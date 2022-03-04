Call the Midwife Season 11 Gets PBS Premiere Date For March 2022 – fans are excited

Call the Midwife is a British period drama television series based on former nurse Jennifer Worth’s best-selling memoirs, which she died just before the first episode aired. It is set in the 1950s and 1960s, with the first three seasons focusing on Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine), who is based on the real Worth.

In the first episode, set in 1957, she starts a new work as a midwife in a nursing convent in east London’s poor Poplar neighborhood. Jenny Agutter, Pam Ferris, Judy Parfitt, Laura Main, Miranda Hart, Helen George, Bryony Hannah, Charlotte Ritchie, and Emerald Fennell have also appeared in the show’s ensemble cast. Vanessa Redgrave does framing voiceovers as “adult Jenny,” and continues to do so even after the younger version of the character is written out of the series.

The BBC first disregarded the concept of translating Worth’s books for television, but it was resurrected after Danny Cohen took over as Controller of BBC One. In 2011, a complete series was commissioned, and writer Heidi Thomas adapted Worth’s works for the TV.

The first episode aired on 15 January 2012, and the inaugural series of six episodes got favorable reviews and big watching statistics, which the BBC said were the highest for a new drama series on BBC One since the corporation’s current system of gauging audiences started in 2001.

Following the second episode, the BBC announced that a second series had been commissioned, with the number of episodes increased from six to eight. At the TV Choice Awards in September 2012, the show won Best New Drama, and Hart was voted Best Actress.

Despite the fact that all of the original source material had been exhausted by the end of the second series, BBC Controller for Drama Ben Stephenson announced during the run that he had commissioned a third series to be broadcast in 2014, despite the fact that all of the original source material had been exhausted by the end of the second series.

The series has also found appeal outside of the United Kingdom. The first season aired on PBS in the United States in the autumn of 2012, with an average viewership of three million people. This statistic represented half of the network’s entire primetime average audience for the 2011–12 television season.

As of February 20, 2022, 95 episodes of Call the Midwife had been broadcast, bringing the eleventh series to a close. The BBC announced in April 2021 that series 12 and 13 have been commissioned, extending the show’s run until 2024.

When will ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 11 be released?

Season 11 of Call the Midwife will premiere on PBS in the United States on Sunday, March 20.

Season 11 of Call the Midwife has eight episodes and premiered on BBC1 in the United Kingdom on Sunday, January 2. The period drama ran on Sunday nights at 8 p.m., with the final episode showing on February 20. All episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer.

Season 11 cast of Call the Midwife: Complete list of characters and actors

Trixie Franklin is played by Helen George.

What is the identity of Nurse Trixie Franklin? Trixie is a skilled and accomplished midwife who is now one of the team’s most seasoned members. She’s fought alcoholism in prior episodes, and we’ve watched her struggle hard to stay sober. She is also very fashion-conscious and appreciates beautiful stuff.

Helen George has appeared in what other films? Helen George has been a Call the Midwife fan from the show’s inception. Her previous television roles include Red Dwarf, Nativity Rocks!, Doctors, and Hotel Babylon, and she finished sixth in Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec in 2015. Helen met her husband, Jack Ashton, on the set of Call the Midwife; he portrayed Reverend Tom until the conclusion of series seven, and they welcomed a daughter, Wren, in 2017.

Shelagh Turner is played by Laura Main.

Shelagh Turner, who is she? When we first met her, she was Sister Bernadette, but she later abandoned her vows and left the Order to marry Dr. Turner. The Turners now have four children (adopted and biological), and Shelagh continues to work closely with Nonnatus House; she frequently jumps in as a midwife or lends a hand when assistance is required.

Laura Main has appeared in what other films? Laura Main’s acting career has primarily been in theatre since she first appeared in a performance of The Sound of Music when she was 11 years old; most recently, she portrayed Princess Fiona in the UK tour of Shrek The Musical. She has been on television as DC Alison Bain in ITV’s Murder City and as Rebecca Howlett in the TV mini-series The Mill.

Nurse Phyllis Crane is played by Linda Bassett.

