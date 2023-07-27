7 Celebrities Who Are Secretly Star Athletes

There are celebrities who are more famous for their acting career than their sports life, and these are no exception. Although not entirely a secret, these people are more renowned through their work in Hollywood than any other. They shine as great examples of athletes who can make out an acting career while being involved in athletics.

In Hollywood, being an athlete is an opportunity to use your physical fitness and sportsmanship to convey a certain degree of professional service whether it is through work or communicating with their fans. It is said that stardom can make anyone blind to fame and popularity, but these athletes have remained down to earth, with some going into politics to improve their communities.

Whatever upbringing you might have, by reading this article, you can get to understand that there is opportunity all around you that is useable. As these athletes have leveraged the power of their hands, feet, and muscles, they too have honed their minds and spirit in the camaraderie of professional acting.

So here are the celebrities who are secretly star athletes as well.

Dwayne “Rock” Johnson

You might be thinking to yourself that this is too obvious of a choice. Everyone knows The Rock was a wrestler, but there’s a small detail you didn’t know about his past. Before he even started acting, he was a football player.

As Dwayne Johnson accepted a full scholarship for the University of Miami Hurricanes to play for them, he was on the 1991 team that got a national championship trophy. However, he had an injury that eventually damaged his college career. When the NFL was a no-go, he finally got in the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

But he was only cut two months short, so then he went on to become an award-winning wrestler instead, becoming Forbes’ highest-paid actor in 2016. The Rock is one of the best role model athletes in Hollywood, with his distinct charm and charisma as well as his kind and heartwarming attitude toward all things positive. While he wasn’t a football player for too long, this proves that opportunity is just around the corner.

Terry Crews

By this point, everyone knows the adorable Terry Crews, with his outstanding performance on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. Most people would attribute him for his acting career today, but in the past, his life was all about football.

He was on a full football scholarship at Western Michigan University before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. His other stints also involved the Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers before becoming the comedy actor whom we dearly love today.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

It comes as no surprise that The Terminator himself was an athletic icon before his career in Hollywood, with his defined tones and solid musculature. Before saying, “I’ll be back”, in the movie Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding legend. Even though he retired from bodybuilding, he still gained worldwide renowned for his action-packed films like Conan the Barbarian or Predator.

There’s so much to love with Arnold from his one-liners to his amazing humour. When he emigrated to America in 1968, he went on and won five Mr. Universe titles while winning seven Mr. Olympia titles before retiring. Nowadays, he’s involved in politics to improve the lives of people under his charge.

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones is known for his role in Men In Black, defender of Earth from the alien menace. However, little do people know, he was on Harvard’s undefeated 1968 varsity football team. Jones played as an offensive guard on Harvard’s team, being nominated as a first-team All-Ivy League selection.

The 1968 season marked an epic last-minute 16-point comeback from Jones and the Harvard players to tie Yale in the infamous game.

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart was a winger on a soccer team in William & Mary, making it to the varsity team after simply as a walk-on and even winning a game that helped the team advance to the NCAA tournament. He was praised by his former coach for his persistence and talent.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is known for his work on Magic Mike and 22 Jump Street, but little did you know, he went to college while on a football scholarship. While he was a captain of his high school football team, he also loved martial arts more than football. Even though he dropped out eventually, he did go to Glenville State College on a football scholarship.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Parks and Recreation, and the Super Mario Bros movie. Even though he had gained some weight during his Parks and Rec days, it’s almost surprising that he was a star athlete in his younger years.

The star, however, did sports at his high school in Washington such as football, track, and wrestling. In his senior year in 1997, he placed fifth in the state wrestling competition.

Conclusion

From The Rock to The Terminator, these celebrities embody the sportsmanship shown in games as they do in films. Their level of professionality and discipline captures the spirit of people who would want to consider getting into sports. They are real inspirations to people all over the world as their accomplishments are well-earned and exemplary.