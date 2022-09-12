Bones And All, is a 2022 American movie exploring the genres of romance, drama, horror, and coming of age. Luca Guadagnino is the director of the film taken from a screenplay by David Kajganich.

The film is based on a novel of the same name Bones And All (2015) written by Camille DeAngelis. The producers of the film are Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, and Peter Spears.

Bones And All Movie Release Date Has Been Revealed! Where To Watch?

Aong with Frenesy Film Company, Memo Films, Per Capita Productions, 3 Marys Entertainment, The Apartment Pictures, Sky UK, Tenderstories, Ela Film, Immobiliare Manila, Serfis, and Wise Pictures being the involved production houses of the film. The United States and the United Kingdom is the country of origin with the English language.

Bones And All had its premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2022. However, the movie is set to be released on November 23, 2022, in the United States by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and in other parts of the world by Warner Bros. Pictures, except for Italy, where the movie is known to be distributed by Vision Distribution.

Is Bones And All Movie Based On A Novel?

The movie’s main two lead actors are Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, who will be portraying the role of tw0 cannibalistic lovers who will embark on a trip across the country. The other actors that will also be appearing in the supporting roles include Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, and David Gordon Green.

Bones And All movie streaming will be done in the theatres on 23rd November 2022 in the United States, the movie’s theatrical release in the United Kingdom has not yet been announced. It is also expected that the movie will be available to stream on the online streaming platform Amazon prime videos. However, nothing is totally confirmed about the movie’s online platforms release.

Bones And All Movie Release Date

Bones And All release date is 23rd November for the United States and no confirmed release date has been provided for its release in the United Kingdom. Apart from this, it will also follow a premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2022. The movie will also be released on online streaming platforms as well, but no proper confirmation has been given by the makers of the movie.

Bones And All Movie Plot

Bones And All plot revolves around young love and features two lovers who will be portrayed as cannibals. It will be exploring the movie’s two main characters Lee and Maren. The duo will come together for a thousand miles road trips across Reagan’s America.

Maren was trying to live a marginalized life and then developed a common interest with a drifter named Lee. The duo’s interest will be cannibalism. During their trip together, they will discover the same compulsion. The two will also struggle to come to the moral grounds of society with respect to their enjoyed hobby.

Where To Watch Bones And All Movie?

Bones And All will be available to watch in theatres across the globe. The movie will be having a theatrical release on 23rd November 2022 in the United States cinemas, and it will also be released in the United Kingdom as well but as of now, no release date has been mentioned.

After its official theatrical release, Bones And All movie will also be available on the different online streaming platforms as well, as per the ongoing rumors Amazon prime videos will be releasing the movie soon before the end of the year 2022.

Bones And All Cast

Bones And All cast include Taylor Russell, who will be playing the character of Maren Yearly and Timothée Chalamet, who will be seen playing the role of the movie’s lead male named Lee.

The additional cast members are Mark Rylance as Sully, Michael Stuhlbarg as Jake, André Holland as Mr. Yearly, Jessica Harper as Maren’s grandmother, Chloë Sevigny as Maren’s mother, David Gordon Green as Brad, Anna Cobb as Kayla (playing the role of Lee’s sister), Jake Horowitz, and Kendle Coffey as Sherry.

Francesca Scorsese will also be seen in the movie, but her character’s name has not yet been revealed.

Social Media Talk On Bones And All Movie

Bones And All spoilers have stated that the movie will display a cannibal love story with the two lead actors Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, who will be seen playing the role of Maren Yearly and Lee. The duo will make two fine young cannibals.

Fans are readily excited to see Timothee Chalamet taking up this new role of being a cannibal.

What To Expect From Bones And All Movie?

The upcoming film Bones And All will be portraying a pleasant love story laced with care and admiration.

The start of the film is expected to be filled with shadows and darkness, displaying gorgeous streetlights and bedroom lights. They will be shown as the places where Maren (played by Taylor Russell) will be seen taking an escape from reality and plunging into the unknown darkness.

Once the movie follows the path of a love story, everything will transform into the rays of hope, blue skies, and open roads. It will also offer a message of the need to accept oneself to fall in love with someone else. There will also be plenty of bloodsheds and gnashing teeth actions in the movie, but the light of love and hope will eventually take over the darkness.

Bones And All Trailer

Bones And All trailer was released on 11th August 2022. The forty minutes long teaser opened with a scene of the two lovers Marven and Lee. The teaser also displayed a few different clips of a man, lee, and Marven at the gas station, and a man running. Lee was shown with colored hair on a road trip with Marven.