Who is Phyllis Crane, the nurse? Nurse Phyllis Crane is a battleaxe with a sarcastic wit. She is a hardworking, passionate senior midwife who will go to any length to protect and serve her patients. Phyllis is very close to Trixie and also manages a Scout troop.

Linda Bassett has appeared in what other films? Linda Basset received a BAFTA nomination for her part as Ella Khan in the 1999 film East Is East, which she repeated in the sequel West Is West. She’s portrayed Malka Rosen in Spies of Warsaw, Queenie in Lark Rise to Candleford, and Mrs. Smike in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby since then. Other films in which she has appeared include The Reader, Calendar Girls, and Sense and Sensibility.

Nurse Lucille Robinson is played by Leonie Elliott.

What is the identity of Nurse Lucille Anderson? Lucille, who was born in Jamaica, traveled alone to England in 1960 to study as a nurse. She became the first West Indian midwife to enter Nonnatus House after qualifying, coming in the snowy opening episode of series seven. She has since earned a reputation as a smart, level-headed midwife with a sense of humor and a loving heart — but she has encountered prejudice from some of her patients and their families. Lucille had a strong Christian faith and a nascent romance with local mechanic Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), which resulted in their marriage in the 2021 Christmas special.

Leonie Elliott has appeared in what other films? Call the Midwife was her breakthrough role, but she’s also acted in the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation and the TV film Killed by My Debt. Other credits for Leonie Elliott include appearances in Casualty, Boogie Man, and Damned, as well as Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy-drama Danny and the Human Zoo. She made her stage debut as a child performer in The Lion King and Annie.

Sister Julienne is played by Jenny Agutter.

Who exactly is Sister Julienne? The head of Nonnatus House. Her team of midwives respects her and trusts her judgment and leadership. Mother Mildred is her superior, yet she is in charge of the Order’s nuns at Nonnatus House.

Jenny Agutter has appeared in what other films? Jenny Agutter, who began her career as a young actor in The Railway Children and East of Sudan, received an Emmy for her role in 1971’s The Snow Goose and a BAFTA for her portrayal in 1977’s Equus. She performed in Logan’s Run, Amy, An American Werewolf in London, and many more films, but after leaving Hollywood in the 1990s, she returned to the UK and reprised her role in The Railway Children, this time as the mother in a TV adaption in 2000. Her most recent films are Sometimes Always Never (co-written with Bill Nighy), Queen of the Desert, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers Assemble.

Sister Monica Joan is played by Judy Parfitt.

What is the identity of Sister Monica Joan? Sister Monica Joan has been a part of Call the Midwife since she first welcomed us into Nonnatus House for episode one. She was one of the first women to qualify as a midwife in the United Kingdom, but she is now retired and suffering from dementia. Sister Monica Joan continues to reside at Nonnatus House, where her former coworkers tenderly care for her (and sometimes with exasperation). She is upset by her limits and mental perplexity, and she craves a sense of usefulness. In season ten, she goes through a spiritual crisis.

Judy Parfitt has appeared in what other films? Judy Parfitt’s BAFTA nominations include roles as Maria Thins in Girl With A Pearl Earring and Mildred Layton in The Jewel In The Crown. Up the Women, The Game, and Little Dorrit – in which she portrayed Mrs. Clennam – are among her more recent credits.

Dr. Patrick Turner is played by Stephen McGann.

Dr. Patrick Turner is who he claims to be. The local doctor, who collaborates closely with Nonnatus House. He is passionate about his profession and works relentlessly to assist the people of Poplar. Dr. Turner and his wife, Shelagh, have four children.

Stephen McGann has appeared in what other films? Stephen McGann is married to Heidi Thomas, the creator, and writer of Call the Midwife. He is also the brother of Doctor Who actor Paul McGann, and, like his character Dr. Turner, he is a scientist, having studied for a Masters in Science Communication and writing a book, Flesh, and Blood, based on his family’s personal and medical history. McGann was originally known as Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale.

Nancy Corrigan is played by Megan Cusack.

Who exactly is Nancy Corrigan? Nancy Corrigan, a student midwife, arrives to train at Nonnatus House as part of her studies. She is Irish and was reared in an orphanage by Catholic nuns. Nancy is cheerful and conversational, but she doesn’t always read the room.

What other films have Megan Cusack appeared in? This is one of her earliest on-screen appearances, after appearances in Doctors and a film adaptation of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. If you’re wondering if Megan is related to the famed Cusack acting family, the answer is yes. Sinead and Niamh Cusack are her aunts, while Jeremy Irons is her uncle.

Cyril Robinson is played by Zephryn Taitte.

Who exactly is Cyril Robinson? Phyllis hired a mechanic to fix her automobile in series eight, and while working on the car outside Nonnatus House, Cyril first saw Lucille and fell head over heals for her. He is a Guyana immigrant who spends his evenings studying civil engineering and enjoying the West Indian social scene. Before marrying in the 2021 Christmas Special, Cyril and Lucille had a slow romance.

Zephryn Taitte has appeared in what other films? He starred as Dorian in the television series Brothers with No Game and has also been in The Hour and Doctors. Nora: A Doll’s House, Trust, and The Tempest are among the theatrical works of Zephryn Taitte.

Sister Frances is played by Ella Bruccoleri.

Sister Frances, who is she? Sister Frances, along with Sister Hilda, was a newbie to Nonnatus House in season eight. This young nun had only recently made her obedience vows and joined the Order when she was assigned to serve God as a midwife in Poplar. Sister Frances was fearful and unsure of herself at first, but she has since gained confidence, and in season 10 she truly came into her own.

Ella Bruccoleri has appeared in what other films? The actor has previously played a nun in an episode of The Last Kingdom, as well as a maid in the TV series Genius.

Sister Hilda is played by Fenella Woolgar.

Sister Hilda, who are you? A recent newcomer from the Order’s motherhouse who has been assigned to work as a midwife in Nonnatus House. She was already familiar with the East End, had served in the WAAF during the war, and had previously worked as a nurse, so she arrived full of confidence. Sister Hilda’s domineering instincts had to be reined in once she came in Poplar… despite this, she remains a practical, eager, and merry type of person.

Fenella Woolgar has appeared in what other films? She was most recently seen as Margaret Hamilton in Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic, Judy, and has also acted in the films Victoria & Abdul and Mr. Jones. She originally came to public prominence in Stephen Fry’s 2003 film Bright Young Things, and she has subsequently been in Home Fires, Harlots, Mr. Turner, Scoop, Vera Drake, and War & Peace. Fenella Woolgar also played Agatha Christie in Doctor Who.

Miss Higgins is played by Georgie Glen.

Miss Higgins is a fictional character. Miss Higgins works as a receptionist at Dr. Turner’s office. She is intimidating and domineering, yet she is also kind. She has gradually become close to Nurse Phyllis Crane.

Georgie Glen has appeared in what other films? Georgie Glen is one of those actresses whose face has appeared in a variety of media outlets. She most recently portrayed Princess Diana’s grandmother, Ruth Lady Fermoy, in The Crown, as well as Lady Grenford in Hetty Feather, Pat in Sally4Ever, Sue in Behind Her Eyes, Rose Kennedy in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie, and the Abbess in Les Misérables. She also worked as Head of History Audrey McFall in Waterloo Road for a long time.

Cliff Parisi takes on the role of Fred Buckle.

Who exactly is Fred Buckle? A handyman-turned-business owner. He’s married to Violet, and they’ve recently been joined by Reggie, an orphaned young guy with Down’s Syndrome. The midwives can always rely on Fred for assistance.

Cliff Parisi has appeared in what other films? The actor’s most well-known character was Rick “Minty” Peterson in EastEnders, which he played for eight years. He’s starred in Hollyoaks, Midsomer Murders, and Shakespeare & Hathaway since then. He also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2019 (but he didn’t make it very far).

Violet Buckle is played by Annabelle Apsion.

Violet Buckle is a fictional character. Violet, a widow with no children of her own, married Fred in series four, and Reggie joined the family in series six. Violet is a seamstress with her own business who is very interested in the local community, organizing events and festivals, and constantly looking for ways to contribute, and she has now taken things a step further by becoming a Councillor.

What other films have Annabelle Apsion appeared in? In Shameless, she played Monica Gallagher, and in Soldier Soldier, she played Joy Wilton. She starred on TV as Betty Calloway in Torvill & Dean for Christmas 2018, and she’s also been in The Village, Holby City, The Halcyon, Father Brown, and Doc Martin in recent years.

