And Prouder Have More Episodes?

There is no official episode guide available for the sitcom since the new season has not yet been released. However, the new season is expected to have ten episodes, just like the first season. The average running length of each episode is expected to be about twenty-seven to thirty minutes.

Is There A Trailer?

The trailer for the second season of the American animated series was released on September 11, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Disney Plus. From the trailer of the upcoming season, it can be expected that the entire season will revolve around the characters facing several challenges at their school, which will lead them to take part in a protest, which will be so brutal that the police are forced to come on the premises of the school in order to handle the situation.

