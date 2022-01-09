Who is Tanner Buchanan Dating? Her Relationship Timeline in 2022!

Despite their on-screen connection, Tanner Buchanan of Cobra Kai is already committed to someone else in real life.

Tanner Buchanan has been in a relationship with Lizze Broadway, his longtime girlfriend since they were teenagers. Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway’s history is one of love and romance despite a temporary breakup.

Although the two like to keep their relationship private, what I know about their long-term romance leads me to assume that these lovebirds will be together for a long time.

If you haven’t listened to Broadway yet, you probably will in the not-too-distant future. Along with her work on such films as Splitting Up Together and Splitting Up Together 2, Broadway has just been cast as superhero Emma in a spin-off of The Boys that has yet to be named.

Madison Pettis (featured in He’s All That with Buchanan) and Darren Barnet also starred in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.

Before they become household names, here’s all you need to know about the relationship between these two Ohioans, including when they first began dating, why they split up in high school, and where they are today as a married couple.

Tanner Buchanan Dating Life

Actress Lizze Broadway is said to be dating Tanner. According to the publication, the couple has reportedly been dating since 2017, and they were even seen together at the 2019 Comic-Con.

The majority of Tanner’s Instagram photos are from the set. It seems that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye. Lizze, on the other hand, has only posted a few photos on her social media accounts.

Her Instagram post with the caption, “Bring me popcorn,” showed her support for Tanner. But Lizze and Tanner haven’t spoken anything about their relationship in public.

Tanner Buchanan And Lizze Broadway Broke Up In 2015

When Anna Faris spoke on Broadway’s Unqualified podcast in August 2021, he said the two had been dating for “six years” by the period she was 17, when they temporarily separated.

Buchanan claims that Broadway broke up with him because of his actions, which occurred sometime in 2015.

“It was my fault; I’ll own it. During that period, I was a bit of a jerk. According to Buchanan, she had every right to end their relationship. In my mind, I acted in the manner I did.

When I found out, I was heartbroken.” The Fault in Our Stars was a coping mechanism for Buchanan, who watched it “on repeat” until he offered Broadway a request that made her take him back.

Broadway stated, “He gave me an ultimatum, and I was frightened I would lose you.” Your words to me were something along the lines of, “If we don’t get back together, I can’t speak to you again.”

Since then, they’ve been together happily. Broadway said to Buchanan during Faris’ podcast, “I knew you as much as I knew about ourselves.”

Tanner Buchanan And Lizze Broadway Confirmed They’re Still Together In 2022

Buchanan and Broadway are still together (and Buchanan’s kiss with Rae at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards).

The two were seen kissing on a Venice balcony in July 2021, and Buchanan referred to Broadway as his girlfriend in a GQ video the following month. Yes, I do have a girlfriend,” Buchanan told a fan when asked whether he had a girlfriend.

Elizabeth Broadway is her name. Lizze Broadway is her most well-known stage name. In addition, she’s great.”

Keep up the cuteness, guys!