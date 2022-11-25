Nick Cannon Net Worth- Is the Cannon Family A Billionaire?

We have heard about cash-rich and spoiled kids who fall back on the family money every now and then. But the stories of rags to riches are quite different for they showcase their morals and value their money to the extent that not the former group can ever understand. There are a bunch of celebrities who pave their path to success and it includes Nick Cannon. The American actor and television host, Nick Cannon has a net worth of $20 million as of 2022

Interestingly, Nick Cannon wasn’t born with a golden spoon in his mouth, for the success shown today is hard-earned and the wealth was piled up from his own endeavors.

Nick, who his grandparents raised, grew up in a rough neighborhood after his parents parted. That wasn’t a path filled with flowers and embellishments, instead, Nick is a self-made millionaire, just like his father, James, who turned out to be a millionaire separately.

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth, Kids, Age, Wife, Career, And More

Full Name Nicholas Scott Cannon Profession Comedian, Television Presenter, Rapper, and Actor Sources of Income Music and film industries Salary $6 Million + Monthly Income $0.5 Million + Residence Lincoln Par, Bel Air Date of Birth 8 October 1980 Age 41 Years Old Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Graduate Children Zen S. Cannon

Powerful Queen Cannon

Moroccan Scott Cannon

Monroe Cannon

Golden Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon

Zion Mixolydian Cannon

Zillion Heir Cannon Spouse Name Mariah Carey Net Worth $20 Million

Nick Cannon Net Worth

The American actor and television host, Nick Cannon has a net worth of $20 million as of 2022. His recognitions are varied from entrepreneur to producer to actor to RJ. Nick emerged to be popular through television, film, and radio, over the years.

While only considering Nick’s annual income for his hosting duties alone, Nick eras around $5 million per year.

Nick Cannon Early Life

On October 8, 1980, the Cannon received their son, Nick Cannon in San Diego who lacked the luck to live along with his parents being a kid.

Mostly, Nick was raised by his grandfather in Lincoln Park’s Bay Vista Housing Projects. He was so into Lincoln Park blood street until he lost a good friend to violence.

Nick began performing at the age of 8 and 2 years later, he was on his father’s local cable television show, delivering comedy.

Nick received his graduation degree from Monte Vista High School in 1998 and after finishing his studies, he moved to Hollywood and landed among several big names comedy gigs like The Comedy Store, The Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

In the ’90s, Nick made his television debut with a role in All That, a Nickelodeon sketch comedy show. As a teenager, he was interested in rap music and Nick was even a member in a rap group, Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, performing for Montell Jordan, Will Smith, and LFO.

In 2020, Nick graduated from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in Administration/ Criminology of success.

Nick Cannon Music Career

Nick’s music career landed with opening his own record label, Can I Ball Records in 2015 after releasing a debut studio album in 2003 that reached #15 on the R&B chart in the US. Later, he released another lead single, Can I live in July 2005.

After winding up with the Can I Ball Records, Nick initiated another record label in 2009 and named it N’Credible Entertainment. A year later, Cannon literally came up with a parody character of Slick Rick, referring to himself as “Slick Nick”.

Relying on the “Slick Nick” character, Nick published two singles. The mixtape, “Child of the Corn” was released in December 2011, “Me Sexy” in July 2013, and his second album, White People Party Music in 2014.

After a while, Nick also released a second mixtape titled, “The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story” on November 16, 2016. In 2019, Nick recorded an Eminem diss track titled “The Invitation”.

Nick Cannon Acting Career

Although initially, Nick was not successful in garnering the attraction of the showrunners, he managed to grab it after his cameo role in Men in Black II. Shortly after, Nik was shortlisted to play the lead role in the film, Drumline, in 2002.

The following year, he was confirmed for Love Don’t Cost a Thing. For Nick’s performance in the 2006 movie, Bobby, he received the Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2015, Nick starred in Chi Raq and he ran a television comedy sketch show, Wild & Out from 2005 to 2007 with a total of 4 seasons on MTV. The show was resurrected in 2012, hiring Nick as its host.

Nick Cannon In America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent pushed back Regis Philbin, its ex-host, and replaced him with Nick Cannon in 2009. Until 2016, Nick Cannon was the host of the world-famous talent show. For 7 years, Nick earned $70,000 per episode but all of a sudden, Nick announced his withdrawal from the show from the 2017 season citing creative differences with NBC executives.

Even if he didn’t back off, the network was however planning to fire Nick as he talked filthy about them in the Showtime comedy special.

Nick could have been sued by NBC as he was under contract at the time when he applied for a resignation, but the network chose to accept it instead and replaced him with Tyra Banks.

Nick Cannon Marriage

In 2008, Nick Cannon married singer Mariah Carey and the couple lived together for 8 years, ultimately going for a divorce settlement in 2016. The divorce was filed in 2014 but they had to wait another 2 years for the finalization. The duo together had two children, twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe.

From the legal filings, we got to know that Nick was worth less than $500,000 at the time of their marriage whereas Mariah had a net worth of $150 million.

Furthermore, it displayed that while they initially filed the divorce in 2014, Nick had a net worth of $2.7 million and Mariah, $6.3 million. After the final decision, the court ordered Nick to pay $5,000 per month as the trust for their twins and a 2012 Ferrari.

Right after the divorce, the divorce was filed, and the couple decided to auction off their home in LA, which was sold for $9 million. The house was initially bought for $7 million in 2009 from its ex-owner, who lived there for over two decades.

Nick Cannon’s Personal Life

Nick Cannon, who has only married once in his life, has seven kids with four different women, two separate sets of twins, and a son with the American model, Brittany Bell, named Sagon CannonEarliuer in 2022, Nick revealed that he was expecting an eighth child from a fifth woman.

Initially, Nick had love interests in model Kim Kardashian, singer Christine Milian, and Jessica White. In 2007, Nick was even engaged to Selita Ebanks, the Caymanian model, and actress.

Nick was hospitalized for mild kidney failure on January 4, 2012, and once again for the same cause on February 17, 2012. After a month, Nick confronted and announced the cause of the kidney problems as lupus nephritis.

In 2020, Nick endorsed the presidential campaign of Kanye West after Ye guest starred on his podcast titled, Cannon’s Class.

Nick Cannon And Charity

Nick Cannon founded the Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation and back in 2011, Nick also filmed an announcement for Do Something, an organization that served as a platform for the teen to find a passion that would enable them to provide for their community. For the National Association of Letter Carrier, Nick has served as a celebrity spokesperson, at some point.

