Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski is one of the astoundingly hottest American Model actresses and an amazing author. This charming beauty was born on June 7, 1991, in London, UK.

Are Emily And Sebastian Bear Still Together?

Her acting career began when she was a child and now Emily is one of the most promising and compelling actresses and models in the industry.

With her bewitching beauty, Emily has managed to swoop into the lives of the audiences and now she earns millions of profit.

Emily Ratajkowski Biography

Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski was born on June 7, 1991 in England, UK. Emily is now at her prime age of 31 and within this span of time, she has managed to garner a plethora of awards and recognition for her inexplicable talents. Emily was born to American parents and she began acting at a very small age.

Emily’s father is John David Ratajkowski and Kathleen Bagley. She does not have any other siblings as she is the only single child of her parents.

She got a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series and that was her breakthrough in her acting career. She stepped into the modeling career on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine ‘Treats’!.

Full name Emily O’Hara Ratajkowski Profession Model, Actress and Author Sources of Income Films, Modelling, Ads, Books Biggest Assets DNA Model Management

VIVA Model Management Residence New York City Date of Birth June 7, 1991 Age 31 Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Married Education UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture

San Dieguito Academy High School Children Sylvester Apollo Bear Spouse Name Sebastian Bear-McClard Wealth Type Self made Net Worth $8 Million

Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth

Emily Ratajkowski one of the deadly talented and highly sophisticated models and an appealing actress who has a net worth of $8 Million.

Most of her wealth is from her modeling career and she has acquired a reputation in her field with her alluring beauty and talents and still she manages to maintain her career intact.

Emily Ratajkowski Body Measurements

Emily Ratajkowski is an epitome of bewitching beauty and she has maintained her physique well formed her physique is the most promising attraction that she possesses.

She is exquisitely charming in her own ways and her height is estimated at around 5 feet and 7 inches (170cm) and she weighs around 54 kg. She is a very slim figure and incessantly tries to maintain a curvaceous figure.

Height 170 cm

Weight 54 (119 pounds)

Bra Size 32C

Cup Size C

Shoe Size 9 (US)

Dress size 2 (US)

Body measurements 35-24-34

Emily Ratajkowski Personal Life

Emily Ratajkowski is not interested in flaunting her personal life in public. She has been very keen while sharing her personal interests in public and she only revealed a few details from time to time.

According to several sources, she dated the business magnet Andrew Dryden in 2013. But due to irreconcilable differences, they had to part ways. The reasons behind their separation is yet unknown but social media has speculated umpteen reasons and both of them haven’t given any validation.

After this breakup, she met Jeff Magid, an amazing musician and they had an on and off-going relationship. Their relationship was something like that of weather and it often went beyond their comprehension the fickle nature of this relationship later came to an end conveniently.

In 2018 Emily finally happened to meet her prince charming, her dream guy and she ended up marrying him. He was a multifaceted actor, who was unapologetically famous for his talents, a director and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. They are now leading a serene and happy life and now a new member has arrived to their family. Their son, the token of their love, named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily Ratajkowski Early Life

The only child of American parents Emily was born on June 7, 1991. Her parents were Kathleen and John David. She stepped into the modelling field and so she had to drop out from her UCLA course.

Emily is a Jewish descent because her mother is a jewish and whereas her father was raised as Roman Catholic. Emily has once stated about her ambiguous ethnicity as “Polish– Israeli”.

Emily Ratajkowski Career Beginnings

Emily came into acting at a very small age. Her foremost prominent opportunity that she got in her acting career was a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series iCarly.

Her modelling debut in one of the erotic magazine named ‘Treats!’ Emily was featured as the cover image and she was highly praised for her alluring beauty. This feature in the magazine gave her another way to act and thereby she appeared in two music videos “ Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke’s and ‘Love Somebody’.

Love Somebody was released after the publishing of Blurred lines and on May 21, 2013 Love Somebody was released Directed by Rich Lee. This musical video was indeed a different way of touch as it inverse in green screen technology.

But Blurred Lines was way too criticised for its perceived degradation of women and because of this this video was highly controversial. After the releasing of this musical video Emily garnered the title as a sex symbol.

‘Gone Girl’ was Emily’s first feature film debut. She portrayed the role of a mistress of Ben Affleck’s character and she way too astoundingly pulled it off. Her other important films which helped to garner the reputations were, ‘Entourage’, ‘We are Your Friends’, ‘I Feel Pretty’, ‘Welcome Home’. She also got to act in some of the miniseries which includes ‘The Spoils Before Dying’ and moreover in an anthological series named ‘Easy’.

Big names are always stopping by @BNUnionSqNYC! On Wednesday, September 14th, join model, actress + author @emrata for a special discussion to celebrate her NYT bestselling book 'MY BODY' 📚 ✨



Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/zg655221oj#USQEvents #AuthorEvent pic.twitter.com/KA4MEtbOZC — Union Square (@UnionSquareNY) September 5, 2022

Before strongly pursuing the modelling field she vehemently tried soccer, acting and ballet. She got the opportunity to perform in some of the local theatres as a young child. Her nude works were highly acclaimed and she became the leading nude female figure in photography and art. She once quoted her opinion on her nude photography that “ We have this culture of men, especially, watching pornography, but then they are offended by a classic nude portrait or photograph, and I have never felt that way”. Emily was interested by the third wave feminism and often indulged in reading ‘The Beauty Myth’ and Naomi Wolf’s ‘Promiscuities’.

Her portrayal in the magazine Treats! Brought her unsolicited high profile musical videos and garnered a wider range of appraisal and criticism. Emily really enjoyed picturing herself like the way and she said that “these songs gave me an opportunity to say things that I felt about feminism today and about women in general pop culture”. On April 8, 2018, Emily won the Model of the Year Award.

