Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is an upcoming American animated direct-to-video film exploring the genres of adult black comedy. Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm release date is 8th November 2022. The movie is scheduled to be released on the online streaming platform HBO Max later in the year 2023.

The movie is based on the Adult Swim animated series called Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The movie was directed by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis are the writers and directors.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Release Date Revealed! Where To Watch?

The producers of the film are Dave Willis, Matt Maiellaro, and Jay Wade Edwards. The main cast members of the upcoming animated movie are Dana Snyder, Carey Means, Dave Willis, Peter Serafinowicz, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Rothwell, Robert Smigel, Tim Robinson, and Jo Firestone.

The production companies involved are Williams Street and Adult Swim. Along with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment being the movie’s original distributor. The United States is the movie’s origin in the English language.

What Is The Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Movie About?

The Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm movie features the Aqua teens who reunited as they come face to face with a conflict with a tech mogul named Neil, who also happens to be the head of the mega-corporation Amazin.

The movie also takes referenced and is based on the stand-alone sequels to the 2007 film, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm streaming will be done on the online streaming platform HBO Max later in the year 2023 and it is also expected to be released on Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digital as well on 8th November 2022. It is not yet confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

Movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Directors Matt Maiellaro, Dave Willis Stars Paul Walter Hauser, Peter Serafinowicz Genres Animation, Comedy Production Company Williams Street Original Network HBO Max Release Date 8th November 2022

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm 2022 Release Date

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm release date is 8th November 2022. The movie is scheduled to be released on the online streaming platform HBO Max later in the year 2023, no official release date has been mentioned by the makers of the movie, but it will be released on Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digital on 8th November 2022.

As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the film as to where else the fans might expect to stream the movie apart from HBO Max and Blu-ray. According to a few sources, it is believed that the film will also be available to stream on different online streaming services like Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

Must check:

Bones And All Release Date, Cast, Trailer Where To Watch And More

Meet Cute Release Date, Trailer, And Latest Update About The New Romantic Comedy Movie

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Plot

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm plot revolves around the favorite rascals known as the Aqua Teens: which includes the brainy and clear-headed Frylock, the annoying Master Shake, the funny kid Meatwad, and the crazy perverted neighbor, called Carl.

The team splits up and comes back together to go against the corporate overlord and the tech mogul named Neil (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz) of the company Amazin and his right-hand and trustworthy sidekick Elmer, who happens to be a scientist as well (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser).

It will be like the surrealist sitcom referring to the famous trio of talking fast food items, who were appointed to no jobs of their own and had almost nothing to do.

Master Shake will be reprising his role as the annoying blowhard leader, Whereas Frylock will again be portrayed as a character with a little more clarity of thoughts and ideas, and not to forget the Meatwad who happens to be the kid of the group.

It will also feature a mad scientist named Elmer, who will still be at his mad inventions and gearing up his work on doomsday devices. The trio spent most of the time of their days with their perverted Neighbour carl, who actually hated them.

Where To Watch Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Movie?

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is going to be available to watch on the online streaming service HBO Max and on 4K Ultra HD, digital, and Blu-Ray.

It is also expected that once after its official release on HBO Max the movie will be available to be streamed on the different pirated websites available on the internet like Fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Movie Cast

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm cast includes some of the main characters who will be voiced by some talented Hollywood actors. The main lead characters include

Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder)

Frylock (voiced by Carey Means)

Meatwad Carl Brutananadilewski (voiced by Dave Willis)

Neil (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz)

The other additional cast members that will be joining the main cast are

Natasha Rothwell

Robert Smigel

Tim Robinson

Jo Firestone

However, what character these actors will become the voice of is not yet revealed by the makers of the movie.

Social Media Talk On Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Movie

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm spoilers have stated that The mad scientist Elmer will also be reprising his role in this upcoming adult comedy movie.

As per the sources, he will not be interacting with the movie’s main lead characters the brainy Frylock, the Master Shake, and the funny Meatwad.

Don't call it a comeback. The feature length Aqua Teen Forever Plantasm available November 8th pic.twitter.com/gf3cB47lgh — adult swim (@adultswim) September 8, 2022

The fans are readily excited for the talking fast food items trio to be returning with their amazing dark jokes and non-stop drama.

What To Expect From Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm ?

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will feature some dark adult comedy and will revolve around the movie’s main characters and the bad guys as well.

The movie’s plot will not be achieved in one go, but it is expected to be following a more distracted approach stymied by gags and short attention clips and stories of the main characters.

The animation is expected to be top-notch and will highlight the weird characters playing strange voices in a very funny and amusing way.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Trailer

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm trailer was released on 8th September 2022. The minute thirty-three seconds trailer starts with a voiceover saying that “ This thing Aqua teen are in this for life, no one just walks away” and the images of the lead characters, a broken house, and some crazy scientists’ tools and machines.

The trailer then showed clips of different images and of the Tech mogul named Neil saying, “let’s roll our sleeves and get down to business or you are dead”. The master shake was also seen abducted by alien-looking creatures. There were several clips of the trio fighting with aliens and cracking jokes.

Also Read:

Is Rosario Vampire Season 3 Cancelled? Latest Updates

Shark Boy Lava Girl 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More!