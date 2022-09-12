Meet Cute is an upcoming American movie exploring the genres of romance and comedy.The film will be directed by Alex Lehmann and written by Noga Pnueli. Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, Rachel Reznick, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardon are the movie’s producers.

What Is Meet Cute All About?

The production companies involved are Weed Road Pictures, Convergent Media, Orogen Entertainment, Anamorphic Media, and Sprockfeller Pictures. Peacock will be its original distributor. The United States is the country of origin with English as their original language.

The movie’s main lead stars are Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. As per the sources, the movie “meet cute” started its principal photography back in August of the year 2021.

The filming location was New York city, later it was announced on August 27, 2021, by Cuoco that the filming of the movie had finished.

In June 2021, it was announced that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson were confirmed to play the lead roles in an upcoming romantic comedy film.

Name Meet Cute Genre Comedy Director Alex Lehmann Stars Kaley Cuoco

Pete Davidson

Deborah S. Craig Production companies Orogen Entertainment

Sprockefeller Pictures

Anamorphic Media Release Date 21st September 2022

It was later revealed that the movie would be directed by Alex Lehmann. With the movie’s screenplay known to be written by Noga Pnue, who happened to be e featured on the 2018 Blacklist, which was overall a list of the best-unproduced scripts of the year

Meet Cute streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Peacock on September 21, 2022. It is not yet confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

Meet Cute Release Date

Meet Cute release date is 21st September 2022. The movie is scheduled to be released on the online streaming platform Peacock.

As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the film as to where else the fans might expect to stream to the movie apart from Peacock.

Must Read:

According to a few sources, it is believed that the film will also be available to stream on different online streaming services like Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

What Could The Plot Of Meet Cute Be About?

Meet Cute plot revolves around the two characters named Sheila (played by Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (played by Pete Davidson), the two happen to fall in love at first sight. It was later revealed that their all-cute and magical date was not all destiny at all.

Sheila happens to have a time machine and the two were falling in love repeatedly. Not getting to that one perfect night, Sheila was playing up with the time machine and traveling to Gary’s part to finally transform him into the perfect man that he desired. What started as an accident will eventually change into a forever perfect love story.

Where To Watch Meet Cute?

Meet Cute will be available for the audience to watch on the online streaming platform Peacock. It is not yet been released by the movie makers as to whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not. Most probably, after its official release on Peacock, it will be released on other streaming platforms as well.

Who Is In The Meet Cute Cast?

Meet Cute cast will include Kaley Cuoco playing the role of Sheila, who will happen to have a time machine that she will use to perfect her love on the first sight date. The other main male lead actor is Pete Davidson who will be playing the role of Gary.

The other cast members which the audience will see in the movie are Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, Rock Kohli, and Daniela Reina. It has not been revealed what characters these actors will be playing.

The Talk On Social Media About Movie Meet Cute

Meet Cute spoilers have stated that the movie’s lead female character Sheila (played by Kaley Cuoco) will be having a time machine, which she will be using to revisit Gary’s past over and over again in the attempt of transforming his potential love interest Gary (played by Pete Davidson) into a perfect man for herself.

Kaley Cuoco stars in #MeetCute premiering September 21st on Peacock! pic.twitter.com/iaSzGCPRo3 — Kaley Cuoco Web (@KaleyCuocoWeb) September 8, 2022

The fans are readily excited about the joining of the two Hollywood actors Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in the romantic pairing for this upcoming romantic comedy.

What To Expect From Movie Meet Cute?

The upcoming rom-com movie Meet cute will be featuring the two characters falling in love at first sight. The movie will be exploring various themes such as comedy, love at first sight, and fiction as well.

The movie will feature a couple who fall in love after spending a splendid perfect evening together which was too perfect for two strangers.

The movie will then display the reality of events, describing how Sheila had been using a time machine to relive her perfect date night over and over again just to engineer the act of love at first sight and trying to change Gary into the perfect partner and the man of his dreams.

Any Episode Guide For Meet Cute?

There is no episode guide for this upcoming movie “Meet cute” since it is not a series but is a movie. The average run length of the film is expected to be around one hour and thirty minutes.

The movie is primarily made in the English language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well across the globe.

Must Check:

Escape From Kabul Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Much More!

Lover’s Lane Movie Potential Online Release Date, Cast, Plot & More!

Meet Cute Trailer

The Meet Cute trailer was released on 8th September 2022. The two-minute twenty-two seconds long trailer opens with a scene of Sheila (played by Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (played by Pete Davidson) sitting in a bar with the bartender suggesting Sheila go and buy Gary a drink. The trailer then shifts to the two introducing themselves and ordering the same drink, which Gary hinted to be a weird coincidence.

Then a montage of clips was displayed displaying the two having ice cream in the city lights, most supposedly having fun on their first ever date. It was later shown in the trailer, that Sheila’s friend had introduced her to a time machine and suggested that she should use it.

Sheila was also seen confessing to Gary and said, “ I had spent the entire week with you, this night seven times in a row”. She also accepted that she wanted to change a couple of things with him just to make him more perfect. The end of the trailer showed the couple fighting and Gary asking Sheila what she exactly changed about him.