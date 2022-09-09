The upcoming film Athena is being described as a modern-day Greek tragedy that is going to be released soon. This upcoming film is directed by the well-known director Romain Gavras who has directed significant work in the past.

The Athena release date has been officially announced and the movie is soon going to be available for the audience to watch on Netflix.

When Will Athena Movie Premiere On Netflix?

The movie has been approved for a mature audience and has a talented star cast. The storyline of the film is going to revolve around the lives of three brothers in a community named Athena that lose a brother due to mysterious unfortunate circumstances which eventually lead to war within their community.

What Is Athena Movie About?

The upcoming film by director Romain Gavras has already premiered at the Venice Film festival but hasn’t been officially released yet. The Athena movie release date has been announced and the movie is going to be available for the audience to watch on September 23, 2022, on the famous streaming platform Netflix.

The genres associated with this film are social issue drama, action, and adventure and the movie is also going to include a lot of violence since it is going to depict a modern-day war. This upcoming French film is going to be gritty and will revolve around the chaos that occurs after three brothers lose their youngest brother in an alleged police encounter that does not sit right with them.

Movie Athena Genres Action, Drama, Thriller Director Romain Gavras Stars Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon Official site Netflix Language French Production Company Iconoclast Netflix Release date September 23, 2022

Athena Movie 2022 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Athena release date has been officially announced and the movie is going to be available for the audience to watch on September 23, 2022.

This French drama is going to be released on Netflix and it has already premiered at the Venice Film Festival on 2nd September 2022. The movie is going to revolve around social issues like police corruption, militant protests, and more and will include a lot of action and adventure.

Athena spoilers have hinted at the film as gritty and including violence due to the war that is started after the death of a young man under mysterious circumstances, an alleged police encounter that is not accepted by his three older brothers.

The movie will depict the tragic events that take place in the community of Athena, the thirst for vengeance, and other criminal activities that have disrupted society. The brothers who have lost their younger brother will do whatever they deem fit in order to overcome their loss.

Athena Movie Plot

The Athena plot revolves around the lives of three brothers that face the tragic consequences of the death of their brother who passed away under mysterious circumstances. He is the youngest out of the 4 brothers and is killed due to an alleged police encounter which doesn’t sound very convincing. One of the brothers Abdel who is French Soldier returns from the frontlines only to see that his family is absolutely ruined and chaos is flourishing everywhere.

Abdel’s younger brother Karim is all set to get revenge and is thirsty for vengeance and Abdel’s older brother Moktar too is involved in criminal activities that will only add to the chaos. Abdel is struggling to maintain peace and calm his brothers and at the same time, war is started in his community Athena.

Athena is attacked and tragic incidents keep occurring. The lives of the brothers are ruined because of the death of their brother which is also a reason for the war that has been started in the community.

Where To Watch Athena Movie?

The upcoming French drama film by Romain Gavras is going to be distributed by Netflix and the movie is going to address social issues like cop corruption. Athena streaming is going to take place on the famous platform Netflix on the 23rd of September 2022.

The movie has already made its premiere on 2nd September 2022 at the Venice Film Festival and is now set to be released on the famous streaming platform Netflix.

The Athena plot revolves around the community of Athena that is under attack and the lives of three brothers who have lost their youngest brother due to unexplained circumstances. The Athena cast has talented actors that are beautifully going to depict the militant protests, corruption war, and the chaos that is followed by the loss of someone dear.

Athena Movie 2022 Cast

The Athena cast is promising and includes the actors along with the characters they will play listed below.

Dali Benssalah is going to be playing the character of Abdel.

Sami Slimane is going to be playing the character of Karim.

Ouassini Embarek is going to be playing the character of Moktar.

Anthony Bajon is going to be playing the character of Jerome.

Alexis Manenti is going to be playing the character of Sebastian.

The actors mentioned above are included in the main cast.

Athena Movie The Talk On Social Media

The upcoming Netflix film Athena has created a buzz on social media and the audience has expressed their views about the French action drama. The viewers mention that they are getting informative documentary vibes from this film and are greatly looking forward to seeing what it has to offer.

REVIEW: 'Athena,' the controversial Netflix movie about Parisian citizens taking on the cops after an incident of police brutality, doesn't want to inspire an uprising. It IS an uprising.



It's one of the best movies of 2022, hands down. https://t.co/SelTnrOZVA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 8, 2022

The audience has also expressed that the film looks like an accurate description of what the future is going to be like if certain social issues are not looked into. All in all, Athena is highly anticipated by the audience.

What To Expect From Athena Movie?

From the look of the movie and the plot, the audience can be sure to witness an immersive tragedy that will depict social issues that have been in society for a very long time. Since the concept of the film is so intense it is only fair that we expect great things from the film.

We can expect to see intense family drama as well as the emotions that follow after losing a loved one. The chaos that prevails in a community with flaws and the extent to which a person can go in the name of justice.

Athena 2022 Trailer

Athena trailer has been officially released and it gives the audience a good glimpse of what the film has the offer. The trailer begins with one of the brothers who looks like a soldier mentioning the time of death of his younger brother.

A photo of the brother is shown as he speaks about him and says that justice will be served and encourages people to remain calm. As soon as this speech ends, another young man is seen throwing a lit bottle into the crowd which leads to a ruckus.

Later in the trailer, the commotion continues and the cops are seen trying to calm the situation. People are heard chanting the word “Athena”. A young man is seen saying that if the other part strikes, they too will strike which hints at war.

Among all the chaos and commotion, a man a statement is made saying that the culprit, be it a cop or anyone else will be found. All in all, the trailer looks promising and its link is given below.

