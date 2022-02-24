iCarly Reboot Season 2: Paramount+ Confirmed That The Show Will Return For A Second Season

iCarly is an American comedic streaming television revival series based on the Nickelodeon TV series of the same name that aired on Nickelodeon in 2007. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett feature in the series, with Cosgrove, Trainor, and Kress returning their roles from the original show. On June 17, 2021, the series launched on Paramount+ to great reviews.

The series got renewed for a second season in July 2021.

That pattern might very likely continue in the second season, given that another season has been secured. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of “iCarly.”

When will the second season of iCarly Reboot air?

iCarly would return to Paramount+ for a second season in 2021. “Since their premiere on June 17, the new iCarly series has been among the most popular titles on Paramount+,” according to the reporting agency. The second season will begin production in Los Angeles this September.

On August 25, an interview with showrunner Ali Schouten in Entertainment Weekly indicated that the team was in the process of creating the screenplays. With that in mind, the next episodes might run roughly a year after the first season, in June 2022. But it’s too early to tell for sure, and no official date has been announced.

Because Season 1 of iCarly has yet to conclude, the relaunch must be quite popular.

Furthermore, there is no official word on when iCarly season 2 will premiere. Because Paramount+ appears to release new television seasons every year, we’re assuming June 2022. Having said that, the new episode might be available as early as March 2022.

Who will return for iCarly Reboot Season 2?

Again, Paramount+ has not revealed anycast specifics for season 2 of iCarly, but we expect the whole ensemble and several fan favorites to return. That is to say, expect to see Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer), Nathan Kress (Freddie), Harper (Laci Mosley), and A Quiet Place actress Millicent Simmonds all return (Jaidyn Triplett).

There have already been some notable appearances from the original series aired for the first season, and there will be more.

The plot of iCarly Season 2

Schouten assured EW that the Season 1 cliffhanger “would absolutely be resolved at the start of Season 2” in an unexpected but “very iCarly fashion that has to do with the online show.” Furthermore, when the series returns, Carly’s love life will be heightened, and Schouten stated that they hope to examine what it’s like for Carly to operate a web show in the current digital scene.

“One thing I feel like we didn’t get to do as much of as we would have liked was to discuss what it means to be a woman on the internet.” “And that applies to both famous and non-famous women,” Schouten told EW. “It may change since we’re just getting started in the writers’ room, but that’s something we’re aiming to explore even in Episode 1 when we return.”

Cosgrove recently told E! News about her Season 2 plans, saying, “I feel like in the second season she’s kind of figuring out what she wants her web show to be.” She doesn’t want things to be the same as it was previously. So it’s been a lot of fun figuring out what kinds of wacky doodles and stuff you’d do as an adult vs what we did when we were kids.”

Related:

When will the iCarly Reboot Season 2 trailer be released?

We anticipate that the trailer for iCarly Reboot Season 2 will be released around the middle of 2022, shortly before the film’s official release date. Until then, you may catch a preview of the iCarly Reboot season 1 trailer. And if you haven’t watched the series yet, we strongly advise you to do so.