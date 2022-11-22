Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNet WorthChris Brown Net...

Chris Brown Net Worth- Is It Over Millions? Know About Music Career, Bio

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 9 minutes
Chris Brown

American R&B performer Chris Brown has a $50 million dollar Net Worth. Chris Brown has put out nine studio albums since his debut in 2005, several of which have achieved multi-platinum status. Chris Brown was such a good, devout young artist when he first started. He was an all-around little angel who taught himself to sing, dance, and sing in the church choir.

Chris Brown Biography

Christopher Maurice Brown, 32, was born on 5 May 1989 in Tappahannock, Virginia, United States. His parents were prison officer Clinton Brown and nursery director Joyce Hawkins. Litrell Bundy, his only sibling, is older than he is. When he was a child, his parents divorced and his mother later suffered domestic violence at the hands of her new partner.

Chris Brown Net Worth

Chris learned to sing and dance by watching his childhood idols, Michael Jackson and Usher, perform. Chris also cited the soul music his parents listened to as an important musical influence in his formative years.

Real NameChristopher Maurice Brown
Nick NameChris Brown, Breezy, CB, Chris,
Chris Breezy, The King of R&B
Date Of BirthMay 05, 1989
Age33 years (As at 2022)
BirthplaceTappahannock, Virginia, U.S
ProfessionSinger, Rapper, Songwriter,
Dancer, Film Actor, TV Actor,
Music Video Director
Net Worth$50 Million
NationalityAmerican
HometownTappahannock, Virginia, U.S
Marital StatusMarried
Wife/SpouseAmmika Harris (Legal Wife)
EthnicityAfrican American
ReligionChristianity

Chris Brown Net Worth

The self-titled album was a great success. Later, he released many other albums and songs which were incredibly successful. He has also been involved in many commercial activities. Chris Brown’s Net Worth currently stands at $50 million.

Chris Brown is an established artist who has received many accolades throughout his career. He is the best R&B and hip-hop musician in the world and in the US. Chris Brown started his professional singing career in 2004. Before that, he was involved in church choir and various television shows. When he was signed with Jive Records he released his first album in 2004.

Also Check:

Chris Brown Early Life

From a young age, he developed a passion for music and learned to sing and dance. He began by singing in the church choir and performing in local talent shows, which undoubtedly improved his skills. In 2005, he attended high school in Essex, Virginia.

When Chris was discovered by Hitmission Recordings when he was only 13 years old, he caught the attention of the music industry.

Chris Brown Music Career

During his teenage years, Chris began looking for a recording contract with the help of his mother. He eventually moved to New York to get representation. At the age of sixteen, Chris Brown released his first self-titled album.

Since Montell Jordan in 1995, Brown was the first male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard charts with the success of the single “Run It!” Exclusive, Brown’s second album released in 2007, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts.

Chris Brown Music Career

His second Billboard number one, Kiss Kiss, was also produced by Exclusive. In 2009, Chris released his third album Graffiti. In 2011, he released the album F.A.M.E., which became his first album to top the Billboard 200. For this album, he also received a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Fortune, his fifth album, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2012.

In addition to X, Brown also released Royalty in 2015, Fan of a Fan: The Collaborative Album in 2012, and Heartbreak on a Full Moon in 2017. In 2019, Brown released his ninth studio album Indigo, which became his third album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

Chris Brown Property

Chris Brown has been living in a 4-bedroom hilltop home in Tarzana, California as his primary residence since 2014. For $4.35 million, he bought the 8,000-square-foot home on 0.75 acres. Here’s a picture of Chris Brown’s Tarzana home, taken from above.

Chris Brown Property

Chris Brown Personal Life

Chris Brown used to date model Karrueche Tran. After their breakup in 2015, Tran obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown, claiming he threatened her life. Brown has two children.

Chris Brown Other Business Ventures

Chris has mentioned owning 14 Burger King outlets in several interviews. In 2012, he launched his own clothing line Black Pyramid. Since 2007, he has run Interscope-owned record label CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment).

Other Legal issues

Chris has had fights and run-ins with Frank Ocean, Tony Parker and Drake. In Los Angeles, Chris Brown was charged with hitting a pedestrian in July 2013. The charges were later dropped, but his probation was extended with an additional 1,000 hours of community service.

After refusing to pose for a photo with two men, Brown was arrested for assault in October 2013 in Washington DC. After spending 36 hours in a Washington jail, Brown was released and voluntarily admitted to a treatment center. After 90 days, a judge ordered him to remain there until 23 April 2014.

Brown was transferred to Northern Neck Regional Prison on March 14, 2014, after being expelled from the rehabilitation centre for violating the order.

He was given credit for time already served in prison and rehabilitation when he was sentenced to 131 days’ imprisonment in court on May 9, 2014. Due to prison overcrowding, Brown was released from prison on 2 June 2014.

Chris Brown Real Estate

Since 2014, Chris has been using his four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home in Tarzana, California as his primary residence.

He spent $4.35 million to acquire the property, which includes an 8,000-square-foot home on 0.75 acres. From 2011 to 2015, he lived in a $1.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills. He made the decision to move out of the home following an argument with neighbors about graffiti he had placed on the exterior of the house.

He previously lived in an apartment in West Hollywood that he had purchased in the second grade. The homeowners’ association for that apartment accused him of dog fighting in the hallways and having an unreasonable noise level, which led to his eviction.

He also frequently parked his cars in handicapped spaces. He was able to recover about the same amount when he purchased the property in 2011.

Must Check:

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Paridhi Mehrotra -
Net Worth

Todd Chrisley Net Worth- How Rich Is The Reality TV Star? Real Estate, Career, Bio

Todd Chrisley is one of the sophisticated American business magnets and a riveting television personality who became famous within the blink of an eye through the US network series titled Chrisley Knows Best. The television series really focused on...
Paridhi Mehrotra -
News

Melissa Lewis Murder: Everything You Need To Know!

Every once in a while, there has been a murder story that boils our blood and one such is the tragic end of Melissa Lewis, a lawyer from Florida, who was tangled to death at her own garage in...
Paridhi Mehrotra -
News

Grayson Chrisley Car Accident: Chrisley Knows Best Star Grayson Chrisley Injured In A Car Accident

Grayson Chrisley is the most resounding and handsome teenager who is best known for his appearance on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, who was injured in a car accident in Nashville. The unexpected accident that the Chrisley family...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved