Who is Qui Yasuka? Mystery Model on Drake and 21 Savage’s Album

A few weeks ago, rappers Drake and 21 Savage shared the artwork for the cover of their most recent album, titled “Her Loss.” Fans were left with more questions than answers as a result of the cover artwork, which depicted a mysterious young woman with multicolored eyelashes and jewelry in her mouth.

The model’s name is Qui Yasuka, but she goes by the alias Suki Baby on her various social media platforms. The album cover was uploaded to the official account for Drake’s Instagram account.

Who is Qui Yasuka?

Qui Yasuka, well known by her stage as Suki Baby, is a professional adult dancer and nail stylist living in Houston. North Carolina is the birthplace of the model, who spent much of her childhood in the United States before moving to Japan when she was a young adult. In August of 2022, she admitted in a series of tweets that she had once had a promising career as a 3D design designer. She stated that she did not start sketching and designing in three dimensions until she was in high school. She also started painting nails at the same time, and she is now the sole proprietor of her own business.

Suki mentioned in an interview with gtalks! that ever since she was a youngster, she has had a strong interest in dental adornment, particularly grills and teeth jewelry. She went so far as to research dental anatomy in order to get a better understanding of how the human mouth works. At the moment, she is best recognized for the modeling work she does, the contributions she makes to OnlyFans, and the videos she uploads to YouTube. On Instagram, the model has a following of around 77,000 people.

Back in 2013, photographer Paris Aden was responsible for capturing the image that was used for the cover. According to him, the OVO team randomly called the model to ask permission to use the image for the album cover, as reported by Complex. He also added that the model gave his team permission to use the image.

Qui Yasuka Net Worth

Qui Yasuka’s OnlyFans subscriptions cost $25 a month, and she has accumulated more than 2,600 likes on the platform as of right now. If we are to believe these projections, she should have a yearly salary of almost $780,000.

Additionally, she has a Twitch channel that has over 1,500 users and produces an annual revenue of approximately $50,000 through the platform. Additionally, she is the owner of a YouTube channel that has fewer than 2,000 subscribers. Therefore, it is likely that she is not making very much money off of it.

However, these are not her only sources of money; she is also an exotic dancer and owns a nail shop in addition to the other things I mentioned. In comparison, a well-established nail salon in the United States brings in an annual revenue of close to $575,000, whereas the typical annual income of an exotic dancer in the United States is approximately $40,000.

Quiana Yasuka Personal Life

Suki Baby aka Quiana Yasuka has approximately 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts some of her images from photo assignments. On Twitter, where she goes by the moniker Bankroll Freakho, she has more than 91,000 followers.

Additionally, she is an accomplished artist in the field of 3D design. In one of her tweets from August 2022, Suki mentioned that she started drawing and 3D designing when she was in high school.

She began doing nail art while she was a teenager and attended high school at the time. Suki disclosed that she also has a significant interest in grills and jewelry made from teeth, and that she even possesses books on the anatomy of the teeth so that she can learn more about how the human mouth works and how grills may be constructed. Suki’s interest in grills and jewelry made from teeth dates back to her childhood. Prints of the photographs that she takes are also available for purchase.

After returning from Japan a few years ago, she dropped out of college and “continued to dance” to earn money to cover her expenses. She recently expressed her excitement about going back to school to obtain a degree in art and design.