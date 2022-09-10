The famous mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building has gained a lot of popularity since the time of its release due to its intriguing storyline and extremely talented star cast. Only Murders In The Building Season 3 release date hasn’t been officially released yet but we do know that the show is going to be available for the audience to watch soon.

The comedy series also includes a lot of drama and is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 : Everything We Know So Far!

After two successful seasons, Only Murders In The Building Season 3 has been officially announced and is expected to release soon in the year 2023. The storyline of the show revolves around three strangers who start a crime podcast which is inspired by a murder in their building.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Only Murders In The Building Season 3 cast, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

Who Is The Killer In Only Murders In The Building Season 2?

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 release date hasn’t been officially announced yet but we do know that show has been renewed for a third season which will most likely be released in the summer of the year 2023.

The series uses a humorous approach to showcase a crime mystery. The production companies of the comedy series include 20th Television, Rhode Island Ave Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions, and 40 Share Productions.

The show has been nominated for prestigious awards due to its refreshing story and the exceptional performance of its cast. The show originally premiered on the famous streaming platform Hulu and is distributed by Disney Platform Distribution.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 plot will pick up from where the show left in its previous season. It was renewed for a third season while the second season was still airing.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Expected Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Only Murders In The Building Season 3 release date hasn’t been officially released yet but we do know that the show is going to be available for the audience to watch soon.

Only Murders In The Building Season 1 was released in the month of August 2021 and the second season premiered in the month of June 2022. According to this release pattern, it is speculated that the Only Murders In The Building Season 3 release date will also be in the summer of 2023.

This comedy full of mystery and drama will be available on streaming platforms like Hulu and Disney Plus like its predecessors and will mostly originally be released on Hulu. Only Murders In The Building Season 3 spoilers suggest that the show is going to revive its main characters and will pick up from where the show ended in season 2 which was concluded a while back.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Plot

Not much about the Only Murders In The Building Season 3 plot has been revealed but we do know that the new season will begin from the final moments of the finale episode of season 2, in the theatre where the character of Ben who is played by the famous Paul Rudd collapses and dies. Moments before his death, Ben is seen having a conversation with Charles who is seen threatening Ben.

The plot will mostly revolve around the many questions from season 2 that were left unanswered and the famous trio will be seen solving yet another mystery while trying to find out the truth. The truth behind Ben’s death will be revealed and the audience will get to know what Ben’s character did which made Charles so mad. The references used in the final episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2 will be revealed while the famous crime-solving trio will be back in all their glory.

Where To Watch Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

The tv series Only Murders in the Building’s original network for streaming is the famous platform Hulu. The first season was released on this platform along with Disney Plus on August 31, 2021.

The Only Murders In The Building Season 3 release date hasn’t been officially set yet but the new season of the famous mystery comedy-drama series is expected to release in the summer of 2023 and will be available to watch on famous streaming platforms like Hulu, Disney Plus Hotstar and even on star Plus in a few areas.

The show will mostly see weekly releases of its new episodes and will primarily be launched on Hulu like its predecessors. The distributor of the comedy series is Disney Platform Distribution.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Cast

The Only Murders In The Building cast has been appreciated for having great chemistry and the list of actors in the show is given below.

Steve Martin plays the character of Charles-Haden Savage.

Martin Short played the character of Oliver Putnam.

Selena Gomez played the character of Mabel Mora.

Madeleine Valencia and Caroline Valencia have played the character of young Mabel.

Aaron Dominguez plays the character of Oscar Torres.

Amy Ryan plays the character of Jan Bellows.

Not much about the Only Murders In The Building Season 3 cast has been revealed as of now but it can be safely said that the show is going to revive its main characters, the trio. Tina Fey is also most likely to return and Ben’s character who has passed away will be seen in flashbacks hence the third season will get to see more of Paul Rudd hopefully.

Social Media Talk On Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The show has created a buzz since the time it has released in the year 2021 and also has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@OnlyMurdersHulu” and an official Instagram page as well with the handle “onlymurdershulu” which keeps the audience updated with the latest news about the show.

The Arconia has much to celebrate tonight! The #OMITB team has taken home three #Emmy Awards. #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/tJWznaA3O5 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 5, 2022

The fans of the show have expressed how they are eagerly waiting for the new season since the finale episode of season 2 has left them with so many unanswered questions. The audience also expressed how they love the humorous approach of the show and the chemistry between the cast members.

What To Expect From Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

After the success of the two seasons of Only Murders In The Building, it is only fair that we expect great things from the new season as well which will be released soon.

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 spoilers suggest that the new season will bring back the essence of the show with its main characters and a new mystery that will be solved amidst all the chaos and drama. The audience can expect to be greatly entertained with the upcoming season as well as have their questions answered.

Any Episode Guide For Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The Only Murders In The Building Season 3 episodes have not been released yet since the show doesn’t have an official release date. It is speculated that the new season will also most likely have 10 episodes like its predecessors. The episode guide will be updated around the time of the release of the show.

Is There Trailer For Only Murders In The Building Season 3

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 trailer has not been officially released yet

