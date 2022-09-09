Escape from Kabul is an upcoming documentary exploring the genres of politics and true events. The director of the documentary is Jamie Roberts (Four Hours at the capitol), it is made in association with the online streamer HBO and Arte France.

BBC Production from Amos is the production house involved, along with Dan Reed being the producer.

Escape From Kabul Release Date Confirmed! Where To Watch?

The producer of the Escape from Kabul series, Dan Reed has won many awards including both the BAFTA and Emmy awards for another documentary called Leaving Neverland.

The United Kingdom is the country of origin of this short film with English as its original language.

What Is Escape From Kabul Movie About?

The documentary “Escape from Kabul” displays the evacuation of people and the other activities that were enforced in Afghanistan once the United States of America withdrew its army from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over the country.

The focal precinct of the 2022 documentary will be the Hamid Karzai Airport in North-East Kabul. After the Taliban encircled the city, the nationals and international workers of Afghanistan rushed to the Kabul Airport where the United States, United Kingdom, and other international forces were participating in the dramatic evacuation of the people living in Afghanistan. Nealy 122,300 people were airlifted and about 200 people lost their lives during this chaotic process.

Escape From Kabul streaming will be done on the online streaming platform HBO Max since the involved production house HBO is the original distributor of this documentary. It is also rumored to be released on the Network as well. No other information has been revealed by the makers of the short film about whether it will be released on other online platforms or not.

Movie Escape From Kabul Genre Documentary Language English Production companies Amos Pictures

Arte France Cinéma Release date September 21, 2022

Escape From Kabul Release Date

Escape From Kabul’s release date is September 21, 2022. The documentary is expected to be one hour eight five minutes long. It is going to premiere on the online streaming platform HBO Max and the Network.

Escape From Kabul Plot

Escape From Kabul plot will revolve around the events of the 18 monumental days in August 2021, following the withdrawal of the United States troops from Afghanistan with the subsequent evacuation of around thousands of citizens of Afghanistan. The airlift took place at the Kabul airport after the Taliban attacked and seized the city.

This upcoming documentary will try and give a deep and emotional impact on the people of the world, trying to give them glimpses of the horrific events and chaos that were witnessed by the citizens of Afghanistan. This immensely emotional documentary will be a combination of the never-before-seen archival images and footage from the people themselves who were on the ground of the Kabul airport at that time.

Must Check :

Is Kengan Ashura Season 2 Netflix Release Date Out? Latest Updates

Hex(2022 Movie)-Release Date, Trailer, Plot, And More Updates

It will also be a mixture of a few exclusives interviews with the people who witnessed this terror and chaos from their own eyes, including the citizens of Afghan who were trying to flee from the land, the people of the United States Marines who were given the responsibility of managing the evacuation, the various news reporters, the army officials, and the Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken Kabul.

Where To Watch Escape From Kabul?

Escape From Kabul series, a documentary describing the horrific events that took place in Kabul will be available to watch on the online streaming service HBO Max and the network on 21st September 2022. As of now, no information has been revealed about the other online streaming services that are going to release this documentary.

Escape From Kabul Cast

Escape From Kabul cast has not yet been disclosed by the documentary makers. It is believed that the director will be showing clips of the actual people that were involved in the evacuation process, the people who witnessed the events with their own eyes and were present on the ground during the 2021 airlift.

It will display various government officials, the United States Marines officials, the actual Taliban fighters, and the common people who were the citizens of Afghanistan.

Social Media Talk On Escape From Kabul

Escape From Kabul spoilers has stated that an Afghan Government official is going to narrate the story of his escape from Kabul amid the chaos and havoc that was surrounding the city’s fall to the terrorist clan, the Taliban.

Streaming debut today for @VOANews documentary 'Escape From Kabul' about an #Afghanistan air force pilot who helped others flee from the #Taliban before he and his family had to escape themselves. https://t.co/OZWtjzY4d4 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 11, 2022

The documentary will also display the 2021 United States dramatic airlift out of Afghanistan, it will pose the subject of the “Escape from Kabul”, an HBO original documentary that will soon be available for the audience of the world to stream.

What To Expect From Escape From Kabul?

The upcoming documentary “Escape from Kabul” will display the interviews with the different Taliban fighters involved in the evacuation process that took place in the country once the United States of America’s troops were withdrawn. It will also show some clips and interviews of the United States Marines, the eyewitnesses, and the evacuees along with the never-before-seen archival images and videos from the ground.

It will be quite emotional for the audience to watch and will be displaying the true sequence of events that took place at the Kabul airport during the 2021 evacuation.

Escape From Kabul Trailer

The Escape From Kabul trailer was released on 11th August 2022. The one-minute-long trailer opens with a voiceover saying “when Afghanistan starts falling into the Taliban’s hand, that was the moment it was a big change” and the clips of the Talabani troops walking with guns and weapons.

The trailer then showed an image of some officials with their faces being blurred out, an image of a pilot, and a clip of a group of people running displaying the true chaos. It was an interview with a pilot who was hoping that he could fly again so that he would be able to send his children to school. The short trailer ended with an image of an airplane up in the sky amongst the clouds.

Also Read:

Athena Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More!

Copenhagen Cowboy Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More!