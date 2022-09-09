Zach Galifianakis was born on October 1, 1969, in North Carolina. And now Zach is at his middle age of 52. Mary Frances and Harry Galifianakis were his parents. Famous actor Zach Galifianakis has a net worth of $40 Million and most of his money has been acquired from his famous Trilogy films like ‘The Hangover’.

Zach Galifianakis mother is an owner of a community arts center of Scots-Irish descent and his father was a heating oil vendor. Having a multicultural background his grandparents were immigrants from Greek. He has two siblings, Meritt, his youngest sister and Greg, his older brother.

He has a cousin who is also famous for his cartoonist adventures, named Nick Galifianakis. And at the same time, Zach has an uncle with this same name, who is a politician.

Full Name Zachary Knight Galifianakis Date Of Birth October 1, 1969 Occupation Actor

comedian Age 52 Height 1.7m(170cm) Children 2 Nationality American Net Worth $40 Million

Zach Galifianakis’s Net Worth

Zach Galifianakis an American stupendous comedian and actor, screenwriter, producer, and voice actor was born on October 1, 1969. His irrefutable talents in what he does has gained him immense wealth and recognition.

Zach Galifianakis Age And Height

Zach Galifianakis is now coping with his middle life crisis at the age of 52. Zach, a chubby stout figure with his alluring smile has 1.7m(170cm) in height. Approximately Zach weighs around 86 kg too.

Zach Galifianakis Early Life

Being born into a middle-class family Zach maintained his career up to a certain extent where at one point he had to leave his college because he failed in his last academic classes.

Zach Galifianakis decided to move to New York where Zach got an opportunity to perform and to express his brand of humor in Times Square. He was able to perform and it was worth a shot. He later performed at coffee shops, and universities while touring the countries.

Other than being a stand-up comedian, and actor, Zach is an oenophile, he always retreats from the cacophonies of the urban and finds solace in his native North Carolina by spending time by with books and attempting to pen down his thoughts.

“My Farm is a place where I get to think clearly and pretend to know what I am doing” Zach stated this in an interview.

Zach Galifianakis Career Beginnings

Zach Galifianakis being an amazing stand-up comedian for a decade, and his other adventurous television and film appearances, Zach attained wider recognition with his starring role as ‘Alan Garner’ in ‘The Hangover. This mega-hit comedy was a breakthrough in his career and played a pivotal role in shaping his career. Other than this, ‘G-Force’ a CGI-heavy kids movie, he got a golden opportunity to play a massive role in it.

‘Up in the Air, ‘Youth In Revolt’, ‘Dinner for Schmucks’, were his other films, which paved a way for Zach to concrete his career with his contemporaries. With his undeniable talents, Zach more recently paired with Robert Downey Jr, in ‘Due Date’. A funny story, this film also lauded Zach for his uncompromising efforts.

Zach’s television debut was in ‘Boston Common’ and this debutant performance indeed had a massive impact on his career. Zach Galifianakis was never a rapacious man and even attaining a concrete base, he was always ready to do small roles in films, like ‘Corky Romano’, ‘Below Bubble Boy’, ‘Heartbreakers’, ‘Into the Wild’, ‘Super High Me’.

Apart from being a comedian and an actor, he was also a pianist and he got a chance to appear in an episode of ‘Comedy Central Presents’ an amazing segment with piano in September 2001. ‘Late World With Zach’ was his first own VH1 talk show. He also appeared in various series and one of the renowned characters that he played was Davis in a Fox drama named ‘Tru Calling.

‘Dog BiteS Man’ was Zach’s iconoclast character as Alan Finger on this comedy central show was praised and lauded beyond their comprehension.

When we hear his name the first thing that comes to our mind is his astounding and riveting performance in films including ‘The Hangover trilogy’, ‘Due Date’, ‘The Campaign’, ‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance’), ‘Masterminds’.

Other than acting Zach also has contributed his voice in animated films such as, ‘Puss in Boots, ‘The Lego Batman Movie, ‘Missing Link’, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’, and ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’.

Zach Galifianakis Charity Work

Being an amazing philanthropist Zach Galifianakis along with his co-star Sarah Silverman decided to raise $20,000 to those who are in need, mainly into ‘Texas Abortion Fund’. At that time women were denied of the right to get abortion and this could helped the women to take their life into next step by overcoming their impediments.

Also with his tender heart Zach befriended Marie ‘Mimi’ a homeless woman who was fighting with the forlorn and Zach brought her an apartment and this story was known to the world in the documentary named ‘Queen Mimi’.

Zach Galifianakis Personal Life

Quinn Lundberg was a Canadian Charity worker, Zach smitten by her philanthropist attitude they decided to tie the knot in August 2012. They share two songs together and they are leading a serene life.

Zach Galifianakis Hangover Franchises

This is a trilogy movie directed by Todd Philips. John Lucas and Scott Moore created this highly renowned trilogy. This three film revolves around a group of three friends who have set out on a road trip to attend a bachelor party.

Each film depicts each storyline intertwined with the three and the plot encompasses the trials, tribulations, and humiliation each of them had to suffer whilst searching for a missing friend. This trilogy was released from 2009 to 2013 and this film just swoops into the lives of everyone.

Awards And Nominations

With his enthralling talents he has won umpteen awards and nominations. They are

Annie Awards for Best Acting in a Feature Production in 2012 and in 2018.

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Acting Ensemble in 2015

MTV movie and TV Awards for Best Breakout star (Nominated)

MTV Movie and TV Awards for Best Comedic Performance (Nominated)

MTV Movie and TV Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series (Nominated)

He has won Primetime Emmy Awards for Live Action Entertainment Programme.

He has been the recipient of Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion picture.

He also won the Streamy Awards for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Web Series.

He was nominated for Satellite Awards for Best Actor- Television series Musical or comedy.