Logan Paul’s younger brother is named Jake Paul. He has a net worth of $60 million. He is a 22-year-old who produces stuff that is similar to that of his older sibling. On the video-sharing app Vine, where he frequently collaborated with his brother to create comedic sketches, he became well-known.

Logan Paul faced Mayweather on June 6, and Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, has won his last four fights in a row. Jake Paul has gained a lot of notoriety as the “Problem Child” by disparaging the sport and attracting lots of attention.

Jake Paul As A Successful Youtuber And A Boxer!

He has also appeared in a few movies, including the recently released “Airplane Mode,” which he co-wrote with his brother. Additionally, he appeared in the films “Mono” and “Dance Camp.” On “Bizaardvark,” a Disney Channel television program, he also portrayed Dirk Mann.

According to his own story, he was later let go from the program after a viral video interview with KTLA. In the video, Paul made the decision to put on a performance while being asked about the noise complaints his neighbors had made.

Name Jake Paul Gender Male Profession Actor, Boxer Place of Birth Cleveland, Ohio Birthday 17 January 1997 Age 27 Height 185 cm Marital Status Single Net Worth $60 Million

Jake Paul Boxing Career

With four straight knockouts, Jake Paul has gone undefeated in his professional boxing career. After Vine, a defunct social media network, Paul resorted to YouTube to further his career. He became more well-known and now has 19.7 million subscribers, just a few thousand behind his brother Logan Paul, who has 19.9. Vlogs frequently appear in Paul’s videos. He used to record a vlog every single day at one point in his career.

He founded the entertainment collective Team 10 in 2017, which was essentially a group of social media celebrities. Most of the Team 10 members shared a home and frequently appeared in each other’s videos. Paul declared Team 10 “is done” in October 2018 after a few of the members left.

Jake Paul Net Worth & Salary

Jake Paul’s net worth is predicted by Celebrity Net Worth to be $60 million as of 2022. Year after year, his compensation rises.

With Forbes reporting that Jake Paul made $21.5 million in 2018 and $11.5 million in 2016, Paul has made a sizable income from YouTube. He earned more than his brother ($14.5 million) and became the second most-paid YouTuber that year thanks to this. Paul generates income from his well-known merchandise business in addition to advertising revenue.

Jake Paul gets around 29,89,15,063.25 per month and 3,58,69,80,759.00 per year, albeit these numbers are only an estimate of his pay and are not the actual amounts.

Also Check: Who is Melanie Martin? Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend and Ex-Fiance

Nick Cannon Net Worth- Is the Cannon Family A Billionaire?

Jake Paul Early Life

He was conceived on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States. Greg Paul and Pam Stepnick were his parents. Logan Paul, his brother, is a well-known Vine Star and social media personality with a huge fan base. Jake attended Cleveland, Ohio’s Westlake High School.

He engaged in a variety of sports, including football and wrestling, as a young sports fanatic. He really finished fifth in a state wrestling competition.

Jake Paul Career Beginnings

Disney hired Jake when Vine shut down in January 2017 to appear in the comedy “Bizaardvark.” His show’s motto was “It’s Everyday Bro!”.”Everyday” may also signify normal, banal, or mundane, as in, “these are my go-to socks for every day.”

While the second season of “Bizaardvark” was being filmed in July 2017, Jake was let go. Paul had already caused a number of difficulties at that point, including complaints from his neighbors about crazy parties, practical jokes, fire dangers, and the sizable numbers of teenage followers who gathered on the street outside of Paul’s leased home after he posted his address on social media.

Jake Paul’s Earnings By Year

Paul earned $1.2 million for his battle with Nate Robinson, according to SportsZion. Paul won his debut fight against Tyron Woodley in 2021 and received roughly $2 million (per MMA Junkie). Both of them would have allegedly made over $1 million from their initial fight with Tommy Fury in December. A number of companies, including boohooMan, DraftKings, RNBO Clothing, and sprayground, have sponsored Jake Paul.

Jake Paul was the second-highest paid YouTube personality in the world in 2021, according to Forbes. He earned $45,000,000. He earned $21.5 million in 2018, which was second.

Jake Paul Personal Life/Relationships

Jake Paul is from the established Westland neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States. Her mother, Pamela Ann Stepnick, is a social media celebrity who works for a private bank, and his father, Gregory Allan Paul, is a realtor and a social media personality.

His brother Logan Paul, a well-known American YouTuber, online celebrity, actor, podcaster, and boxer are also related to him.

The marital status of Jake Paul is single. Currently, he is seeing American model Julia Rose. Their relationship began in January 2020. Prior to her, from November 2016 until February 2017, he was romantically involved with Alissa Violet, an American YouTuber and online celebrity.

Then, from April to November 2018, he was romantically involved with American model Erica Costell. From April 2019 to January 2020, he was also romantically involved with American YouTuber and internet celebrity Ton Mongeau.

Must Read:

Jake Paul Awards and Honors

Jake has won three of the five awards for which he has so far been nominated. He received the Radio Disney Music Awards’ Social Media Star honor in 2017. He was honored with Choice YouTuber and Choice Music Web Star by Teen Choice Awards in the same year for JakePaulProductions (Youtube).

In addition to this, the 6th Annual Shorty Awards have nominated him for the Videographer and Comedian category for JackPaul (Vine).

Jake Paul Real Estate, Automobiles Owned/Private Jet

Like many famous people, Jake Paul appears to enjoy driving a lot. According to The Sun, he owns a sizable collection of expensive cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan valued at $208,000 and a custom-wrapped $102,000 Tesla.

Jake Paul spends a lot of money on real estate in addition to his automobile collection. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he paid $6.925 million on a Calabasas residence in 2017. More recently, according to the New York Post, he paid a hefty $10 million for a house in Puerto Rico.

In January 2021, Jake said he planned to put the house on the market for about $7 million. He accepted $6.15 million, an $850,000 loss, three months later.

Must Check:

Who is Qui Yasuka? Mystery Model on Drake and 21 Savage’s Album

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentin: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 get married