Reggie Jackson is played by Daniel Laurie.

Reggie Jackson, who is he? Reggie made his Call the Midwife debut in series six. His mother had suddenly died, leaving him orphaned, and the nuns and community came to his aid. He has Down’s Syndrome and is currently the ward of Fred and Violet Buckle, a kind and affectionate family. Percival’s Circus fascinates him in the Christmas special 2020.

Daniel Laurie has appeared in what other films? He was most recently seen as Sheemie in The Dark Tower, Adam Beecher in Vera, and Zach in Finding Alice (alongside Keeley Hawes). Back in 2016, he portrayed Jamie in the TV series Stella, and two years prior, he led the cast of the Radio 4 production of Charles Dickens’s Barnaby Rudge.

Mother Mildred is played by Miriam Margolyes.

Who exactly is Mother Mildred? Sister Mildred was first characterized as “a straightforward and indefatigable Order sister,” but when the nuns picked her as their new Mother Superior, she became Mother Mildred (leaving Sister Julienne extremely relieved to escape back to Poplar without having to take on the top job). Mother Mildred has made irregular and noteworthy appearances since her return from Hong Kong in the 2018 Christmas special; she has a large personality and a sense of humor, and she is also quite communicative. She did not appear in the 2020 Christmas special, although she is still a member of the program.

Miriam Margolyes has appeared in what other films? Many people will remember her first and foremost as Professor Sprout, the Professor of Herbology and Head of Hufflepuff House in the Harry Potter films. Miriam Margolyes was nominated for a Bafta for her performance in The Age of Innocence (1993), and she has also been in Bucket, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Trollied, Rake, and Bottersnikes & Gumbles. She also played the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes).

Angela Turner is played by Alice Brown.

Angela Turner, who is she? The daughter of Patrick and Shelagh Turner. In series four, she was adopted as a newborn and gained an older brother in Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan); since then, the family has grown to include a new baby brother and another adoptive sister, May.

What other films has Alice Brown been in? Since she was eight months old, Alice has been performing the role of Angela Turner. “Annabel, my wife, merely knew someone on the production, and Alice’s arrival coincided with the plot,” Alice’s father said to Radio Times back in series six. “It just started from there.” “Do I now have any interest in her being a kid actress in any other way?” he continued. There is no interest. To be honest, we’ll just enjoy replaying the events for her when she’s older and humiliating her on her wedding day, plus she now has a great nest egg in her savings account.”

April Rae Hoang appears in May.

May, who are you? May Tang made her first appearance in the 2018 Christmas special, in the arms of Miriam Margolyes’ Mother Mildred, who came to Nonnatus House with a group of Chinese child refugees brought to the UK for adoption. May’s placement fell through, and her family was unable to pick her up, forcing Patrick and Shelagh Turner to take her in as a foster kid. They subsequently agreed to adopt her as their daughter, but in series nine, her original mother reappeared and refused to sign away her parental rights; the adoption has yet to be finalized. May’s best friend is her sister, Angela, who is roughly the same age as her.

April Rae Hoang has appeared in what other films? Her first on-screen appearance is in Call the Midwife.

Timothy Turner is played by Max Macmillan.

What is Timothy Turner’s name? Patrick Turner’s and his late wife’s only kid. He’s gained three younger siblings after his father remarried Shelagh: Angela, May, and Teddy. Timothy will return for the Christmas special 2021 after graduating from high school at the end of Season 10.

Max Macmillan has appeared in what other films? The young actor has been a regular on Call the Midwife since the 2012 Christmas special. In addition to this part, he portrays Peter Stemp in the 2019 film The Song of Names.

Matthew Aylward is played by Olly Rix.

Who exactly is Matthew Aylward? Matthew initially appeared as a guest star in Season 10. His wife Fiona Awylward gave birth in the Lady Emily Clinic in the first episode. Trixie pushed Matthew to become more involved in the birthing process and to bond with his newborn boy. Fiona was unfortunately diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and died shortly after in the second episode (spoiler warning!). In episode four, Matthew asks Trixie about the baby’s christening – and in episode five, when he contacts her for aid – and in episode six, when he pays an unannounced visit to Nonnatus House. Helen George recently hinted at additional “obstacles to surmount” for Trixie and George in season 11, so he’s almost certainly coming back. Interesting.

