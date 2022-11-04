Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Welcome Their First Baby

On Wednesday, the American TV personality revealed that she and her boyfriend have finally welcomed a baby girl. Chanel West Coast shared the news via her Instagram account. Inferring from the post she shared on her social media account, the delivery process was a bit eventful, rather than smooth. Through her Instagram post, the 34-year-old television personality shared that she gave birth to her baby girl, after hours in labor, through a c-section. Chanel West Coast admits that there had been a few minor complications during the delivery and that her little one didn’t want to pop out on her own.

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, are about to have their first child.

According to the words of Chanel West Coast, it was one of the scariest yet most rewarding days of her life. Chanel West Coast also added that she had never felt a love like this before and that the little baby girl was the best thing that ever happened o her. She also expressed her love for her husband Dom Fenison for gifting her the greatest gift in the world and for being such an amazing father already.

Not just the updates about her new mommy bliss, Chanel West Coast also shared a picture of her newborn baby girl. In the picture, the baby is taking a nap. Chanel posted the picture of her baby sleeping with a caption that read “Our lil nugget sound asleep.” Even though the picture of the baby was shared, Chanel West Coast has not shared anything about the name of the baby. The newborn baby is the first child for both mother Chanel and her father Dom Fenison.

From her early days of pregnancy, Chanel was very excited about the feeling of motherhood and had been preparing to welcome her newborn. It was in July that Chanel and Dom revealed the sex of their baby. The sex of the baby was revealed through a video that the couple posted on Instagram. Chanel was seen excited with joy when the umbrella rained down pink confetti, revealing that their newborn baby will be a girl.

“We’re having a baby girl,” was what Chanel wrote as the caption for the post. There too, she expressed her love towards her husband by mentioning his account handle and thanking him for coming into her life and loving her the way he does. Chanel announced the news of her pregnancy in early June. Just after revealing the news of her pregnancy, Chanel was spotted at the 2022 MTV Movies and TV Awards, where she revealed her baby bump.

Chanel shared that she was really excited about the next journey of her life. She also added that it was probably the scariest one yet but she was really happy to say that sometimes it’s the scariest roads that lead to the best endings. Chanel West Coast also shared her hopes about getting to know the dreams of her child. In her statement, Chanel West Coast said that it was her dream to sing, dance, and be on TV from a very young age and she seemed genuinely happy when she said that she couldn’t wait to know her child’s dream and to help them pursue that and make it a reality.

On many occasions after the announcement of the news about her pregnancy, Chale has openly expressed how much she loved her husband Dom Feniison and what a great support and help he was to her in that stage of her life. She praised her husband so much and described him as the “most level-headed person” in he life at that time. Chanel elaborated that her husband Dom Feniison was such a calm and relaxed person whereas she was a little bit crazier. Chanel thinks Dom is the perfect balance for her craziness.

Chanel West Coast was so vocal and expressive about the different stages of the pregnancy. She has also talked so much about the changes that pregnancy brought on her body and she tried to spread the message of embracing those changes. She has said that getting very very big because of pregnancy was not at all an easier thing. According to her, no matter how a person looks while they are pregnant, it was all in how they presented themselves. She stated that pregnancy does not stop anyone from doing makeup and trying out cute different outfits.

Congratulations to @ChanelWestCoast on her new baby Girl 💐 WE LOVE YOU COVER GALZ 🙌 #LOUDVISION👸🏻👸🏼👸🏻📈🎁📲 pic.twitter.com/pzWt36IEDb — Dingana✨ (@DinganaFokum) November 4, 2022

Chanel West Coast made her television career debut through Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory. The position of the main cast member on the show Ridiculousness granted Chanel the needed break in her career. Not only just television and acting, but Chanel West Coast has also made a career for herself in the music and recording industry too. Chanel started recording music in the year 2009. Since her debut, Chanel West Coast began collaborating with many popular artists. In 2012, Chanel was signed by Lil Wayne to his label Young Money Entertainment. Chanel released her mixtape which was titled ‘Now You Know’ in the year 2013 which featured some popular artists like Snoop Dogg, Honey Cocaine, French Montana, and many other artists too.