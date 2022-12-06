T J Holmes Net Worth/ Salary- Know More About Career, Early Life

T J Holmes is one of the most vociferous American journalists, news readers, and Reporters. He gained a wide range of National prominence when he got the golden opportunity to work as an anchor and correspondent for CNN. So having a great kick-start in his career he soon rose to one of the top American journalists with great recognition. So let us have a comprehensive look at his career and early life.

T J Holmes Early Life

Loutelious T J Holmes Jr was born on August 19, 1977, in West Memphis, Arkansas, US. He is now at his forty-five years with a steep career as a versatile American journalist. T J Holmes is the younger child of two children to his parents. The family bestowed him the nickname T Jr. So he decided to use the name ‘T J’ when he stepped into his professional television career. Moreover, he attended the University of Arkansas and acquired a degree in broadcast journalism.

T J Holmes Net Worth

T J Holmes is one of the stupendous journalists who managed to carve his own space in the industry. So his net worth is estimated at $5 million. Much of his wealth is garnered from his journalism career other than any of his business ventures. Having outstanding talent being one of the most prolific journalists of his time he was highly regarded for the unique talents that he possesses.

Also Check: Jake Flint Net Worth- How Rich Was The Country Singer? Bio, Career

TJ Homes’ Height And Weight

Proving his worth in being one of the immensely amazing American journalists of his time he has managed to make a decent handsome wealth. Coming to the physical stature of T J Holmes, his height is estimated at 1.72cm and he weighs around 87kg.

Name T. J. Holmes Real Name Loutelious T. J. Holmes Jr Date of Birth 19 August 1977 Age 45 years old Birthplace West Memphis, Arkansas Height 5 feet and 7 inches Weight 87 kg Net Worth $5 million

T J Holmes Career Beginnings

T J Holmes’ career breakthrough was when he got the chance to be the anchor of CNN. But before reaching CNN he started his television career at KSNF channel 16 which was situated in Missouri. Because of his astute, he was hired on the spot when he went for the interview in Missouri.

Since this was his first job at KSNF, he spent less than a year working in various designations such as producer, assignment reporter, and weekend anchor.

After serving in KSNF for nearly a year, he decided to move back to his hometown and joined CBS affiliate KTHV in 2000. He served there as a general assignment reporter. And as usual with his acuity in whatever he does, he was promoted to weekend anchor.

After that T J Holmes, eventually decided to take another diversion and he moved into San Francisco Bay Area and he joined KNTV, the NBC O&O station. The reason why he moved to another city was to become the anchor of the 5 pm evening news. So he got the chance to cover the Olympics in 2004 and traveled to Athens and Greece.

Moreover, while working with KNTV he got the chance to cover umpteen stories that garnered national attention. The highlighted story covered by T J Holmes includes the historic recall election of the California government, the double murder trial of Scott Peterson, etc.

After gaining a much wider range of recognition, the milestone of his career happened with a call from CNN. He joined CNN as a news anchor and correspondent in the year of 2006. For the first time in his career at CNN, he co-anchored with Betty Nguyen in the show Saturday and Sunday Morning. When Betty Nguyen decided to leave CNN and the show it was T J Holmes who anchored the show.

Working at CNN, T J Holmes got the chance to report many breaking news where the country was facing tremendous natural calamities. In 2008, Holmes got the golden opportunity to cover the historic papal visit. Also, he could report the first-hand stories of the US Airways Flight crash-landed and he managed to report the news from some of the survivors.

Also, he was the one who anchored the much-discussed news of that time, Saddam Hussein’s execution that happened in 2006. Moreover, the nerve-writhing terrorist attacks in Mumbai- India in 2008. So after making tremendous contributions to CNN he decided to leave CNN in 2011.

After leaving CNN, T J Holmes announced that he signed a deal with the multi-platform with BET networks. So after that Holmes was the leading anchor of their show named Don’t Sleep. But after the announcement, the show was not premiered and speculations were flooded over it. So after much speculation, the network stated that Holmes left the network so they have to cancel the show.

In 2013, Holmes had a brief return to his CNN family to cover the George Zimmerman trial. Now he is the constant anchor of World News Now, he joined the show on December 23, 2014.

T J Holmes Personal Life

T J Holmes is one of the prominent figures of the hundred Black Men of Atlanta and the National Association of Black Journalists. At the University of Arkansas, Holmes served on the chancellor’s Board of Advisors. He received the young alumni award in 2007 at the University of Arkansas.

Must Check: