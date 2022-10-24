Matthew Perry Net Worth: How Rich Is The Friends Actor?

Who hasn’t watched the sitcom Friends and who doesn’t know it’s Chandler Bing? Matthew Perry’s role as Chandler Bing in the comedy television series has been tremendously popular until today. Although the creators have pulled the leg after 10 seasons, each of the six friends is still considered to be living in the New York apartment as well as our hearts rent-free.

Matthew Langford Perry, better known as Matthew Perry is an American- Canadian actor famous for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s Friends. Along with starring in the short-lived TV series, Perry has also appeared in a handful of films like 17 Again, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine, and Almost Heroes.

Matthew Perry Early Life

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts to father John Bennett Perry, former actor and model, and mother Suzanne, former secretary to Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau and a former Canadian journalist.

Full Name Matthew Langford Perry Nick Name Matthew, Perry Date of Birth August 19, 1969 Birth Place Williamstown, Massachusetts Age 53 Marital Status Married Nationality Canadian and American Girlfriend/ Wife 2011 married Lauren Miller Origin Residence Williamstown, Massachusetts Occupations Actor, comedian and producer Net Worth $120 million

Perry’s parents split up even before he turned a year old. He was raided in Ottawa, Ontario with his mum, who married Canadian-born broadcast journalist Keith Morrison later. While growing up, Perry was more into tennis and subsequently became a top-ranked junior player.

As far as Matthew Perry’s education is concerned, he was enrolled at Ashbury College.

Matthew Perry Net Worth

The comedian Matthew Perry must have definitely earned a fortune from the iconic Friends series alone, appearing in all 236 of the show’s episodes. Since that was only the saga’s beginning, it’s feasible to assume that he must have earned more than a mint. Fans and followers have been ecstatic to learn about Perry’s net worth which according to us would make your jaws drop.

As of 2022, Matthew Perry’s net worth is estimated to be $120 million. Yes! You heard it right. The actor cum comedian, who had mainly garnered traction from the majority of women’s audience, has managed to get roles in different series and movies as well as shows.

His appealing looks and humor were more than enough for the viewers to drool over the guy. However, the 53-year-old legendary actor will forever hold an irreplaceable position in our hearts.

Matthew Perry Salary In Friends

For the inaugural season, each of the six friends including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry received a sum of $22,500 per episode. That way, each of them earned $540,000 for the first season. In the second season, salaries for the whole team were boosted to $40,000 per episode.

By the beginning of the third season, the entire cast decided to negotiate in the updated contract, earning them $75,000 per episode ($1.8 million for the season). For the following reasons, Perry and his friends received $85,000, $100,000, and $125,000 respectively.

Ahead of season 7, the Friends gang negotiated for a massive raise, ending up earning $18 million per season. Finally, for season 10, each cast was paid $1 million per episode. That way, the team earned $24 million and $18 million for seasons 9 and 10 subsequently.

In short, Matthew Perry earned around $90 million in base salary, excluding ongoing royalties and backed bonuses.

Friends Royalties

As per the negotiation made by the cast members, the makers were entitled to offer them backend points on the show, earning each one of the Friends leads royalties of the show’s syndication. Up to 2000, only stars like Bills Cosby and Jerry Seinfeld had ownership of stakes.

As syndication royalties and streaming deals, Matthew Perry received $1 billion per year.

Matthew Perry Career

Matthew Perry got his big break at the age of 18 when he was cast alongside River Phoenix in the coming-of-age drama film, ‘Aren’t You Gonna Kiss Me Goodbye?” also known as “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”

Perry went to the LA Connection of Sherman Oaks where he pursued improv comedy and quickly after that, he became a featured performer. Even before enrolling at the University of Southern California, he made a number of guest appearances on TV in the late 1980s.

Thereafter, Perry focused more on his acting career with his role as Chazz Russell in “Second Chance,” and ever since, Matthew Perry became a label in the industry.

Matthew Perry’s Success

Matthew Perry who is regarded as one of the best comic actors today was not at all considered initially for the “Friends” audition, since he was already committed to a television drama titled, “LAX 2194.” But the latter was delayed due to some uncited reasons and thus he was able to land as Chandler Bing for which he is mostly known among the viewers.

The successful series lasted for as long as ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, earning Perry an Emmy nomination in 2022. Back in 2006, Perry was nominated for his foremost Emmy as well as Golden Globe for his role as the lead in the TNT movie, “The Ron Clark Story.”

Matthew Perry And Real Estate

In 2011, Matthew Perry paid $11 million for a brand-new beachfront home in Malibu. Almost a decade later, Perry listed the property for sale and in January 2021, he sold it for $13.1 million.

Back in 2015, he sold a beautiful home in Malibu for $10.65 million. 2 years later, Matthew bought a luxurious penthouse apartment in Century City, California for $20 million. In 2019, Perry listed the penthouse for $35 million. Since the property was not sold for a higher amount, he lowered the price to $27 million.

In 2018, Perry sold another LA area home for $12.5 million. In 2020, Perry bought a property in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

Matthew Perry Health Issues

Prior to the release of his memoir, Perry revealed in an interview that he had to fight for his life when his colon burst due to the overuse of opioids. The actor also disclosed having undergone 14 different surgeries on the stomach and has been admitted to rehab.

According to what he said in the interview, doctors told his family that he had only a 2% chance to survive when he was initially admitted to the hospital.

Gladly, Matthew Perry is in good health now.

