Kengan Ashura is a Netflix anime series that premiered in 2019. The story follows an ordinary 56-year-old man, Kazuo Yamashita, who is one day summoned by the chairman of his company. He is then appointed as a manager of a gladiator. He gets to know that the hired gladiators engage in battles called “Kengan Matches”.

Gladiators fight these battles to protect the corporate rights of the business they represent. A mysterious Kengan fighter (who’s the protagonist) named Ohma Tokita has now Kazuo Yamashita as his manager.

Both of them now join the “Kengan Zetsumei Tournament”, held by the biggest CEOs of Japan, with Yamashita hoping to win the chairman spot of the Kengan Organization. Netflix‘s anime Twitter account recently announced that Kengan Ashura Season 2 will release in 2023. If you wanna know about the cast, plot and more details about the upcoming season keep on reading.

Netflix Confirmed New Episodes For Kengan Ashura Season 2?

The tweet via which the Netflix anime Twitter handle announced the release information of season 2, also has some visual features along with it. It includes two main characters- salaryman and manager Kazuo Yamashita. They are out front and center and at his back is the fearsome Tokita Ohma aka “the Ashura.”

The series is based on a Japanese manga series written by author Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Doraemon. This anime was adapted by LARX Entertainment and began streaming on Netflix in 2019. The first season had a total of 24 episodes split into two parts, the first one released in June of 2019 and the second in October of the same year. Returning of the series with a second season was confirmed by Netflix on March 23, 2022, which is under production as of now.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Expected Release Date

Up until now only the return of the second season of Kengan Ashura was confirmed but now the time has also been announced. Netflix’s anime Twitter account recently announced the news about the season being released in 2023 along with a new poster.

There has been no further information about the official release date yet. Kengan Ashura’s fighting scenes became so popular on YouTube that a third season is likely to come. But again, Netflix hasn’t made any announcements regarding that.

Where To Watch Kengan Ashura Season 2?

The first season was released on Netflix and so will be the second season of Kengan Ashura. Kengan Ashura is a Netflix original anime series and the first season is exclusively streaming on the platform as of now.

What Could The Plot Of Kengan Ashura Season 2 Be About?

As we know the first season ended with Ohma defeating Raian, an assassin from the Kure clan. So, the next season is expected to continue the tournament with Ohma advancing to its third round. The original manga series has 236 chapters while Kengan Ashura Season 1 adapted Chapter 135.

So, it is safe to say that there’s a lot of content to cover. Also, writer Yabako Sandrovich and artist Daromeon are working on a sequel manga series titled Kengan Omega and Netflix is likely to continue the story in upcoming episodes.

Kengan omega will feature a new Kengan Association vs. Purgatory tournament, but Kengan Ashura season 2 will carry on with the current tournament before adapting to the sequel series. As for now, the plot of Kengan Ashura season 2 is up for speculations, but we can expect Netflix to share some updates about it later this year.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Expected Cast

Japanese version-

Tokita Ohma voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Kazuo Yamashita voiced by Cho

English version-

Kazuo Yamashita voiced by Keith Silverstein

Tokita Ohma voiced by Kaiji Tang

No further announcement about the cast of season 2 of Kengan Ashura has been made yet. But the main voice actors will probably remain the same. The cast of the first season is mentioned below-

Chado Hori as Adam Dudley

Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai

Joji Nakata as Hideki Nogi

Matthew Masaru Baron as Jerry Tyson

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Julius Reinhold

Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama

Soichiro Hoshi as Keizaburo Sawada

News about the voice actors of season 2 is yet to be announced.

The series is directed by Seiji Kishi. Megan Buchholz, and Robert Buchholz served as the voice directors.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki had the lead role in Masaaki Yuasa’s Kick-Heart and played various characters in multiple Pokemon series too. Kaiji Tang voiced the villainous ‘Sanemi Shinazugawa’ in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train and a powerful mentor ‘Satoru Gojou’ in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The voice of ‘Tokita’, the surrogate father of Ohma, was played by the famous voice actor Kieji Fujiwara. He has cancer and died in April 2020. So, it is likely Tokita will be played by some other actor in Kengan Ashura season 2.

Talk On Social Media About Kengan Ashura Season 2

The comment section of Netflix anime when it announced the release of Kengan Ashura on their Twitter handle is something to see. While some argued that it’s better than this other manga series titled Baki the Glapper, others were glad about the confirmation of the second season. Some described its CGI as “not so terrible” while some loved the fight scenes from the first season.

the moment we've been waiting for…

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2023! pic.twitter.com/OCLpx2sJ2E — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 31, 2022

Is There Trailer For Kengan Ashura Season 2?

As of now only the confirmation of the second season of Kengan Ashura and its release time has been announced yet. The trailer can be expected to be released sometime in early 2023 or late 2022.

