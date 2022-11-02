Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsDanny Javier Cause...

Danny Javier Cause of Death: Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Written by AlphaNewscallAuthor
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Danny Javier

Daniel Morales Javier, who is better known by his name Danny Javier passed away at the age of 75. The death of the Filipino musician was confirmed by his daughter. According to the statement revealed by Justine Javier Long, the veteran musician passed away as a result of “complications due to prolonged illness”.  To quote the words of his daughter, “In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in, and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way.”

Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Justine also added that she and her family were grateful for the love, prayer, and condolences that they are receiving at this difficult time. The family also has requested privacy at this time as they need to prepare for further procedures like the funeral and memorial services. The sister-in-law of Danny Javier, Lolita Javier has also shared the news about the demise of the singer and in her post, she expresses her love and admiration towards Danny by saying that he could finally rest no and sing in heavenly peace. Many celebrities and colleagues of Danny have also shared their condolences and expressed their love and respect towards the demised singer. 

Danny Javier Personal Life

Originally named Daniel Morales Javier, Danny Javier was born in Abuyog, Leyte, Philippines. Danny was born into a family with many artists. His father was Leonardo ‘Andok’ Javier Sr. Danny Javier had three other brothers. His brother George Dyords Javier was a comedian. His other brother Jimmy Javier was a photographer and a government official who used to be an actor and his third brother Leonardo Sany Javier Jr was a politician and also the owner of a corporate food chain. His niece Mica Javier is also a famous singer and actress. Son of Danny Javier, Jobim works as a theater actor and also as a DJ t Jam 88.3. 

Danny Javier completed his formal education at San Beda University and Ateneo de Manila University. Danny Javier was famous in many fields like singing, composing, acting, hosting, and even business. Even though he was popular in different fields, he was most known for his contributions to the field of music.

Danny Javier and Original Philippino Music (OPM)

Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Original Philippino Music, which is known just as OPM is a term coined by Danny Javier. The genre can be seen as a better development of the concept of what is known as ‘Manila Sound.’ Originally the term OPM referred to a genre of Philippino songs which was mostly ballads. The term became popular in the 1970s after the collapse of the concept of ‘Mania Sound.’ In the contemporary concept, the term OPM is used as an umbrella term that includes all popular music that is composed and performed by Filipinos. Danny Javier was a pioneer in spreading the real aim behind the OPM movement. The movement aimed at protecting the music of Filipino singers and songwriters. A number of hit songs were released by Danny Javier and his friends during that time.

Danny Javier and APO Hiking Society

Danny Javier

Th Apolinario Mabini Hiking Society was a Filippino music group that served as one of the strongest advocates of the OPM. The APO mainly had three members namely Danny Javier, Boboy Garrovillo, and Jim Paredes. The music group was originally formed in the year 1969 when the members of the group were just high school students. At the time of its establishment, the group had about 15 members. As the members of the group moved from High School to college, most of them left the group as they went in different ways to follow their careers. It was only after college that Danny Javier joined the group and then went on to be the main vocalist of the group. 

Must Read Tom Brady’s ‘80 For Brady’ Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dress as Baby and Old Man for Halloween 

Within a very short span of time, the APO became a major advocate of the OPM movement and the element of cultural influence became an unavoidable part of their music. APO later was involved in labels like record production, talent management, and so on. Throughout their career of around forty years, the group has released around 27 albums in total. It was in 2010 that the group officially decided to take their leave from the industry. The reason behind this was the “diminishing creative process,” according to the group. Even after their retirement as a group, Danny Javier stayed active in the field through his performances. As for Jim Paredes, he turned his attention to his hobby of photography. He is also a popular activist now. Rather than following his singing career, Boboy Garovillo has a career in acting now and he is seen in both movies and on television. 

Danny Javier is credited as a successful composer for some of the greatest hits which are remembered by people even today. Some of his most notable works include Pumapatak ang Ulan(1978), Kaibigan(1978), Doo bidoo(1978), Blue Jeans (1981) Just a Smile Away(1992), and Limang Tugtugin (1992). 

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

AlphaNewscallAuthor -
News

Sex Education Star Aimee Lou Wood Reveals How Season 4 Will Be Completely Different

Expected to be released in 2023, the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series Sex Education is said to return with a “very different feeling.” The words were by actress Aimee Lou Woods who plays the character of Aimee Gibbs....
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
News

Who is Julie Powell? Julie & Julia Food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49

Julia Powell, the author of one of the best-selling books titled ‘Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen’ passed away on October 26, 2022, at her home in Olivebridge, New York. Julia was 49 years...
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
News

The Batman 2 Movie Won’t Come Out Until 2025.

As per the new reports, director Matt Reeves has not completed the script, hinting Batman 2 to not release before 2025.  The Batman 2 Will Not Release Until 2025 Twitter has been flaring with tweets with headlines that read, “The Batman...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved