Who is Melanie Martin? Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend and Ex-Fiance

Melanie Martin is one of the stupendous models and Influencers who has just been the center of attention to the media after her beloved’s death. She was the girlfriend of Aaron Carter who died on November 5. So now with a deep perforated heart, Melanie Martin came up with an Instagram post and a TikTok video and she has to live with the great loss. Let us see more about Melanie Martin and her relationship with Aaron Carter.

Who is Melanie Martin?

Melanie Martin who is in her thirties actually hails from Bulgaria. She is now regarded as one of the riveting models and influencers. She worked as a bartender in Bulgaria. After Melanie Martin decided to move to the US to pursue more in her career she happened to meet Aaron Carter. Melanie was so into social media and because of the riveting content she soon rose to prominence in social media and became an Influencer.

After that, she tried her luck in modeling and it was not such a great success but she managed to make it through. And also some of the sources state that Melanie Martin was into some porn videos for a brief period of time.

When Melanie Martin was dating Aaron Carter she launched her own lash line called Love Lashes. But after some point, she decided to take a step back from the social media platforms by deleting her accounts. But she kept headlines regarding her on-and-off relationship with Aaron Carter.

The Tumultuous Relationship Between Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin shared indeed a rocky relationship. After Melanie Martin moved to the U S she happened to meet Aaron Carter they both soon fell in love. After declaring their love they were engaged for a few months before their unexpected split happened the last year.

Melanie Martin now recently posted a message on her social media deeply mourning over her ex-fiance’s death. It is pretty obscure how they met and started a love relationship. The facts related to their first encounter and how they fell in love are unknown. But Aaron Carter made his relationship with Melanie Martin official by posting a photo of her on his Instagram in January 2020 and that post became circulated all over the internet Melanie Martin became a public figure through a single photo despite her efforts to have recognition.

Aaron Carter captioned the post as “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I am not complaining”. So even in the caption, it was clear how different their relationship was. And soon after the public announcement, they decided to make their relationship move forward. In June 2020, they decided to get engaged. Soon after their official engagement, they announced the pregnancy in March 2021. So they welcomed their cute little munchkin, a son named Prince in November 2021. Aaron Carter was truly overwhelmed by the arrival of his son and he posted a picture on his social media and captioned “Prince is precious, I love you son, Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family”.

But the relationship was pretty going through a rough patch and just soon after their son’s birth, they announced that they have decided to part ways. Just after eight days when their token of love was born, they decided to bid adieu. Moreover, Melanie Martin once stated that she had to go through a miscarriage in 2020 before her son was born.

But in spite of this on-and-off relationship, they had Aaron Carter’s sudden death really shook her to the core and it was like a knife to the chest. She posted a photo on her Instagram account where both of them were kissing passionately and she captioned “My Baby. I can’t breathe”. Furthermore, she uploaded a TikTok video crying vehemently in her car after she heard about this obnoxious news.

Moreover, quite repugnant news about their tumultuous relationship was when Melanie Martin was accused of domestic violence and was released on a $50,000 bond. Aaron Carter claimed at that time “she choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled”. Their relationship was way too selcouth and it was really kind of obnoxious. After this issue, they again reconciled by letting go of their odds and announcing the pregnancy news. But after eight days of the delivery again they decided to have their own share of issues and discrepancies and got separated.

Who Was Aaron Carter and What Happened to Him?

Aaron Carter was one of the promising and leading pop singers of his time. He was born on December 7, 1987, and he was highly regarded as one of the most astounding American singers and songwriters.

On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his home and this news just shook the world and his family to the core. It was like a nerve-writhing fact to comprehend. Despite his capricious and controversial behavior, he was a great singer and he was highly regarded as a teen pop singer in the late 1990s.

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, broke down in tears after learning of his unexpected death. 💔 https://t.co/WF4IH9jNZA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 5, 2022

He had dated several actresses and celebrities and often his relationships were very tumultuous in nature. The cause of death of Aaron Carter is not officially announced yet, but as per what his brother Nick Carter says he was into drugs and they had a pugnacious relationship. Aaron Carter made umpteen issues in his life, both legal and illegal and his behavior was way too odd but he was a true star in his career throughout.

