80 for Brady is an American sports movie that explores the genre of comedy. The movie is directed by Kyle Marvin, who has also done the screenplay for the movie alongside Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, and Michael Covino. The cinematography of the movie is done by John Toll and is edited by Colin Patton.

The movie is produced by Tom Brady and Donna Gigliotti, and the production companies that are involved in the making of the movie are 199 Productions and Fifth Season, with Paramount Pictures as the distribution partner. The movie is based in the United States and is available in English.

About 80 For Brady

The official announcement of the movie was made by Tom Brady in the month of February of 2023, who had at that time retired from football, also revealing that he had even produced the movie himself. Tom is also expected to be a part of the film, where he will be portraying himself.

Later, Tom Brady announced that he would not retire, which made the makers of the movie worry, wondering if it would affect the production of the movie. However, in the midst of a hectic schedule, Tom Brady was able to take some time out to shoot for the film while also focusing on his career.

It is also being reported that the plot of the movie is expected to be inspired by a real-life scenario that involved Tom Brady himself. The filming of the movie commenced in the month of March 2022 in California. The sports movie is to be released on February 3, 2023.

When Will 80 For Brady Be Released?

The sports movie “80 for Brady” is to be released on February 3, 2022. It is being reported that the movie is all set to be released at a perfect time just before the Super Bowl weekend, which is good news for the promotion of the movie.

Whether or not Tom Brady is part of the next Super Bowl, the movie will definitely be one to look out for since it falls near the Super Bowl weekend, which everyone in the United States longs for. It is to be noted that the movie will be a theoretical release.

What Will 80 For Brady Plot Be About?

The plot of the upcoming American sports movie “80 for Brady” is inspired by a true story and revolves around the stories of four women who are die-hard football fans.

The film is set in the year 2017 when these four women take a road trip together to go to Houston to watch their favorite Tom Brady and his team, the New England Patriots, play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady, who is the producer of the movie, also stars in the movie himself. As of yet, not much information about the movie has been revealed by the makers of the movie.

Where To Watch 80 For Brady?

The audience will be able to watch the movie in theatres near their homes on February 3, 2023. People are devoted to watching the Super Bowl every year, and the film comes out just in time for them to get into the spirit of the game a week before it takes place.

As of now, it has not been revealed on what other online streaming platform the movie will be available for the audience to watch, in case they happen to watch it in theaters. However, once the movie is released, it may be available on different websites such as fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

80 For Brady Cast

The cast member of the upcoming American sports movie “80 for Brady” includes Lilly Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. Even though the names of their characters are not known as of yet, they are expected to play the four main leads in the movie.

The movie also stars Tom Brady, who will be playing himself. The movie also stars Sara Gilbert, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Sally Kirkland.

The movie is also expected to have cameo appearances of Tom Brady’s former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

Icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star in #80ForBrady.https://t.co/I0YmpJ8kqR pic.twitter.com/EvkzN3TQDQ — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) February 23, 2022

The Talk On Social Media About 80 For Brady

The upcoming American movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced in February of 2022 by Tom Brady himself, mostly after Tom announced his retirement from football. Soon after, Tom announced that he would be returning to play, which left not just the audience and his fans shocked and confused, but also the director of the movie, Kyle Marvin.

Guy already has 7 Super Bowls now he’s gunning for a star on the Hollywood walk of fame #smh #80ForBrady 🎥 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4XPFXVcvwu — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 14, 2022

When asked about the same in an interview and how it would affect the movie that was still in production, Kyle replied, “I found out through the media when he posted it, but it’s only going to make the film we are making more interesting, to be honest.”

The movie has made fans excited and they cannot wait to watch it just a week before the Super Bowl begins. Fans have also gone on to tweet that the movie’s release just before the next Super Bowl might work well in favor of the movie and might attract a huge number of audiences.

What To Expect From 80 For Brady?

The upcoming American sports movie “80 for Brady” is a story that is inspired by a true event of four women going to the Super Bowl. The movie stars Tom Brady, who will be playing himself. The movie is expected to be full of roller coaster rides, which will have many comedic scenes.

The movie stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lilly Tomlin, and Rita Moreno in the lead roles, who are known for their comic timing and are expected to leave a mark on the movie with their performances.

The director of the movie, Kyle Marvin, has revealed that while the film will have some scenes from the Super Bowl game, it will also show the struggle that the players have to go through. The average running length of the movie is expected to be about one hour and forty-five minutes, with English as the original language.

Is 80 For Brady Trailer Out?

The trailer for the upcoming sports movie “80 for Brady” has not been released yet by the makers of the movie. However, the movie is all set to be released on February 3, 2023, in theaters.