What other films have Olly Rix appeared in? In The Spanish Princess, Olly Rix played Edward Stafford, and in Our Girl, he played Bones. In WPC 56, he portrayed DI Harry Sawyer, David in Of Kings and Prophets, Navas in The Musketeers, and Cartwright in Death Come to Pemberley.

Jennifer Worth is voiced by Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

How much is Jennifer worth? Nurse Jennifer Lee played as a young lady by Jessica Raine was the main character of Call the Midwife for the first three seasons. Following these early seasons, Jennifer’s character departed the program to marry her love interest Phillip Worth. As Jennifer Worth, the midwife maintained contact with her acquaintances at Nonnatus House and continued to recount the series’ events as an older lady.

What other films have Dame Vanessa Redgrave appeared in? Dame Vanessa Redgrave is a stage and movie great who has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award, giving her the acting triple crown. Behind the Mask, Julia, Isadora, Mary Queen of Scots, A Man for All Seasons, Camelot, Mission: Impossible, Atonement, Coriolanus, and The Butler are among the films in which Redgrave has appeared.

What happened in Season 11 of ‘Call the Midwife’?

Call the Midwife has proven throughout the years that it is more than simply a light and fluffy Sunday evening drama about newborns, but that it is also not hesitant to tackle hard-hitting and passionate issues.

Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, hinted a few things about the upcoming season… “It’s 1967, and we’re well into our 60s. People have higher expectations, which I believe Sister Julienne is dealing with. Because she lived through the First and Second World Wars, she is grateful for everything that exists, but she also recognizes that those things may generate issues in and of themselves. The fact that consumers have so many options raises a slew of issues.

“Throughout the series, we also deal with a variety of issues. There are some good things, such as Timothy Turner growing up, becoming a doctor, and going out on a call for the first time with his father. We also encounter gangsters since we are immersed in that era.”

Helen George, who portrays Trixie, has also suggested that her character’s relationship with Matthew would deepen this season… “It’ll be fascinating to watch how things progress with Matthew because their initial meeting was obviously a very tragic one, as Trixie was involved in both his wife’s delivery and her death. So it’s a very tragic tale that’s been handled very sensitively.

“You can see Trixie and Matthew becoming closer, and the closeness they formed as a result of sharing such a big thing shines through. It’s fantastic to witness the trust, camaraderie, and support that arises.”

Is there a trailer available for Call The Midwife Season 11?

No, there isn’t a trailer for the new series, but you can watch any of the new episodes from Season 11 on BBC iPlayer when they broadcast.

Let’s watch the trailer of the previous season 10 of Call The Midwife,

How many more seasons of Call the Midwife are there going to be?

Call the Midwife fans will be relieved to learn that the show’s future is assured! Aside from season 11 (2022), the BBC has already re-commissioned the show for seasons 12 (2023) and 13 (2024).

Each season will have eight one-hour episodes as well as a feature-length Christmas special. This also implies that the tale will continue at least until the end of 1969, and maybe until the 1970s.

“It’s a great gift to be able to reflect back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from done,” said creator, writer, and executive producer Heidi Thomas. We are overjoyed to be able to continue for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House, we have a storied history but an even more exciting future – full of old favorites, new faces, higher hemlines, and innovative ideas.” The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop arriving, we adore them all, and we promise to do our best for each and every one of them.”

“The continued success of Call the Midwife is a monument to the amazing devotion and ingenuity of its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank,” said Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. We are thrilled to have secured the future of Call The Midwife for two further series beyond those now in production, and we look forward to more adventures for the residents of Nonnatus House in the years ahead.”

Season 11 of Call the Midwife airs on Sunday nights on BBC One, with seasons 1-10 accessible on BBC iPlayer.

Where can I watch Call the Midwife season 11?

The new season of Call the Midwife will also be available to watch on PBS platforms like PBS.org and the PBS Video App. PBS Passport, which you can learn more about on the PBS website, allows die-hard and impatient fans to see episodes a week before the show.