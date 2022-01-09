Who is Parker Schnabel Girlfriend? His Relationship Timeline!

The most popular program on the Discovery Channel is about a group of dedicated gold miners in Dawson City, Yukon, Canada’s Klondike region. What gives? Gold Rush’s dangers, relationships, and educational value have kept viewers hooked since the show debuted in 2010.

The show’s most popular stars are Rick Ness, Fred Dodge, Roger Schnabel, and Parker Schnabel, are the four professional gold miners featured in the series.

Parker Schnabel’s love life had come under investigation, particularly when one of his flings appeared in the docuseries and then abruptly departed. A surprising amount of searing drama can be found in Gold Rush. We’re curious, then, who the Discovery actress is now seeing. Is he in a relationship?

Parker Schnabel Girlfriend

In 2017 Parker was given his spinoff program, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, a popular favorite. Fans follow Parker as he braves the arduous Klondike Riches Rush path in honor of his adored grandpa in the relentless chase of gold.

Must check: Who is Moniece Slaughter Dating? Her Relationship Timeline Explained

Originally meant to be a miniseries, Parker’s star power convinced Discovery to give the program four seasons (thus far, anyway).

In the fourth season of Parker’s Trail, which aired in 2020, the 27-year-old miner traveled to Australia with gold miner and model Tyler Mahoney to look for gold. In addition to starring in Discovery’s Australian Gold Hunters, this 24-year-old gold miner has made appearances on Gold Rush: The Dirt and other shows.

Over the years, there have been an incredible number of Discovery Channel gold mining episodes.

The two 20-somethings have a lot of interests. As Tyler and Parker were both unmarried at the time, several fans speculated whether there was a romantic connection between them (who looks a bit like Ashley Youle). Unfortunately, no love triangle formed while the movie was being shot.

Parker has a reputation for being camera shy regarding PDA since he felt awkward kissing Ashley in front of the camera on Gold Rush.

In light of this, it’s reasonable to assume that something transpired off-camera, although their social media profiles show no indication of this.

On the other hand, Tyler seems to have grown tired of the constant kissing between the two Discovery stars.

When asked about their relationship after they finished filming, she remarked, “This is the only Parker question I’m going to answer because I have been besieged with this s—t.”

Parker Schnabel’s previous girlfriend, Ashley Youle

During Season 7 of Gold Rush, which began in 2016, veterinary nurse Ashley Youle was introduced to the cast. In 2016, she met her then-boyfriend, Parker, while vacationing in Australia.

She so took Parker that he invited her to spend the summer mining in Alaska with him.

“Summer went off without a hitch thanks to her efforts. As a person, she is a joy to be around, and as a person, she is a joy to be around. “In 2017, he enthusiastically shared his thoughts with Maxim magazine.

Ashley departed from Season 8 despite all the praise she received. In Parker’s view, he is to blame for the breakdown of their relationship.

Also read: Zendaya And Jacob Elordi: Rumoured Relationship Timeline Explained!

“Despite how wonderful our season was, there was one significant failure for me. Ashley and I had to call it quits. I didn’t prioritize the relationship, and she wasn’t a priority for me.

In Season 8’s episode, “Win Big or Die Trying, he confessed that she deserves a lot more than that.” “based on what Looper says. Maybe Parker has learned to keep his head above the sand and cultivate his love interests since that time.