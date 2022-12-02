Famed Oklahoma, Red Dirt singer-songwriter Jake Flint is no more with us. Flint unexpectedly left his loved ones at the age of 37.

The country singer was famous for his hit songs “Cowtown,” and “Fireline” and was often mentioned as the owner of a genuine personality.

After the sudden death of Jake Flint, people have been searching on different platforms about how Jake Flint died and what was Jake Flint’s net worth at the time of his demise.

Jake Flint Biography

Jake Flint was a 37-year-old singer-songwriter who was an Oklahoma native. People who are acquainted with him know him from childhood and used to describe Flint as a kid who was obsessed with music. His friend and fellow musician Mike told The Oklahoman that Flint was a singer and songwriter who had a big personality and a giant heart.

His soft side is also known to the world as Flint used to post his good moments with his sweet dog via Instagram. He named it Birdie, but he was a large Mastiff dog. Birdie apparently loved to sit on Brenda’s lap, who was his fiance at the time.

He used to mock them both saying, Birdie doesn’t know he was not a lap dog and neither Brinda knew she was beautiful. In another snap, Birdie appeared drooling over Brinda’s dinner dish.

Jake Flint Net Worth

Jake Flint’s net worth is currently estimated to be roughly $1M. Jake, who lost his father at a very young age had previously acknowledged that he went through many highs and lows in life.

He often performs solo rather than with his bands in nearby states as well as in clubs throughout Oklahoma, and Texas.

Jake Flint Career

Country singer Jake Flint’s initial exposure to music was the result of his grief of not having a father. When he was alive, his father was diagnosed with Lou Gherig’s Disease which abstained him from physically contacting his son. It had a major impact on Flint. Since his father loved music, he introduced his young son to artists like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, John Denver, Steve Earle, Dire Straits, James Taylor, and John Prine.

As a child, Flint struggled to fit in the city, so he joined his sister’s group and began to learn more about Pearl Jam, Nirvana as well as the 90s grunge rock of Foo Fighters.

Moreover, Flint was also exposed to Dave Matthews Band, Guster, David Grey, and others.

His father hired his friends to teach him to play guitar and he also used to ask them to take his son to the local bluegrass festivals since he himself was sad about not being able to spend time with Flint. Previously, he was too passionate about bluegrass music, but he further developed an interest in bands like String Cheese Incident, Phish, and Bela Fleck & The Flecktones.

He slowly became motivated to compose his own kind of music and he finally rose to prominence with his three singles including “What’s Your Name,” “Cowtown,” and ‘Long Road Back Home.” He also released a studio album in 2016 which was entitled “I’m Not Okay.”

At the We Are Tulsa Music Awards (2019), he was honored with the name “Breakout Artist of the Year. Flint also released three more albums in the last few years including 2018’s “Live and Not Okay at Cain’s Ballroom,” “2020’s Jake Flint,” and 2021’s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge.”

The popular Oklahoma Red Dirt singer was subsequently featured on the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Skinner’s Skyline Fest as well as Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe.

Jake Flint Death

Jake Flint’s death was confirmed hours after he exchanged vows with his bride, Brenda on Nov. 26, 2022. Reportedly, Jake Flint died in sleep on his wedding day. A man who attended the ceremony said it was raining outside, so had to immediately alter the entire setting. Flint rented a huge circus tent and arranged it with a bunch of carpets and for the stage, they customized it with medium-sized plywood. The man said the mud stain was still on his old van, but the wedding ended up in a tragedy that was least expected.

So. We did a thing. Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y’all at Cain’s ballroom in a few months. Save the to be determined date. pic.twitter.com/6gK3h1dulQ — Jake Flint (@JakeFlintMusic) January 16, 2022

Flint’s publicist Clif Doyal announced the death news in deep grief and with a broken heart. Clif mentioned that Flint had a million fans and he had no idea how they would cope with the loss. He also requested to pray for his wife Brenda and his other family members. Meanwhile, Brenda shared their wedding video on Facebook and captioned it “I don’t understand.”

She further mentioned that it was supposed to be that time when the pair would look at their wedding photos, but instead, she was picking out clothes to bury him. The widow added that people were not all meant to endure such pain.

Conclusion

Popular country singer-songwriter Jake Flint bid his final bye from the world on Nov. 26, 2022,- on his wedding day. He passed away after a few hours of exchanging vows with his girlfriend Brenda. At the time of his death, it was estimated that Jake Flint’s net worth was $1 million.

Born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, he was inclined towards music from a young age. Since his father was diagnosed with LGD, he ordered two of his close friends to help him learn more about music, and eventually, Flint turned out to be a country singer.

He was leading a peaceful life until Nov. 26, 2022, when death suddenly hit him out of the blue. Prayers are requested for his widow, Brenda as well as his family and friends,