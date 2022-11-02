Danny Javier Cause of Death: Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Daniel Morales Javier, who is better known by his name Danny Javier passed away at the age of 75. The death of the Filipino musician was confirmed by his daughter. According to the statement revealed by Justine Javier Long, the veteran musician passed away as a result of “complications due to prolonged illness”. To quote the words of his daughter, “In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in, and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way.”

Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Justine also added that she and her family were grateful for the love, prayer, and condolences that they are receiving at this difficult time. The family also has requested privacy at this time as they need to prepare for further procedures like the funeral and memorial services. The sister-in-law of Danny Javier, Lolita Javier has also shared the news about the demise of the singer and in her post, she expresses her love and admiration towards Danny by saying that he could finally rest no and sing in heavenly peace. Many celebrities and colleagues of Danny have also shared their condolences and expressed their love and respect towards the demised singer.

Danny Javier Personal Life

Originally named Daniel Morales Javier, Danny Javier was born in Abuyog, Leyte, Philippines. Danny was born into a family with many artists. His father was Leonardo ‘Andok’ Javier Sr. Danny Javier had three other brothers. His brother George Dyords Javier was a comedian. His other brother Jimmy Javier was a photographer and a government official who used to be an actor and his third brother Leonardo Sany Javier Jr was a politician and also the owner of a corporate food chain. His niece Mica Javier is also a famous singer and actress. Son of Danny Javier, Jobim works as a theater actor and also as a DJ t Jam 88.3.

Danny Javier completed his formal education at San Beda University and Ateneo de Manila University. Danny Javier was famous in many fields like singing, composing, acting, hosting, and even business. Even though he was popular in different fields, he was most known for his contributions to the field of music.

Danny Javier and Original Philippino Music (OPM)

Original Philippino Music, which is known just as OPM is a term coined by Danny Javier. The genre can be seen as a better development of the concept of what is known as ‘Manila Sound.’ Originally the term OPM referred to a genre of Philippino songs which was mostly ballads. The term became popular in the 1970s after the collapse of the concept of ‘Mania Sound.’ In the contemporary concept, the term OPM is used as an umbrella term that includes all popular music that is composed and performed by Filipinos. Danny Javier was a pioneer in spreading the real aim behind the OPM movement. The movement aimed at protecting the music of Filipino singers and songwriters. A number of hit songs were released by Danny Javier and his friends during that time.

Danny Javier and APO Hiking Society

Th Apolinario Mabini Hiking Society was a Filippino music group that served as one of the strongest advocates of the OPM. The APO mainly had three members namely Danny Javier, Boboy Garrovillo, and Jim Paredes. The music group was originally formed in the year 1969 when the members of the group were just high school students. At the time of its establishment, the group had about 15 members. As the members of the group moved from High School to college, most of them left the group as they went in different ways to follow their careers. It was only after college that Danny Javier joined the group and then went on to be the main vocalist of the group.

Must Read Tom Brady’s ‘80 For Brady’ Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dress as Baby and Old Man for Halloween

Within a very short span of time, the APO became a major advocate of the OPM movement and the element of cultural influence became an unavoidable part of their music. APO later was involved in labels like record production, talent management, and so on. Throughout their career of around forty years, the group has released around 27 albums in total. It was in 2010 that the group officially decided to take their leave from the industry. The reason behind this was the “diminishing creative process,” according to the group. Even after their retirement as a group, Danny Javier stayed active in the field through his performances. As for Jim Paredes, he turned his attention to his hobby of photography. He is also a popular activist now. Rather than following his singing career, Boboy Garovillo has a career in acting now and he is seen in both movies and on television.

JUST IN: APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier has passed away on Monday, October 31, his daughter Justine confirmed. He was 75. | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/jN1UbHUCJv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 31, 2022

Danny Javier is credited as a successful composer for some of the greatest hits which are remembered by people even today. Some of his most notable works include Pumapatak ang Ulan(1978), Kaibigan(1978), Doo bidoo(1978), Blue Jeans (1981) Just a Smile Away(1992), and Limang Tugtugin (1992).