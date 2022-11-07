Ray Guy Dies At 72, What Is Ray Guy Cause Of Death?

One of the legends of professional American football, Ray Guy, passed away on November 3, 2022, Thursday. The news about the demise of the football player was first shared by his alma mater the University of South Mississippi. In a statement by the Southern Miss Athletics, they said that The Southern Miss Family mourns the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness.

Ray Guy Cause Of Death

The son of Ray Guy revealed the cause of his father’s death. Ray Guy passed away due to advanced-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 72 years old when he died. Ray Guy had been receiving the needed medical care from Hattiesburg-area hospice.

The demise of the football player was remembered by Las Vegas Raiders by quoting

“The best of the best. Remembering the life and legacy of Ray Guy.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also posted a remembrance post for Ray Guy which said

“When it comes to punters, the late Ray Guy set the standard.”

The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Ray Guy, a legendary punter who revolutionized special teams during his 14 seasons with the Silver and Black.



The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Ray Guy, a legendary punter who revolutionized special teams during his 14 seasons with the Silver and Black.

Ray Guy’s NFL career came to an end in 1986. Over the span of his extraordinary career, Guy had a streak of 619 punts in total, without having a single one blocked. It again took Ray Guy around 30 years to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame president Jim Porter remembers Ray Guy as a warm and humble southern gentleman. According to him, Guy represented the game, the Riders organization, and the Hall of Fame with dignity and class at times.

He also added that Ray Guy was a gifted athlete and that Guy could have been a star even if he chose baseball or basketball but he picked football over the other two and that the fans of the NFL were thankful to him for doing so.

Ray Guy played in the National Football League, as a punter for the Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders. Ray Guy became the first punter ever to have been taken in the first round of the NFL drafts. On

August 2, 2014, Ray Guy became the only second pure kicker and the first pure punter ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ray Guy was also an eight-time NFL All-Pro, and he is also someone who is widely considered to be the greatest punter of all time.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy.



We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame Punter With Raiders, Dies At 72

According to a statement from Ray Guy, he was not happy about some people’s assumptions about the position he played. He has admitted that it kind of bothered him when people that it was not a position and that there was no need for an athlete to play it as it was not important and could be played by anybody. But his career proved people otherwise and it is true to say that Ray Guy revolutionized the position through his career.

William Ray Guy was born on December 22, 1949. H was born in Swainsboro, which is a small city in Central Georgia. He was born to Benjamin Frankin Guy who worked as a building contractor and Annette Guy who worked as a school teacher’s aide.

Ray Guy attended Thomson High School in Thomson, Georgia. He was actively into sports from a very young age and Ray guy was a four-sport star at his high school. Ray Guy used to be a part of not only the football team but also both basketball and baseball teams too.

Even though he was not trained in them, he definitely excelled in all three. While playing for the Southern Mississippi, Guy played as both a punter and placekicker. Ray Guy was the most valuable player of the Chicago College All-Star Game in 1973 after his senior season.

One time in his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, RayGuy said that throughout his high school and College games, he played different positions and also that he was good at athletics and could have been a baseball or basketball player but he knew that God had something special for him.

His belief in himself and hard work made him one of the or even most talented and praised players who played his position in football. He also played a great part in proving to people how important and not-easy the position he played was. To quote the words of Madden, Ray Guy was actually a football player who punted.

Ray Guy got married to Beverly Bentley in the year 1972. The couple stayed together for 40 years before finally getting divorced in the year 2012. Ray Guy and Beverly had two kids together. Their son is named Ryan. Ryan was the one who revealed the cause behind the death of Ray Guy. They also had a daughter together named Amber Guy. Other than his wife, son, and daughter, Ray Guy is survived by his brother Al and two grandchildren.