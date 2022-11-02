Ja Rule, Keke Palmer, and Kelly Rowland Pay Tribute to Takeoff

The world was shocked at the news about the demise of the young rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was shot dead following an altercation that took place in an entertainment spot named 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was one of the three members of the trio Migos which included his uncle Quavo and his relative Oddset. The group rose to fame as their 2013 song ‘Versace’ was remixed by the popular Canadian rapper Drake. From there, the band went on to produce three studio albums which made the singers even more popular.

Being an artist who has left his signature behind, many colleagues have come forward with their remembrance posts for the rapper. The hip-hop community is weeping over the loss of young talent who would have made a great contribution to the entertainment field if the tragedy that happened could have been avoided.

During the course of his career, as part of Migos, Takeoff has worked in association with some of the biggest names in the industry. He has worked with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, who is the wife of his fellow band member Offset. According to the updates, the trio Migo split earlier this year. The alleged reason behind the splitting of the band was some kind of disagreement between Offest. After splitting up, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo formed a duo together which was called ‘Unc & Phew’ – a play on Uncle and Nephew, which depicts the relationship between the actors. They also released an album last month which was titled ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’.

As the news about the death of the rapper was reported on social media, many celebrities like Travis Scott, Drake, Keke Plamer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule, and many others expressed their grief, love, and respect for the rapper.

Famous actress Keke Palmer expressed her concern and love towards the start through her Instagram post. The post she shared read “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible.” Keke Palmer is a famous American actress, singer, and television personality. She rose to fame through her Nickelodeon series ‘True Jackson’. Keke Plamer is also credited for being the first Black actress to have played Cinderella on Broadway.

Kelly Rowland, the Grammy award-winning recording artist also noted her shock and sorrow at the news bout the demise of the young rapper. She posted news that mentioned the incident and added and added that there were no words over the snippet. The response of Kelly Rowland was the same as the reaction of most of his colleagues and fans as the news was so tragic, untimely, and unexpected. Kelly Rowland, the long-time friend of Beyonce and a successful artist, is popular for her songs ‘Dilemma’, ‘Motivation’, and ‘Stole’.

“Rip Takeoff…this s- -t has to STOP…sending love to friends and family.” This was the message posted by rapper Ja Rule upon the death of Takeoff. His message seems frustrating and he calls out such tragic incidents and that it has to stop.

The Candian rapper Drake was the one who actually gifted the Migos the fame that they initially received. Drake remixed the 2013 release of the team which was titled ‘Versace’, which gave the band more attention from the audience and more popularity. In his remembrance post, Drake shares that he has got the best memories of them seeing the world together and he also shared the dream of bringing light into every city they touch. He also added that from now on, he will focus more on their dream of bringing more light-more joy into the world. Drake addresses his lost friend as ‘spaceman’ and tells him that it was time for him to rest now.

DJ Khaled remembers Takeoff as an incredible man and a beautiful person. He mentions the incredible energy possessed by Takeoff and ends his post by saying that he loved him.

Being the victim of a tragic incident and that too at a very young age of 28, Takeoff leaves behind so many unfulfilled dreams and there is no doubt in saying that his untimely demise will be a great loss to the music and entertainment world. The event that led to the death of Takeoff took place in Houston. His uncle and singing partner Quavo were also present with him during the incident. According to the police reports, Quavo was not attacked or injured in the event. Hours before the death the rapper posted a picture of him smoking on his Instagram account. The real reason behind the altercation is yet to be revealed. Footage that shows the event that followed after the shot was fired is also found circulating the internet.