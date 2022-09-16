American actress and singer Brittany Anne Snow was born on March 9, 1986. She first gained recognition for her role as Susan “Daisy” Lemay on the CBS series Guiding Light (1952), for which she received a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress and nominations for two other Young Artist Awards and a Soap Opera Digest Award.

Why Did Brittany Snow Break Up With Her Husband Tyler Stanaland?

The following year, she starred as main character Meg Pryor in the NBC sitcom American Dreams (2002), for which she received three Teen Choice Award nominations and a Young Artist Award nod.

Brittany Snow Early Life

Brittany Snow was born on March 9, 1986, in the U.S. state of Florida’s Amра city. Her mom and dad’s names were Cinda and John Snow. She attended Gaither High School in Amра and then went on to college; she grew up with a half-brother, John Jr., and a half-sister, Holly.

The blue-eyed beauty has had health problems for the better of her life. When more data becomes accessible, we can learn more about her.

Full name Brittany Anne Snow Profession Actress Sources of Income Films, Ads Residence Tampa, Florida Date of Birth March 9, 1986 Age 36 Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Gaither High School Children None Spouse Name Tyler Stanaland Wealth Type Self Made Net worth

Brittany Snow Height & Weight

Brittany Snow has always stood out as one of the taller females in the Pitch Perfect group. She has a height of 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) and a weight of 58 kilograms (around 128 lb).

The Best Brittany Snow Facts:

Brittany Snow Sources of Income

Brittany Snow’s insiders said that she is currently the busiest American actress working today. Her acting skills have contributed to her fame. She has made the bulk of her acting appearances in works with English speech aimed at a U.S. audience. Brittany’s birthday is March 9, 1986.

Brittany Snow’s acting skills have made her a household celebrity. She took up the trophy for Best Musical Moment at the MTV Movie Awards and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Chemistry. At the time of our talk, Brittany was 36 years old.

Brittany Snow was born in Tampa, Florida, her native state. She has a fortune that is estimated to be around $7.5 million. She was showered with praise and quickly rose to fame. The zodiac sign of Brittany is Pisces.

Brittany completed her university education in the U.S. Brittany has lived in Tampa, Florida, throughout her life. She is still single and looking for a long-term relationship. A native-born American of Breton ancestry. Brittany adores the outdoors and is passionate about gardening, landscaping, traveling, and acting.

Brittany Snow Net Worth

American singer and actress Brittany Snow has a net worth of $9 million. She’s an actress, and she makes $4 million a year. Also, She’s been working in showbiz since she was three years old when she started as a model

Brittany Snow’s film career has taken off since 2009, but she gained her first real money in the early 2000s from her television appearances. She has starred in nine movies that made over $57,000,000 at the box office.

The actress bought her Studio City, California property for sale in August 2020 for $2.8 million. Her current home cost her $2.2 million when she purchased it a few years ago. It came as no surprise that her hubby was the property’s listing agent. Snow is still the proud owner of the Los Angeles condo she bought for $960,000 in 2005.

Brittany Snow Career

Brittany quickly became a household name with her first professional modeling gig for Burdines when she was just three years old. She also portrayed Susan “Daisy” Lemay, a troubled teen, on the CBS soap series Guiding Light for three years.

In season three of Nip/Tuck, she portrayed Ariel Alderman, a neo-Nazi high school girl, and in season four of American Dreams on NBC, she described Meg Pryor, a therapist. Also, she has also guest-starred in several other T.V. shows.

Moreover, Brittany Snow had contributed vocals for the single “My Boyfriend’s Back” from the American Dreams soundtrack. In the 2005 family comedy The Pacifier, Brittany Snow co-starred with Vin Diesel and Lauren Graham. She co-starred with Jesse Metcalfe in the teen romance comedy John Tucker Must Die (2006). The picture was commercially successful, earning $68 million around the world.

Brittany Snow voiced both Shizuku Tsukishima and Naminé in the 2006 video game Kingdom Hearts II, created by Square Enix and portrayed by Studio Ghibli. She played a young woman with bipolar disorder in the seventh season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011.

Brittany Snow Houses

Brittany Snow’s 2015 purchase of a property in Studio City, Los Angeles, was a resounding success. She enlisted the services of designer Megham Noyes to give it a laid-back, boho-chic vibe.

i am L👀KING at this very true comment from taylor jenkins reid on brittany snow's instagram post pic.twitter.com/CYrgj2UhOx — brittany snow lovebot (@brittanysnow) September 9, 2022

Currently listed by the celebrity for $2.749 million, the mansion features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. She spent over $2.18 million on the 3,830 square-foot house, so the half a million she stands to gain from the sale must be music to her ears, not to mention her cash account.

Involvements In Charity OF Brittany Snow

To name a few of the organizations that have benefited from Brittany Snow’s generosity, check out:

Clothes Off Our Back

Declare Yourself

DoSomething.org

Feeding America

Habitat For Humanity

Jed Foundation

Love Our Children USA

Point Foundation

Red Cross

Skoll Foundation

Soles4Souls

STOMP Out Bullying

The Art of Elysium

The Heart Truth

The Trevor Project

Quotes By Brittany Snow

During the filming of ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ I got a ladybug tattoo on my wrist, and now I have a Sanskrit word for “fearless” inked onto my ankle.

Who Is Brittany Snow’s Husband?

It appears that Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland, are content in their marriage. As of May 2022, Brittany Snow is single and they got divorced.

Brittany Snow Awards & Achievements

Brittany Snow’s Notable Honors

“Best Actress” Winner at the 2011 Boston Film Festival

Ensemble of the Year, 2007 Hollywood Film Awards

Best Musical Moment, 2013 MTV Movie & T.V. Awards

2015 Teen Choice Award for Favorite Movie: “Chemistry.”

Young Artist Awards, Best Young Actress in a Daytime Television Series, 2001

Movies of her:

Someone Great (2019)

Bailey & Darla (TBA)

Stripped (TBA)

Sisters (TBA)

A Few Fun Facts About Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow developed a scar on her forehead after falling against a brick wall when she was two years old. During her time in Tampa, Florida, she had fourteen stitches to close this wound. Despite the mishap, she began her career in modeling at the tender age of three, an accurate indication of her star potential.

Brittany Snow is one of the co-owners of Love is Louder, a nonprofit in which people who have survived suicide attempt to counsel those who are coping with emotional distress. In 2010, she collaborated with The Jed Foundation and MTV to launch the Love is Louder movement, which aims to help those who are bullied, isolated, or otherwise not understood.

