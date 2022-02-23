One of Us Is Lying season 2 Renewed Confirmed: Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot for Season 2

Erica Saleh created the American young adult mystery drama television series One of Us Is Lying. The series is based on Karen M. McManus’s 2017 novel of the same name, and it follows five high school students who enter detention, where one of them dies under suspicious circumstances, prompting an investigation. It stars Mark McKenna as the deceased student Simon, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, and Cooper van Grootel as the main suspects, and Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod, and Melissa Collazo in supporting roles. The show debuted on Peacock on October 7, 2021, to generally positive reviews from critics. The series was renewed for a second season in January 2022.

It’s packed with young adult mystery and drama. It received a positive response from the audience.

On IMDb, the series One of Us Is Lying received a rating of 6.9 out of 10. Let’s find out everything we can about the second season of One of Us Is Lying.

Let’s talk about the release date of One of Us Is Lying’s second season.

Release Date for One of Us Is Lying Season 2

One Of Us Is Lying is one of the intriguing teen drama thrillers available for streaming today, having recently been released globally (except in the United States) through Netflix. Many people watched the eight-episode series over the weekend, which left them wondering what would happen to the Bayview Four next, especially since the season ended on a cliffhanger.

Given the huge cliffhanger that left fans wondering what would happen to the main cast, fans are wondering if One Of Us Is Lying will return for a second season.

The good news is that it has been renewed for a second season, which will begin in early January. Peacock announced the news during the second week of January 2022, as the series was made available on Peacock several months before it was made available on Netflix in countries other than the United States.

Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying:

In the television show One of Us Is Lying, an athlete, a brain, a criminal, a princess, and a basket case all walk into detention, but only the first four escape alive.

The series One of Us Is Lying was created by Erica Saleh. Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, and Chibuikem Uche star in the show One of Us Is Lying.

Karen M. McManus, Erica Saleh, Vincent Ingrao, Rick Montano, Daniel Pearle, Molly Nussbaum, Anthony Johnston, Dario Madrona, Dayna Lynne North, and Harrison David Rivers wrote One of Us Is Lying.

John Scott, Benjamin Semanoff, Sophia Takal, and Jennifer Morrison directed it. The series One of Us Is Lying is based on Karen M. McManus’ novel One of Us Is Lying.

Jennifer Morrison, Erica Saleh, John Sacchi, Matt Groesch, and Dario Madrona executive produced One of Us Is Lying. Brian Leslie Parker produced it.

The pilot, One of Us Is Grieving, One of Us Is Not Like the Others, One of Us Is Famous, One of Us Is Cracking, One of Us Is Dancing, One of Us Is Not Giving Up, and One of Us Is Dead comprise the first season of the show One of Us Is Lying.

Each episode of the series One of Us Is Lying lasts between 44 and 52 minutes. The series One of Us Is Lying, produced by Universal Content Productions, has arrived on Peacock.

Season 2 Cast of One of Us Is Lying:

The expected cast of One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is listed below.

Martin Bobb-Semple as Evan Karim Diane as Kris Miles J. Harvey as Lucas Zenia Marshall as Keely Sara Thompson as Vanessa Alimi Ballard as Kevin Clay Andi Crown as Ms. Avery Annalisa Cochrane as Addy Chibuikem Uche as Cooper Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn Cooper van Grootel as Nate Barrett Carnahan as Jake Jessica McLeod as Janae Mark McKenna as Simon Melissa Collazo as Maeve George Ferrier as TJ Forrester

Season 1 of One of Us Is Lying Review:

The first season of One of Us Is Lying received a positive response from the audience. It appears that the second season of the show One of Us Is Lying will also be well received by the audience.

We saw Jakes pull out a gun and chase her into the woods at the end of the first season of the show One of Us Is Lying.

After that, Cooper arrives but is spotted by Jake, who holds him and Addy at gunpoint. Later, Jake reveals that he wanted to frame Addy by foiling Simon’s suicide attempt because he wanted to kill the genius who thought he could play him.

Later, Janae appears, as does Jake with a bat, and the four of them fight for the gun. Nate and Bronwyn, on the other hand, arrive after hearing a gunshot.

Jake is soon seen to be shot and dies. After two weeks, the news reports that Jake is no longer alive, but Vanessa and many others remain sceptical.

Cooper, Bronwyn, Addy, Janae, and Nate are at school when they receive a text message from a user named Simon Says, who informs them that they have murdered Jake. Let’s wait and see what happens next.

We anticipate that One of Us Is Lying Season 2 will pick up where the first season of the series One of Us Is Lying left off.

Season 2 Trailer for One of Us Is Lying:

The official trailer for One of Us Is Lying Season 2 has yet to be released. We anticipate that it will be released soon following the announcement of the second season of the series One of Us Is Lying.

Where Can I Watch Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying?

Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying will be available on Peacock soon. It will be delivered to Peacock. On Peacock, the user can watch the first season of the show One of Us Is Lying. On Peacock, you can watch all of the episodes from the first season of the show One of Us Is Lying.