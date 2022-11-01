Who Is Ryan Karazija? How Did Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Die?

The founder and frontman of the famous Iceland band Low Roar unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The devastating news has been circulating in Iceland as well as on the entire internet.

Who Is Ryan Karazija?

Ryan Karazija was a 40-year-old singer and musician from Iceland and is popular for being the founder and frontman of the famous Icelandic band Low Roar. The entire band garnered major traction from gaming fans when they were featured in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding video game.

From 2002 to 2010, Ryan led a Californian- based indie rock band named Audrye Sessions. After returning to Iceland, he began to focus more on a new project which was Low Roar. Next year, Ryan released a self-titled album, and the band’s second album, 0, was released in 2014 under the label Tonequake Records.

However, Low Roar became immensely popular after its soundtrack got featured in the video game Death Stranding in 2016. Shortly after, and released its next album, Once in a Long, Long While and then, it released the album Ross in 2019. Their last album “Maybe Tomorrow” was published in July 2021.

How Did Ryan Karazija Die?

The sad news of Ryan Karazija’s death was announced by the Low Roar band on Instagram and it read, “After a short illness, the frontman and driving force behind Low Roar, Ryan Karazija, dies aged 40 due to complications from pneumonia.

“Ryan Karazija’s beautiful music has touched the lives of so many people from around the world and will also continue to do so. He was a beautiful and kind soul, and (now) our worlds are shattered by the loss. May we hold him forever in our hearts. The sixth Low Roar record is under development and it will be out whenever it is ready.”

The post concluded by saying, “Please respect his family’s privacy at this hard time “

Tributes For The Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija

Following the news of Ryan Kazarija’s untimely death, Hideo Kojima, the popular game creator

Expressed his condolences by sharing a post on his Twitter handle, where he said,

“I heard news which I can’t believe and I don’t want to believe. Without your music, Death Stranding wouldn’t have been born. Your music will live within me and in this world forever. Thank you. Rest in peace.”

I heard the news. I can't believe it. I don't want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace.



Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022) pic.twitter.com/buzBwtBHvr — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 29, 2022

We also send our deepest condolences to the family members, friends, and all supporters of the Low Roar frontman, Ryan Karazija. We wish the almighty would give strength to his loved ones to overcome the difficult situation. Although it’s certain it would be hard to forget, we hope they manage the situation in the best way possible.

A Twitter user wrote, “We will miss you, Ryan, you have been an inspiration for me and millions of others. Your songs will be missed and cherished forever and you will live in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace, legend.”

Another one chimed in and said, “You gifted us many kinds of music and songs that will influence us for a lifetime. There would be many reasons to remember you and admire you. We will always feel your presence in music that you have left.”

“He has always been the best version of himself. Be it on-stage or off-stage. No one will ever be able to replace you and we won’t even try to do that. You have always been the best and you will always be me in my heart,” a close relative stated.

