Amid the flaring of dating rumors, the massive Hollywood singer Demi Lovato has been spotted with Canadian musician Jordan Lutes in NYC.

Singer Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jordan Lutes were photographed while the duo was leaving the Italian eatery Lavo, after grabbing dinner together. The dished pair was clicked hand in hand, while the Heart Attack singer was blushing.

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend, Jordan Lutes?

The outing was seen followed by gossip related to the healthy love affair of the singer, 29, who was said to be living her life happily with her new bf- a fellow musician.

Lutes, professionally called by his stage name Jute$ is a 23-year-old punk/rap artist from Toronto, who is currently collaborating with Lovato for her upcoming studio album, “Holy Fvck”, which is scheduled to release on August 19.

Lovato has very recently been open about re-accepting her former pronouns of she/her, whereas, she used they/them pronouns for more than a year now.

The Confident hitmaker rocked a black t-shirt topped with a black leather jacket which was covered in white graffiti and a fringed black skirt along with a fishnet tight legging. The monochrome wear featured her upcoming eighth album on the back of her jacket.

While keeping her toned legs on display, Lovato finalized her look with simple pieces of jewelry and finished with chunky platform boots.

The born star Lovato looked picture-perfect with a full make-up face, popping her smokey eyes and extra long lashes, with a touch of peachy blush.

Meanwhile, Lutes, her date, matched the glam of his girlfriend, wearing a black oversized hoodie with starry prints, which he rocked along with blue ripped jeans and a white furry Kangol bucket hat. The trendy Lutes accessorized his outfit with a simple pair of white converse sneakers.

The pair, Lovato and her consort Lutes, entirely matched their punk rock style with each other.

The couple was spotted shortly after a source shared that Lovato was secretly seeing someone new recently, who is a super great guy, with whom The Cool For The Summer singer was extremely happy.

Lately, Lutes was seen resharing a clip on his Instagram, from Demi’s latest single titled Substance, on which he was given credit as a songwriter. In the caption, Lutes wrote that he was completely shattered when he was chosen to write the particular session along with Demi Lovato, who was on the hand making the finest rock projects of all time. He said that he was glad to be a part of Demi Lovato’s single, of which he was already a huge fan, and admitted that the moment was a milestone for a musician like him.

The caption began with a statement in which Lutes said that the Substance was one of his favorite songs among the other works he completed so far and concluded with cheers to the whole gang of the project.

Lovato in the comments penned her gratitude towards Lutes for making his parts extremely wonderful. But the fans paid more attention to what she said next,” here’s to many more”, “cya”.

The love news was aired right after Lovato literally shaded her ex Wilmer Valderrama, 42, throughout her break-up song,29, recently. It was widely believed that the song was based on the Handy Manny actor since the lyrics were highly relatable to their initial story when he was an adult, whereas Lovato was only a teen.

However, Lovato has not publicly confirmed that she was singing about her former boyfriend Valderrama, with whom she was in a romantic relationship from 2010 to 2016.

After Valderrama, Lovato was also linked to Under The Dome actor Max Ehrich, which was the last public romance for the Storm Cold singer with whom she was even engaged for 4 months before splitting up in September 2020.

However, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is currently enjoying her life with her boyfriend Lutes, who recently left Capitol Records to pursue his rapping career independently, after which he was hired by Lovato for her next release.

Lutes holds the credit for a couple of albums including A Really Bad Dream and Overrated. In the interview with Nuance Magazine, he also shared his dream of expanding his career as an actor as well. Under his belt, Lutes also holds a background in film studies which he pursued years ago.

He added that he would love to create an animated show on his own with his incredible drawing skill, along with his Toronto homie, whom he met while his film studies.

