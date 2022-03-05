Who Is Yoriichi Tsugikuni? Is Yoriichi Related To Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

Yoriichi Tsugikuni is a character in the Demon Slayer manga about whom nothing is known. So, who is Yoriichi Tsugikuni, and is he the most powerful Demon Slayer ever?

Yoriichi Tsugikuni is a key character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. During the Sengoku Era, he was a renowned Demon Slayer of the Demon Slayer Corps. Yoriichi is Michikatsu Tsugikuni’s younger twin brother, who eventually became a demon and joined the Twelve Demonic Moons, serving as Upper First Moon.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni: Who Is He?

Yoriichi and his twin brother, Michikatsu, were born into the Tsugikuni clan during the Sengoku era when twins were thought to be terrible omen. Yoriichi, for instance, was born with an unusual birthmark on his forehead, prompting his father to threaten to murder him; however, their mother Akeno became enraged and imprisoned him. It was finally agreed that Yoriichi would be sent to a temple at the age of 10 to become a monk.

Yoriichi fled away from the house after their mother died and did not return. Yoriichi encountered Uta, a girl of the same age as himself, who had lost her entire family after running for a day and night in the mountains with no indications of tiredness. Yoriichi opted to live with her, and after ten years, Uta and Yoriichi married: the first one later became pregnant.

Yoriichi left the house just before the anticipated arrival to summon a midwife, telling his wife he’d return before dusk. Yoriichi had assisted an elderly guy along the route and had spent so much time that he decided to return home and call a midwife the next day. The sun had already set by this point, and when he returned home, he discovered that Uta and the unborn child had been slaughtered by a demon.

Yoriichi was so devastated by the catastrophe that he cradled her body in his arms for 10 days and only buried them when a Demon Slayer urged him to. Yoriichi reclaimed his blade and began training as a Demon Slayer as a result of this.

Yoriichi soon encountered Muzan Kibutsuji, the Slayers’ ancestral demon, and mortal adversary, and determined to destroy him. Muzan had seven hearts and five brains that moved around in his body, according to Yoriichi. Seeing his good fortune, he merged all of his forms into one strike, cutting them all off and ultimately overwhelming Muzan. Muzan would finally escape, but the conflict had left her scarred and terrified of Yoriichi.

Yoriichi would go on to become the most powerful of the Demon Slayers. He would pass on his knowledge to his companion Sumiyoshi, Tanjiro Kamado’s ancestor. When he was more than 80 years old, he perished in a struggle with his demonic twin brother.

Who is Tanjiro’s Descendents?

Sumihiko and Kanata, the major children of attention in Chapter 205, are, in fact, four generations later, the offspring of Tanjiro and Kanao. Yoshiteru, Toko, and their two nameless sisters are the great-grandchildren of Nezuko and Zenitsu, proving that nothing is feasible with determination.

Is this Yoriichi Tanjiro’s father?

No, Yoriichi is not Tanjiro’s father; as we all know, Tanjiro’s father is Tanjuro Kamado, as established early in the tale. Yoriichi isn’t even connected to Tanjiro, as Tanjiro’s ancestor, Sumiyoshi, was just a close friend of Yoriichi’s and someone to whom Yoriichi passed on his skills, but they were not related in any way.

Is Yoriichi Related To Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

Technically, there isn’t anything. Tanjiro and Yoriichi have a certain resemblance, although they are not related in any way and have never met. Yoriichi is substantially older than Tanjiro, and the two could never have met. Furthermore, they aren’t even connected, as Tanjiro is a descendent of Sumiyoshi, who was a close friend of Yoriichi’s but not related.

