Marvel has managed to keep the audience on their toes for a long time now. It gave the show titled What If to the audience in the year 2021 and it received a lot of positive reviews. The show is based on the Marvel Comic series which has the same name and has been renewed for a second season. It is anticipated that What If Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in early 2023, and it will consist of nine episodes.

Further in this article, we will learn more about the What If season 2 plot, cast, spoilers, trailer, where it will be streamed, and more.

What If Season 2 Plot, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer, Where It Will Be Streamed?

The animated series is created by A.C Bradley and its director is Bryan Andrews. The genres associated with this series are action, adventure, anthology, science fiction, and superhero.

The production company of the show is Marvel Studios and as mentioned before, it is inspired by the Marvel Comic series of the same.

The storyline of the show follows the alternate events that could take place with respect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The second season will also follow a similar theme, exploring the various events that could be taking place in different timelines across the multiverse.

What If Season 2 Expected Release Date

The first season was released on August 11, 2021, and was concluded on October 6, 2021. It has also been reported that the animated series is also going to have a third season which is currently under development.

The first season was a part of the fourth phase of the MCU and the second season will be a part of Phase 5. The show has given us some content to ponder about and the What If season 2 spoilers suggest that there will be more creative and opposing scenarios in the second season as well.

We will get to see more characters of the MCU In different situations across the timeless and alternative events that could have taken place.

What If Season 2 Plot

What If Season 2 plot is going to revolve around The Watcher who will continue to explore the various strange events and worlds that exist across the different timelines of the multiverse.

He will meet new characters and heroes, will make observations, and try to keep the Multiverse safe. It has been reported that the second season is going to throw light on the relationship between Captain Carter and The Watcher and will see the pair grow together.

Explore the multiverse in a whole new light 🌀 Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of #WhatIf, an Original Special, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OxWE7tmTss — What If…? (@whatifofficial) October 27, 2021

The new season’s plot is going to take off from where the first season left and we will see the famous MCU characters play the roles of their animated counterparts. The series is also expected to take inspiration from the limited series comics, Marvel 1602 for an episode.

As the title of the comic suggests, we will see the heroes and villains placed way back in the year 1602 in one of the episodes of What If Season 2.

Where To Watch What If Season 2?

The action-adventure animated series is distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and the show was exclusively made for Disney Plus which is the original network for its release.

What If Season 2 streaming will also take place on Disney Plus just like its predecessor. The running time of an episode of the series is around 30 to 37 minutes and the show is available in the English Language.

Currently, a third season is also under development and that too will be available for the audience on the same platform that is Disney Plus. Once the release date is confirmed, which is most likely to be somewhere in early 2023, the new season of What If..? will release episodes every week until it is concluded.

What If Season 2 Cast

What If..? Cast includes a bunch of talented voice actors that are listed below.

• Jeffrey Wright voices the character of The Watcher.

• Benedict Cumberbatch voices Doctor Strange.

• Hayley Atwell voices Peggy Carter/Captain Carter.

• Lake Bell voices Natasha Romanoff better known as the Black Widow.

• Late Chadwick Boseman voiced Star-Lord T’Challa.

• Michael B. Jordan voices Killmonger.

• Chris Hemsworth voices Thor.

• Kurt Russell voices Ego.

• Brian T. Delaney voices Peter Quill.

• Tom Hiddleston voices Loki.

• Samuel L. Jackson voices Nick Fury.

• Cynthia McWilliams voices Gamora.

• Mick Wingert voices Tony Stark better known as Iron Man.

The cast list will be updated as more characters from the new season are confirmed.

The Talk On Social Media About What If Season 2

The announcement of the second season of What If has created hype among the audience. The series has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@whatifofficial” and an official page on Instagram as well as the handle “whatif” that keeps the audience updated with news related to the show.

Just announced at #SDCC2022:



Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ajOYCWccm6 — What If…? (@whatifofficial) July 22, 2022

The audience hopes to see the unfinished episode between Gamora and Tony and is also hoping that Captain Hydra is added this season. The audience is eagerly waiting for the new season and has mentioned that the first season managed to give them the chills.

The fans express that they hope that the new season will be better than the previous and will bring out more creative storylines from the MCU.

What To Expect From What If Season 2?

Season 1 of the animated series was fairly a success and it is only fair that the audience expects great things from Marvel and the second season as well.

As if it has already been mentioned, the second season will follow The Watcher explore the multiverse, meeting new heroes in different circumstances and he will attempt to keep the multiverse safe. We will also see creative storylines, more action, adventure and alternate events of the MCU in the new season.

What If Season 2 Episode Guide

What If season 2 episodes will also be similar to the first season of the show, that is, the second season is also going to have a total of 9 episodes that will be released at the beginning of 2023.

The second season will most probably release 2 or 3 episodes on the initial release date and then will have episodes released weekly until the new season is concluded.

Is There Trailers For What If Season 2?

What If Season 2 trailer has not been officially released as of now but a small teaser trailer giving us some hints is given below.

At the beginning of the teaser, the narrator can be heard explaining the various possible outcomes. As the teaser continues, the various famous heroes of the MCU can be seen in different situations. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but only gives us a glimpse of what the new season will be bringing to the table.