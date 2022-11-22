American R&B performer Chris Brown has a $50 million dollar Net Worth. Chris Brown has put out nine studio albums since his debut in 2005, several of which have achieved multi-platinum status. Chris Brown was such a good, devout young artist when he first started. He was an all-around little angel who taught himself to sing, dance, and sing in the church choir.

Chris Brown Biography

Christopher Maurice Brown, 32, was born on 5 May 1989 in Tappahannock, Virginia, United States. His parents were prison officer Clinton Brown and nursery director Joyce Hawkins. Litrell Bundy, his only sibling, is older than he is. When he was a child, his parents divorced and his mother later suffered domestic violence at the hands of her new partner.

Chris learned to sing and dance by watching his childhood idols, Michael Jackson and Usher, perform. Chris also cited the soul music his parents listened to as an important musical influence in his formative years.

Real Name Christopher Maurice Brown Nick Name Chris Brown, Breezy, CB, Chris,

Chris Breezy, The King of R&B Date Of Birth May 05, 1989 Age 33 years (As at 2022) Birthplace Tappahannock, Virginia, U.S Profession Singer, Rapper, Songwriter,

Dancer, Film Actor, TV Actor,

Music Video Director Net Worth $50 Million Nationality American Hometown Tappahannock, Virginia, U.S Marital Status Married Wife/Spouse Ammika Harris (Legal Wife) Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity

Chris Brown Net Worth

The self-titled album was a great success. Later, he released many other albums and songs which were incredibly successful. He has also been involved in many commercial activities. Chris Brown’s Net Worth currently stands at $50 million.

Chris Brown is an established artist who has received many accolades throughout his career. He is the best R&B and hip-hop musician in the world and in the US. Chris Brown started his professional singing career in 2004. Before that, he was involved in church choir and various television shows. When he was signed with Jive Records he released his first album in 2004.

Also Check:

Chris Brown Early Life

From a young age, he developed a passion for music and learned to sing and dance. He began by singing in the church choir and performing in local talent shows, which undoubtedly improved his skills. In 2005, he attended high school in Essex, Virginia.

When Chris was discovered by Hitmission Recordings when he was only 13 years old, he caught the attention of the music industry.

Chris Brown Music Career

During his teenage years, Chris began looking for a recording contract with the help of his mother. He eventually moved to New York to get representation. At the age of sixteen, Chris Brown released his first self-titled album.

Since Montell Jordan in 1995, Brown was the first male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard charts with the success of the single “Run It!” Exclusive, Brown’s second album released in 2007, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts.

His second Billboard number one, Kiss Kiss, was also produced by Exclusive. In 2009, Chris released his third album Graffiti. In 2011, he released the album F.A.M.E., which became his first album to top the Billboard 200. For this album, he also received a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Fortune, his fifth album, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2012.

In addition to X, Brown also released Royalty in 2015, Fan of a Fan: The Collaborative Album in 2012, and Heartbreak on a Full Moon in 2017. In 2019, Brown released his ninth studio album Indigo, which became his third album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

Chris Brown Property

Chris Brown has been living in a 4-bedroom hilltop home in Tarzana, California as his primary residence since 2014. For $4.35 million, he bought the 8,000-square-foot home on 0.75 acres. Here’s a picture of Chris Brown’s Tarzana home, taken from above.

Chris Brown Personal Life

Chris Brown used to date model Karrueche Tran. After their breakup in 2015, Tran obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown, claiming he threatened her life. Brown has two children.

Chris Brown Other Business Ventures

Chris has mentioned owning 14 Burger King outlets in several interviews. In 2012, he launched his own clothing line Black Pyramid. Since 2007, he has run Interscope-owned record label CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment).

Other Legal issues

Chris has had fights and run-ins with Frank Ocean, Tony Parker and Drake. In Los Angeles, Chris Brown was charged with hitting a pedestrian in July 2013. The charges were later dropped, but his probation was extended with an additional 1,000 hours of community service.

After refusing to pose for a photo with two men, Brown was arrested for assault in October 2013 in Washington DC. After spending 36 hours in a Washington jail, Brown was released and voluntarily admitted to a treatment center. After 90 days, a judge ordered him to remain there until 23 April 2014.

Brown was transferred to Northern Neck Regional Prison on March 14, 2014, after being expelled from the rehabilitation centre for violating the order.

He was given credit for time already served in prison and rehabilitation when he was sentenced to 131 days’ imprisonment in court on May 9, 2014. Due to prison overcrowding, Brown was released from prison on 2 June 2014.

Chris Brown Real Estate

Since 2014, Chris has been using his four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home in Tarzana, California as his primary residence.

He spent $4.35 million to acquire the property, which includes an 8,000-square-foot home on 0.75 acres. From 2011 to 2015, he lived in a $1.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills. He made the decision to move out of the home following an argument with neighbors about graffiti he had placed on the exterior of the house.

He previously lived in an apartment in West Hollywood that he had purchased in the second grade. The homeowners’ association for that apartment accused him of dog fighting in the hallways and having an unreasonable noise level, which led to his eviction.

He also frequently parked his cars in handicapped spaces. He was able to recover about the same amount when he purchased the property in 2011.

Must Check: