Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dress as Baby and Old Man for Halloween

Most celebrated iconic pair Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford has vehemently reacted to the criticism that was burning since they announced that they are dating. people across the globe are making their eleven-year age gap a laughing stock and the cute couple have decided to give a poignant reply to these comments by dressing up in a totally varied way as an old man and a baby thereby trying to prove their point and giving a backlash to all those who have showered their criticism because of their age gap.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dress as Baby and Old Man

Billie Eilish the most overrated The Happier than Ever singer is now in her prime youth of twenty years of age and her current boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is at thirty-one years of age their relationship became widely public when both of them were seen making out in public in recently.

Halloween time is the best euphoric time for everyone across the country as they celebrate it with intriguing costumes and celebrity couples’ costumes are indeed a massive thriving Halloween institution. So now the most underrated celebrity couple Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford with their varied Halloween costume has nailed it and at the same time received criticism since their costumes really reflect their age difference.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford as a Baby and an Old Man

As per the sources, we can see some riveting photos from the Halloween party as it stars our dear Billie Eilish and her cute current boyfriend Jesse Rutherford all decked up as a baby and an old man. They decided to do these costumes to make a statement poignantly to all those who have poked and ridiculed comments regarding their age gap making them a laughing stock.

Pictures of Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford all decked up in their intriguing Halloween costumes are now circulating online, and it really features Billie in her fetching pink baby costume complemented with top makeup and bunny slippers, following Jesse all perfectly dressed up indeed an old man. Also in order to make it even more appealing Jesse Rutherford decided to add heavy wrinkled makeup and a bald cap which really made it absolutely hilarious and appealing to the viewers.

Billie Eilish has a plethora of fans across the globe and when her personal life was disclosed in front of the public they received preposterous comments which were totally ridiculous. The age difference is not at all a big deal when it comes to a relationship. But since the criticism was insufferable they decided to give a fitting reply so that none of her fans would freak out anymore.

Many fans across the globe were showering with ridiculed comments which were completely unapologetic and they claimed that the relationship between Billie and Jesse is absolutely inappropriate since Billie was in a close relationship and they have known each other since she was fifteen.

Her fans and Twitter users seriously thought about their new appearances as completely absurd and weird of them. Many of the fans commented on their opinion so rudely and often they pointed out that the age gap would really makes an unfair power dynamic between them it could adversely affect the root of the relationship. But some of the others also said that since Billie Eilish is now of age she can choose her partner and age difference is not something to be cared about.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Their relationship was publicly confirmed recently when they were allegedly caught making out in a public but it is still up in the air that they two have been allegedly linked romantically since the August of 2022.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were trying to make light of this situation by deliberately dressing up as an old man and a baby for Halloween in order to accentuate their stance that in spite of all the criticism they don’t really bother anything since they are truly happy for each other.

After the pictures of them were crammed over the internet it followed mixed comments both negative and positive. But her fans of Twitter users really understood what was their hidden agenda to have a different Halloween costume. And some of them commented that they understood that they are making fun of us.

Billie Eilish the Intriguing Singer

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is one of the highly acknowledged and astounding American singers and songwriters. With her single debut in 2015, she rose to prominence with her ‘Ocean Eyes’. The resounding singer born on December 18, 2001, at twenty years has now been widely recognized as the most promising singer who has garnered hordes of fans across the globe.

Born as a truly talented singer she has received a slew of accolades for her riveting and stupendous performances. Billie Eilish has been the recipient of umpteen accolades including, seven Grammy awards, two American music awards, two Guinness world records, three Brit awards, a Golden Globe award, and three MTV video music awards. Billie Eilish is the only youngest female artist in the Grammy award history to win all four general field categories including, Best New Artist, Record of the year, Song of the year, and Album of the year.